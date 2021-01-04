Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Bakkafrost    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/04 10:25:29 am
610 NOK   -0.41%
04:06pBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
04:01pBAKKAFROST : Q4 2020 Trading Update
AQ
12:16pBAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

01/04/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 

In Q4 2020 the harvest volumes for Bakkafrost's operation in the Faroe Islands
and Bakkafrost's subsidiary in Scotland, The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC),
were:

Faroe Islands: 16.0 thousand tonnes

  · Farming North    6.5 thousand tonnes
  · Farming West     7.0 thousand tonnes
  · Farming South    2.5 thousand tonnes

Scotland: 9.3 thousand tonnes

The total harvest for 2020 in the Faroe Islands was 50.7 thousand tonnes gutted
weight and in Scotland (SSC) the total harvest in 2020 was 35.0 thousand tonnes
gutted weight.

All harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents.



Feed sales in Q4 2020 were 30.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 73.9 thousand
tonnes of raw materials in Q4 2020.

The full Q4 2020 report will be released on 23 February 2021 at 06:00 CET.

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 21:05:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAKKAFROST
04:06pBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
04:01pBAKKAFROST : Q4 2020 Trading Update
AQ
12:16pBAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
11:59aBAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost's Share Savings Plan Allocates Shares
AQ
2020BAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
2020BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
2020BAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
2020BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
2020BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
2020BAKKAFROST : signs contract with Nofitech to expand Glyvradal smolt hatchery
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 958 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2020 673 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2020 1 686 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,0x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 25 514 M 4 216 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 397,21 DKK
Last Close Price 433,90 DKK
Spread / Highest target 2,82%
Spread / Average Target -8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST0.00%4 217
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-33.14%1 694
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA0.00%1 129
GRIEG SEAFOOD0.00%1 113
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED0.60%547
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-28.90%419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ