Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

In Q4 2020 the harvest volumes for Bakkafrost's operation in the Faroe Islands and Bakkafrost's subsidiary in Scotland, The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC), were: Faroe Islands: 16.0 thousand tonnes · Farming North 6.5 thousand tonnes · Farming West 7.0 thousand tonnes · Farming South 2.5 thousand tonnes Scotland: 9.3 thousand tonnes The total harvest for 2020 in the Faroe Islands was 50.7 thousand tonnes gutted weight and in Scotland (SSC) the total harvest in 2020 was 35.0 thousand tonnes gutted weight. All harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents. Feed sales in Q4 2020 were 30.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 73.9 thousand tonnes of raw materials in Q4 2020. The full Q4 2020 report will be released on 23 February 2021 at 06:00 CET. Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.