BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
05:25aBAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
05:23aBAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
05:22aBAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

11/27/2020 | 05:25am EST
As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2020, the following primary
insiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares:

· Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 49 shares. After the transaction, he holds
4,616,729 shares.
· Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 39 shares. After the transaction,
he holds 184,458 shares.
· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 31 shares. After the transaction, he
holds directly and indirectly 384 shares.
· Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 14 shares. After the
transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 16,056 shares.

The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 26 November 2020. In addition
to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 1,094 shares to
other employees as part of the share savings plan. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold
1,234 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 100,993 treasury shares.
The transaction was based on a share price of NOK 572.00 per share,
corresponding to DKK 402.69 per share.

For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see
www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan

Contacts:

· Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 10:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
