Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2020, the following primaryinsiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares:

· Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 49 shares. After the transaction, he holds

4,616,729 shares.

· Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 39 shares. After the transaction,

he holds 184,458 shares.

· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 31 shares. After the transaction, he

holds directly and indirectly 384 shares.

· Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 14 shares. After the

transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 16,056 shares.

The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 26 November 2020. In addition

to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 1,094 shares to

other employees as part of the share savings plan. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold

1,234 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 100,993 treasury shares.

The transaction was based on a share price of NOK 572.00 per share,

corresponding to DKK 402.69 per share.

For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see

www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan

Contacts:

· Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)

· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.