  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Bakkafrost
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bakkafrost : NON-REGULATORY PRESS RELEASES

08/17/2021 | 04:03am EDT
A presentation of Bakkafrost's interim report Q2 2021 will be held at 8:00 am
(CET) on 24 August 2021. The presentation will be transmitted live on
Bakkafrost's website www.bakkafrost.com.

Bakkafrost´s interim report Q2 2021 and presentation will be released prior to
market opening on 24 August 2021 at 6:00 am (CET).

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 113 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2021 1 403 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2021 1 734 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 31 403 M 4 973 M 4 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 699
Free-Float 83,9%
