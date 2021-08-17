Bakkafrost : NON-REGULATORY PRESS RELEASES

A presentation of Bakkafrost's interim report Q2 2021 will be held at 8:00 am (CET) on 24 August 2021. The presentation will be transmitted live on Bakkafrost's website www.bakkafrost.com. Bakkafrost´s interim report Q2 2021 and presentation will be released prior to market opening on 24 August 2021 at 6:00 am (CET). Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.