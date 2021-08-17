Bakkafrost : NON-REGULATORY PRESS RELEASES

A presentation of Bakkafrost's interim report Q2 2021 will be held at 8:00 am
(CET) on 24 August 2021. The presentation will be transmitted live on
Bakkafrost's website www.bakkafrost.com.
Bakkafrost´s interim report Q2 2021 and presentation will be released prior to
market opening on 24 August 2021 at 6:00 am (CET).
Contacts:
· Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001 (mobile)
· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060 (mobile)
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:03 UTC.