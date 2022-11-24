Advanced search
    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-24 am EST
525.00 NOK   +1.35%
Bakkafrost : engages with suppliers to advance sustainable practices in the supply chain

11/24/2022 | 04:04pm EST
Bakkafrost engages with suppliers to advance sustainable practices in the supply chain

24.11.2022

Yesterday, on the 23rd of November, we hosted the Bakkafrost Supplier Day where we engage with our most significant suppliers in the Faroe Islands to discuss sustainability actions and ESG reporting.

Bakkafrost has set a target of a 52% reduction of Scope 3 (supply chain) GHG emissions per tonne of salmon produced by 2030. In 2021, we sourced 59% of products and services locally in the Faroe Islands. Thus it is essential that we build robust partnerships with our local suppliers to ensure that we work on reducing our general carbon footprint.

Collaboration is key to meeting sustainability goals, and we prioritize an open and respectful dialogue with our suppliers to ensure that everyone benefits from the transition to low-carbon solutions.

Our new sustainable procurement policy was presented, encompassing eight procurement principles which will ensure that both expansions, as well as maintenance investments, support continuous sustainable development.

We will continue to engage with our suppliers on sustainability topics, including suppliers for the rest of the group and smaller suppliers.

Press Contacts:
Regin Jacobsen CEO
+298 23 50 01

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 006 M 980 M 980 M
Net income 2022 1 741 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2022 2 228 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 22 358 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 378,47 DKK
Average target price 408,41 DKK
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sverri Kjærbæk Head-Maritime Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKAFROST-11.24%3 067
NTS ASA-17.83%953
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-21.24%737
ICELANDIC SALMON AS4.73%481
FRØY ASA-14.81%383
MÅSØVAL AS-27.95%356