Bakkafrost : engages with suppliers to advance sustainable practices in the supply chain

24.11.2022

Yesterday, on the 23rd of November, we hosted the Bakkafrost Supplier Day where we engage with our most significant suppliers in the Faroe Islands to discuss sustainability actions and ESG reporting.

Bakkafrost has set a target of a 52% reduction of Scope 3 (supply chain) GHG emissions per tonne of salmon produced by 2030. In 2021, we sourced 59% of products and services locally in the Faroe Islands. Thus it is essential that we build robust partnerships with our local suppliers to ensure that we work on reducing our general carbon footprint.

Collaboration is key to meeting sustainability goals, and we prioritize an open and respectful dialogue with our suppliers to ensure that everyone benefits from the transition to low-carbon solutions.

Our new sustainable procurement policy was presented, encompassing eight procurement principles which will ensure that both expansions, as well as maintenance investments, support continuous sustainable development.

We will continue to engage with our suppliers on sustainability topics, including suppliers for the rest of the group and smaller suppliers.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01