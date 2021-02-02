Log in
02/02 09:36:36 am
626 NOK   +1.54%
Bakkafrost : nominated for two sustainability awards

02/02/2021
02.02.2021

Bakkafrost is among the finalists in two categories at edie's Sustainability Leaders Awards 2021 which recognise and reward changemakers within businesses. Regin Jacobsen, CEO at Bakkafrost, is nominated in the category 'Business Leader of the Year', and Bakkafrost is nominated in the category 'Circular Economy Innovation of the Year' with biogas plant FØRKA.

'This is an acknowledgement of the progress we have made within sustainability in recent years, and a testament to the vision of our leadership team to make Bakkafrost industry-leading regarding sustainability', says Tordis Poulsen, Group Head of Sustainability at Bakkafrost.

The winners of edie's sustainability awards will be announced on Wednesday 3rd of February.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 802 M 777 M 777 M
Net income 2020 591 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 623 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,0x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 26 093 M 4 239 M 4 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 644
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 407,51 DKK
Last Close Price 441,94 DKK
Spread / Highest target 7,68%
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST0.65%4 239
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-7.26%1 586
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA22.08%1 377
GRIEG SEAFOOD-2.59%1 083
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED1.79%551
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.12.97%457
