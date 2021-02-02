Bakkafrost : nominated for two sustainability awards

02.02.2021

Bakkafrost is among the finalists in two categories at edie's Sustainability Leaders Awards 2021 which recognise and reward changemakers within businesses. Regin Jacobsen, CEO at Bakkafrost, is nominated in the category 'Business Leader of the Year', and Bakkafrost is nominated in the category 'Circular Economy Innovation of the Year' with biogas plant FØRKA.

'This is an acknowledgement of the progress we have made within sustainability in recent years, and a testament to the vision of our leadership team to make Bakkafrost industry-leading regarding sustainability', says Tordis Poulsen, Group Head of Sustainability at Bakkafrost.

The winners of edie's sustainability awards will be announced on Wednesday 3rd of February.

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01