BAKKAVOR: FY REPORTED REVENUE UP 3.0%

Bakkavor Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fresh prepared food (FPF). The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries comprise the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods and the marketing and distribution of fresh produce. These activities are undertaken in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China, and products are primarily sold through high street supermarkets. Its product offerings include fresh-made meals, artisanal breads, soups and sauces, hummus and dips and burritos. Its flagship fresh-made meals include both single serve and family size entrees. The artisanal breads offer products, including flatbreads, focaccia, pizzas and sourdough under the Breadeli brand. The soups and sauces offer seasonal produce, lean proteins, and aromatic herbs and spices. Its burrito recipes offer a variety of flavors, including black bean and cheese, chicken fajita, and breakfast burritos.

Sector Food Processing