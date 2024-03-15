Bakkavor Group plc
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
CONTENTS
PART I - Chairman's letter
PART II - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PART III - Explanatory notes to the Resolutions
PART IV - Explanatory notes to the Notice of
Annual General Meeting
Appendix - Directors' biographies
INCORPORATED AND REGISTERED IN ENGLAND AND WALES UNDER NUMBER 10986940
Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Bakkavor Group plc ("the Company") to be held at Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor, 8 Mortimer Street, London, England, W1T 3JJ on Thursday 23 May 2024 at 10.00am is set out on pages 3 to 4 of this document.
A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and, to be valid, should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed on the form so as to be received by the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited of Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA as soon as possible but, in any event, no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 21 May 2024.
PART I
Bakkavor Group plc
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 10986940)
PART II
Bakkavor Group plc
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Registered Office: Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor 8 Mortimer Street London, England W1T 3JJ
4 March 2024
To the holders of ordinary shares of Bakkavor Group plc ("the Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
Dear Shareholder
I am pleased to be writing to you with details of our Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") which we are holding at Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor, 8 Mortimer Street, London, England, W1T 3JJ on Thursday, 23 May 2024. The formal notice of AGM ("Notice") is set out on pages 3 to 4 of this document.
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE 2024 AGM
This year's AGM will be in-person. Shareholders can submit questions related to the business of the AGM, in advance in writing or by email. Further details of how to submit questions in advance of the Meeting are set out below.
YOUR VOTE
If you are unable to attend the Meeting in person, the Board recommends that you complete and return your proxy instruction form appointing me, as the Chair of the Meeting, as your proxy. This will ensure that your vote will be counted. Further details on how to appoint a proxy are provided on page 8 of this Notice. All proxy instructions must be received by the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited as soon as possible but, in any event, no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 21 May 2024. Either send or deliver your completed and signed proxy instruction form to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA. If you wish, you may register the appointment of a proxy for the AGM electronically, by visiting the Company's Registrar's website www.shareview.co.uk.
If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Company's Registrar. Your proxy must be lodged no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 21 May 2024 to be considered valid. For further information regarding Proxymity, please see page 8 of this Notice or visit www.proxymity.io.
SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
The Board places great importance on understanding the issues of concern to you as shareholders. Shareholders can submit questions related to the business of the AGM in advance of the Meeting in writing or by email. Please submit your question by sending it, together with your name as it appears on the Company's register of members to the following email address: company.secretariat@bakkavor.comto be received no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 14 May 2024. We will publish on our website our responses to the questions received, by 5.00pm on Thursday 16 May 2024. For any questions received after the deadline we will answer these following the Meeting.
Further information about shareholder engagement is set out in the explanatory notes to the AGM Notice on page 8.
The Directors consider that all the Resolutions to be put to the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the Resolutions as they intend to do so in respect of their beneficial holdings where applicable.
Yours faithfully
Simon Burke
Chairman
Notice is hereby given that the seventh Annual General Meeting of Bakkavor Group plc ("the Company") will be held at Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor, 8 Mortimer Street, London, England, W1T 3JJ on 23 May 2024 at 10.00am to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following Resolutions which will be proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and Special Resolutions as specified below.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Annual Report and Accounts
1. TO receive and adopt the Company's audited accounts and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 30 December 2023.
Remuneration Report
2. TO receive and approve the Directors' Report on Remuneration set out on page 124 to 146 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023, excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 128 to 137.
Remuneration Policy
3. TO approve the 2024 Directors' Remuneration Policy, as set out on pages 128 to 137 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023.
Dividend
4. TO declare a final dividend of 4.37 pence per ordinary share on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 30 December 2023.
Election of Director
5. TO elect Robert Berlin as a Director of the Company appointed to the Board since the last Annual General Meeting.
Re-election of Directors
To re-elect by separate resolutions, in accordance with the Articles of Association and the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code ("the Code"), the following Directors who, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:
- TO re-elect Simon Burke as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Mike Edwards as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Ben Waldron as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Sanjeevan Bala as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Umran Beba as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Agust Gudmundsson as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Lydur Gudmundsson as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Denis Hennequin as a Director of the Company.
- TO re-elect Jane Lodge as a Director of the Company.
External Auditor
- TO re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting at which the Annual Report and Accounts are laid.
- TO authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditors.
Authority to allot shares
18. THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ("Rights"):
- up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,862,837.23; and
- comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £7,725,674.46 (including within such limit any shares issued or rights granted under paragraph (a) above) in connection with an offer to:
- ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and
- holders of other equity securities, if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,
and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate in relation to fractional entitlements, record dates, treasury shares or any legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory (including the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange) or any other matter; and
provided that such authority shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, and in each case the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after the authority has expired and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that this authority has expired and all previous authorities to allot shares or grant Rights, to the extent unused, shall be revoked.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
19. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 18 and in place of all existing powers, the Directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash, pursuant to the authority given by Resolution 18 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale. This power shall be limited to:
- the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares in connection with an offer or issue of or invitation to apply for, equity securities to or in favour of: (i) ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (ii) holders of other equity securities, if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate in relation to fractional entitlements, record dates, treasury shares or any legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory (including the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange) or any other matter;
- in the case of authority granted under paragraph (a) of Resolution 18 above, to the allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) and (c) of this Resolution) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,158,851.17;
PART II CONTINUED
PART III
c. when any allotment of equity securities is or has been
made pursuant to paragraph (b) (a paragraph (b)
allotment), the allotment of additional equity securities
up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the
Authority to purchase own shares
21. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally
authorised for the purpose of sections 693 and 701 of the
Companies Act 2006 to make one or more market purchases
Bakkavor Group plc
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE RESOLUTIONS
nominal amount of that paragraph (b) allotment, provided
that any allotment pursuant to this paragraph (c) is for the
purposes of a follow-on offer determined by the directors
to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of section 2B
of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption
Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group
prior to the date of the notice of the meeting; and
this power shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the power expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.
20. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 18, and in addition to any power granted under Resolution 19, the Directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 and section
573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) for cash, pursuant to the authority given by Resolution 18 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale. This power to be:
- in the case of the authority granted under Resolution 18(a) (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (b)), limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,158,851.17, provided that the allotment is used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the power is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice of the Meeting;
- when any allotment of equity securities is or has been made pursuant to paragraph (a) (a paragraph (a) allotment), the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the nominal amount of that paragraph
(a) allotment, provided that any allotment pursuant to this paragraph (b) is for the purposes of a follow-on offer determined by the directors to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of the notice of the meeting; and
such power to expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of
15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the power expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.
(within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Companies Act
2006) of ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the capital of the
Company upon such terms and in such manner as the
Directors shall determine, provided that:
a. the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares
authorised to be purchased is 57,942,558;
b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may
be paid for such ordinary shares is £0.02 per share;
c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be
paid for an ordinary share cannot be more than an amount
equal to the higher of:
i. 105% of the average of the closing middle market price
for an ordinary share of the Company as derived from
the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five
business days immediately prior to the day on which the
ordinary share is contracted to be purchased; and
ii. the higher of the price of the last independent trade
and the highest current independent bid for an ordinary
share on the trading venue where the purchase is
carried out;
d. unless previously renewed, varied or revoked, the
authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of
15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting
at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of
the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; and
e. the Company may make a contract or contracts to
purchase ordinary shares under this authority prior to
the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed
wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority and may
make a purchase of ordinary shares in pursuance of any
such contract or contracts.
Notice of General Meetings
22. THAT a general meeting of the Company, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC ("THE BOARD")
Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary 4 March 2024
Registered in England and Wales No. 10986940
Registered Office: Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor 8 Mortimer Street London, England W1T 3JJ
The following pages give an explanation of the proposed Resolutions.
Resolutions 1 to 18 are proposed as Ordinary Resolutions. This means that for each of those Resolutions to be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour of the Resolution.
RESOLUTION 1: ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
The Directors are required to present to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting the Company's audited accounts and the Directors' and Auditors' reports for the year ended 30 December 2023 ("Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023").
The accounts, the Directors' report and the Auditors' report on the accounts and on those parts of the Directors' remuneration report that are capable of being audited are contained within the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023.
RESOLUTION 2: DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION
This Resolution deals with the remuneration of the Directors and seeks approval of the report on the remuneration paid to the Directors during the year under review respectively.
The Company is required every year to ask shareholders to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. This is set out on pages 124 to 146 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023. Resolution 2 is an advisory vote and the Directors' entitlement to remuneration is not conditional on it.
RESOLUTION 3: DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POLICY
This Resolution seeks shareholder approval for the proposed 2024 Directors' Remuneration Policy ("the 2024 Policy") set out on pages 128 to 137 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2023. It sets out the Company's policy on remuneration and potential payments to directors going forward. The policy must be approved by shareholders (by means of a separate resolution) at least once every three years. The 2021 Directors' Remuneration Policy has reached the end of its three-year life and the new 2024 Policy will be put forward for
a shareholder vote at the AGM. The Remuneration Committee undertook a comprehensive review and concluded that the current policy remains appropriate and that there should be no change to the structure of packages or to incentive quantum. A summary of the key changes proposed in the new 2024 Policy are shown on page 128 of the Annual Report and Accounts. The changes are primarily aimed at ensuring the 2024 Policy remains aligned to high standards of good governance and takes account of developments in this regard over the period since the approval of the current policy. If the 2024 Policy is approved, it will take effect from the date of the AGM and the Company will not be able to make a remuneration payment to a current or future director or a payment for loss of office to a current or past director unless that payment is consistent with the 2024 Policy or has been approved by a resolution of the members of the Company.
RESOLUTION 4: DIVIDEND
A final dividend of 4.37 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2023 is recommended by the Directors
for payment to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 26 April 2024. Subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM on 23 May 2024, this dividend will be paid on 29 May 2024.
RESOLUTIONS 5 TO 15: ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
In accordance with the Code, all Directors should be subject to election by shareholders at the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment, and to annual re-election thereafter.
At the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024, shareholders will be asked to approve the election of Robert Berlin who was appointed to the Board on 16 January 2024 (Resolution 5). All other Directors will seek re-election. Separate Resolutions (Resolutions 5 to 15) are proposed for each Director's election and re-election.
The Company is also required to comply with provisions under the UK Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules") relating to controlling shareholders and the election and re-election of the independent Non-executive Directors. For the purposes of the Listing Rules, a controlling shareholder means any person who exercises or controls on their own or together with any person with whom they are acting in concert, 30% or more of the votes able to be cast on all or substantially all matters at general meetings of the Company. The aggregate shareholding in the Company of Carrion Enterprises Limited (corporate holding structure of Agust Gudmundsson), Umbriel Ventures Limited (corporate holding structure of Lydur Gudmundsson) and Lixaner Co Limited (an entity which is a concert party of Carrion Enterprises Limited and Umbriel Ventures Limited) is 50.2%. As such, the election or re-election of any independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority vote of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election or re-election of Directors who are not controlling shareholders of the Company).
Resolutions 5 to 15 are therefore being proposed as Ordinary Resolutions which all shareholders may vote on, but in addition, the Company will separately count the number of votes cast by independent shareholders in favour of the Resolution (as a proportion of the total votes of the independent shareholders cast on the Resolution) to determine whether the second threshold referred to in (ii) in the previous paragraph has been met. The Company will announce the results of Resolutions 5 to 15 on this basis as well as announcing the results of the Ordinary Resolutions of all shareholders.
Under the Listing Rules, if a Resolution to re-elect an independent Director is not approved by majority vote of both the shareholders as a whole and the independent shareholders, the Company may propose a further Resolution to re-elect that Director between 90 and 120 days from the date of the original vote. Accordingly, if any of Resolutions 5 to 15 are not approved by a majority of the independent shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the relevant Director will be treated as having been re-elected only from the period of the date of the Annual General Meeting to the earlier of: (i) the close of any general meeting of the Company, convened for a date more than 90 days after the Annual General Meeting but within 120 days of the Annual General Meeting, to propose a further Resolution to re-elect him or her; (ii) the date which is 120 days after the Annual General Meeting; and (iii) the date of any announcement by the Board that it does not intend to hold a second vote. In the event that the Director's re-election is approved by a majority vote of all shareholders at a second meeting, the Director will then be re-elected until the next Annual General Meeting.
In accordance with the Code, there should be formal and rigorous annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees, the Chair and individual directors and an externally facilitated board evaluation, at least every three years.
PART III CONTINUED
This year, our Board and Committee performance review was externally facilitated by an independent assessor, Clare Chalmers Limited ("Clare Chalmers").
Clare Chalmers noted that Bakkavor's Board had in the last 18 months undergone a considerable transformation as a result of a CEO change and three new independent Non-executive Directors had been recruited since the last external performance review. These changes have had a positive impact on the quality of governance provided by the Board, robust conversations were taking place, and the Non-executive Directors were able to provide the right balance of challenge and support.
More details about the external Board and Committees' Performance Review can be found on page 106 of the Annual Report and Accounts.
The Board confirms that all Directors standing for election and re-election at the Annual General Meeting continue to be effective and demonstrate commitment to their roles.
The Nomination Committee considers the appointment and replacement of Directors subject to the rules set out in the Company's Articles of Association.
In considering the independence of the Non-executive Directors, the Board has taken into consideration the guidance contained in Provision 10 of the Code. The Board considers Simon Burke, Sanjeevan Bala, Umran Beba, Jill Caseberry, Denis Hennequin and Jane Lodge to be independent in accordance with the Code.
Biographies of the Directors seeking election and re-election, together with an explanation of their knowledge and experience can be found in the Appendix on pages 10 to 11 of this Notice and on www.bakkavor.com. It is the Board's view that the Directors' biographies illustrate why each Director's contribution is, and continues to be, important to the Company's long-term sustainable success.
RESOLUTIONS 16 AND 17: RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR AND AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION
Resolution 16 seeks approval for the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") as the Company's Auditors until the Company's next Annual General Meeting. This Resolution is recommended by the Audit and Risk Committee and is endorsed by the Board.
The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, recommends the re-election of PwC as Auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting at which the Annual Report and Accounts are laid, whichever is the earlier.
Resolution 17 proposes that the Audit and Risk Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditors. The Board has delegated the responsibility for setting the Auditors' remuneration to the Audit and Risk Committee.
RESOLUTION 18: AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES
Under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors may only allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares if authorised to do so by shareholders. The purpose of Resolution 18 is to renew the Directors' power to allot shares.
The authority in paragraph (a) of Resolution 18 would give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal value of £3,862,837.23 This represents approximately one-third of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares)
as at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice).
In line with guidance issued by the Investment Association ("IA")
paragraph (b) of Resolution 18 would give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert, any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal value of £7,725,674.46 (including within such limit any shares issued or rights granted under paragraph (a) of Resolution 18) in connection with a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders (with exclusions to deal with fractional entitlements to shares and overseas shareholders to whom the offer cannot be made due to legal and practical problems). This amount represents approximately two-thirds of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares) at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice). As at
4 March 2024, the Company does not hold any treasury shares.
The authority under this Resolution will last until 15 months after the passing of the Resolution or, if earlier, the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. The Directors have no present intention to make use of the authority sought under this Resolution except in relation to the Company's employee share schemes. However, they consider it desirable to have the maximum flexibility permitted by corporate governance guidelines, to be in a position to respond to market developments and to enable allotments to take place to finance business opportunities should they arise.
Resolutions 19 to 22 are proposed as Special Resolutions. This means that for each of those Resolutions to be passed, at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the Resolution.
RESOLUTIONS 19 AND 20: DISAPPLICATION OF STATUTORY PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
If the Directors wish to allot new shares or other equity securities or sell treasury shares for cash (other than in connection with an executive or employee share scheme), company law requires that these shares are offered first to shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings. There may be occasions when the Directors need the flexibility to finance business opportunities by allotting shares without a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders, and this can be done if the shareholders have first given a limited waiver of their pre-emption rights.
Resolution 19 and Resolution 20 ask shareholders to grant this limited waiver. The Resolutions will be proposed as Special Resolutions.
Resolution 19 contains a three-part waiver. The first part is limited to the allotment of new shares for cash and other equity securities of the Company or sale of shares held in treasury for cash on a pre-emptive basis to allow the Directors to make appropriate exclusions and other arrangements to resolve legal or practical problems which, for example might arise in relation to overseas shareholders.
The second part is limited to the allotment of shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of £1,158,851.17 (which includes the sale on a non-pre-emptive basis of any shares held in treasury), which represents 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 4 March 2024 (the latest practicable date before the publication of this notice). The third part applies to the allotment of shares for cash for the purposes of a follow- on offer when an allotment of shares has been made under the second waiver. It is limited to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to 20% of the nominal value of any shares allotted under the second waiver.
The follow-on offer must be determined by the directors to be of
- kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles. The limit of £1,158,851.17 is equivalent to 10% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 March 2024 being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice.
The waiver granted by Resolution 20 is in addition to the waiver granted by Resolution 19 and itself has two parts. The first part is limited to the allotment of additional shares and other equity securities or sale of shares held in treasury for cash up to a maximum nominal value of £1,158,851.17 (representing a further 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 March 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice) otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders. This authority is limited to allotments and sales for the purposes of financing acquisitions or specified capital investments contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights (the 'Pre-Emption Group Principles') or refinancing any such acquisition or investment within six months after the original transaction. The Directors intend to use this authority only in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with the issue or which has taken place in the preceding six-month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue. The second part of the waiver granted by Resolution 20 applies to the allotment of shares for cash for the purposes of a follow-on offer when an allotment of shares has been made under the first part of the waiver. It is limited to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to 20% of the nominal value of any shares allotted under the first waiver. The follow-on offer must be determined by the directors to be of a kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles.
Except in relation to the Company's employee share schemes, the Directors have no immediate plans to make use of these authorities.
The authorities pursuant to Resolutions 19 and 20 will expire 15 months from the date of the passing of the respective Resolution or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Company's next AGM.
RESOLUTION 21: PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
This Resolution renews the Directors' current authority to make limited market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. The authority limits the number of shares that could be purchased to a maximum aggregate number of 57,942,558 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital as at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice) and details the minimum and maximum prices that can be paid, exclusive of expenses. The authority will expire at the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is the earlier.
Pursuant to the Companies Act 2006, companies are allowed to hold shares acquired by way of market purchase in treasury, rather than having to cancel them. The Directors may use the authority to purchase shares and hold them in treasury (and subsequently sell or transfer them out of treasury as permitted in accordance with legislation) rather than cancel them, subject to institutional guidelines applicable at the time.
Although there is no current intention to do so (other than for the purposes of employee share plans as set out below), if any shares are purchased, they will either be cancelled or held as treasury shares, as determined by the Directors at the time of purchase. Shares will only be purchased for the purposes of employee share schemes, or if the Directors consider such purchases to be in the interests of shareholders generally and that to do so would result in an increase in earnings per share. The authority would only be used after careful consideration, taking into account market conditions prevailing at the time, other investment opportunities, appropriate gearing levels and the overall financial position of the Company.
On 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice), the Company had 22,962,809 options and share awards outstanding under its various share schemes that could potentially need to be satisfied by the issue of new shares. This represented 3.96% of the issued share capital of the Company. If the Company were to purchase shares up to the maximum permitted by this Resolution the proportion of ordinary shares subject to outstanding options and share awards would represent 4.40% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 4 March 2024.
The authority conferred by this Resolution will expire at the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or
15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is the earlier. Any purchases of ordinary shares would be made by means of market purchase through the London Stock Exchange.
RESOLUTION 22: NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS
Under the Companies Act 2006, the notice period required for all general meetings of the Company is 21 days. Annual General Meeting will always be held on at least 21 clear days' notice but shareholders can approve a shorter notice period for other general meetings, as long as this is not less than 14 clear days. In order to maintain flexibility for the Company, Resolution 22 seeks such approval. It is intended that the shorter notice period would not be used as a matter of routine for such meetings but only where the flexibility is merited by the business of the meeting and is thought to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. The Company undertakes to meet the requirements for electronic voting in the Companies Act 2006 before calling a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. The approval will be effective until the Company's next Annual General Meeting, when it is intended that a similar Resolution will be proposed.
PART IV
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") NOTICE
PROXY APPOINTMENT
- A member is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend and to speak and vote at the AGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the AGM provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by that shareholder. In the case of any changes in the government guidelines, we recommend that all shareholders appoint the Chair of the meeting as proxy. This will ensure that your vote will be counted even if attendance at the meeting is restricted, or you are unable to attend in person.
- A form of proxy is enclosed. The return of a completed proxy form will not prevent a member attending the AGM and voting in person if the member wishes to do so.
-
To appoint a proxy, the form of proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed (or a duly certified copy of any such power or authority), must be either (a) sent to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited of Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, or (b) the proxy appointment must be lodged using the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with Note 14 below in each case so as to be received no later than 10.00am on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
If you wish, you may register the appointment of a proxy for the AGM electronically, by visiting the Company's Registrar's website www.shareview.co.uk. You can submit your proxy by creating or logging on to your portfolio at www.shareview.co.ukusing your usual ID and password. Once logged in, simply click "view" on the "My Investments" page, click on the link to vote, and then follow the on-screen instructions. The proxy appointment and instructions must be received by Equiniti not less than two working days before the time for holding the AGM or adjourned meeting or (in the case of a poll taken otherwise than at or on the same day as the AGM or adjourned meeting) for the taking of the poll at which it is to be used.
If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Company's Registrar. Your proxy must be lodged no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 21 May 2024 in order to be considered valid. For further information regarding Proxymity, please visit www.proxymity.io.
Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them, and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.
Important: Your electronic proxy appointment instructions or Form of Proxy must be received by the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, no later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 10.00am.
NOMINATED PERSONS
4. The right to appoint a proxy does not apply to persons whose shares are held on their behalf by another person and who have been nominated to receive communications from the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 ("nominated persons"). Nominated persons may have a right under an agreement with the member who holds the shares on their behalf to be appointed (or to have someone else appointed) as a proxy. Alternatively, if nominated persons do not have such a right, or do not wish to exercise it, they may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the person holding the shares as to the exercise of voting rights.
INFORMATION ABOUT SHARES AND VOTING
5. Holders of ordinary shares are entitled to attend and vote at general meetings of the Company. The total number of issued Ordinary Shares in the Company on 4 March 2024 which is the latest practicable date before the publication of this document is 579,425,585 carrying one vote each on a poll. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable as at 4 March 2024 are 579,425,585.
RIGHT TO VOTE
6. Entitlement to vote at the meeting, and the number of votes which may be cast at the meeting, will be determined by reference to the Company's register of members at 6.30pm on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 or, if the meeting is adjourned, 6.30pm two working days prior to the date fixed for the adjourned meeting. In each case, changes to the register of members after such time will be disregarded.
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE AGM
7. At the time of publication we are proposing to hold the AGM at the Company's Head Office with Shareholders welcomed to join the meeting in person.
VENUE ARRANGEMENTS
- Anyone choosing to attend the AGM in person will be required to comply with any health and safety measures or instructions imposed at the AGM venue by the Company.
- We will notify shareholders of any changes to the arrangements for the 2024 AGM as early as is possible before the date of the Meeting. Such updates will be included on our website at www.bakkavor.comand announced via a Regulatory News Service, such announcements are also available on our website.
- To facilitate entry to the meeting, members are requested to bring with them the admission card which is attached to the proxy card.
- Members should note that the doors to the AGM will be open at 9.30am and tea, coffee and water will be provided.
- Mobile phones may not be used in the meeting room, and cameras and recording equipment are not allowed in the meeting room.
SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
13. The Board places great importance on understanding the issues of concern to you as shareholders. Shareholders can submit questions related to the business of the AGM in advance of the Meeting in writing or by email. Please submit your question by sending it, together with your name as it appears on the Company's register of members to the following email address: company.secretariat@bakkavor.comto be received no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 14 May 2024. We will publish on our website our responses to the questions received, by 5.00pm on Thursday 16 May 2024. For any questions received after the deadline we will answer these following the meeting.
Any shareholder choosing to attend the AGM in person will also have the opportunity to ask questions, but we ask you to keep your questions and statements short and relevant to the business of the AGM to allow everyone who wishes to speak the chance to do so.
The Company must cause to be answered any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the AGM but no such answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the Meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information, (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question,
or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the Meeting that the question be answered.
CREST MEMBERS
- CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the meeting (and any adjournment of the meeting) by following the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members (and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider, who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
- In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear. com). The message (regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy) must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by Equiniti Limited (ID RA19) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments specified in Note 3 above. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to a proxy appointed through CREST should be communicated to him by other means.
- CREST members (and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers) should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider, to procure that his/her CREST sponsor or voting service provider takes) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members (and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
-
The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
IMPORTANT: In any case, to be valid, your electronic proxy appointment instructions or Form of Proxy must be received by the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited, no later than 10.00am on Tuesday 21 May 2024.
CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES
18. Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that, if two or more representatives purport to vote in respect of the same shares, if they purport to exercise the power in the same way as each other, the power is treated as exercised in that way, and in other cases, the power is treated as not exercised.
AUDIT CONCERNS
19. Shareholders should note that, under Section 527 of the Companies Act 2006, members meeting the threshold requirements set out in that section have the right to require the company to publish on a website a statement setting out any matter relating to: (i) the audit of the Company's accounts (including the auditors' report and the conduct of the audit) that are to be laid before the AGM; or (ii) any circumstance connected with an auditor of the Company appointed ceasing to hold office since the previous meeting at which annual accounts and reports were laid. The Company may not require the shareholders requesting any such website publication
to pay its expenses in complying with Sections 527 or 528 (requirements as to website availability) of the Companies Act 2006. Where the Company is required to place a statement on a website under Section 527 of the Companies Act 2006, it must forward the statement to the Company's auditors not later than the time when it makes the statement available on the website. The business which may be dealt with at the AGM for the relevant financial year includes any statement that the Company has been required under Section 527 of the Companies Act 2006 to publish on a website.
WEBSITE INFORMATION
20. A copy of this Notice and other information required by Section 311A of the Companies Act 2006 can be found at www.bakkavor.com.
VOTING BY POLL
21. Voting on the Resolutions will be conducted by way of a poll rather than a show of hands. This is a more transparent method of voting as shareholder votes are to be counted according to the number of shares held. The results of the voting at the AGM will be published on the Company's website and announced through a Regulatory Information Service.
VOTING BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
22. Instructions on how to vote electronically are found in the Notes on the Form of Proxy.
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
23. Copies of the following documents may be inspected during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) at the registered office of the Company at Fitzroy Place, 5th Floor, 8 Mortimer Street, London, England, W1T 3JJ up to and including the date of the AGM (from 15 minutes before the AGM until it ends):
- Executive Directors' service contracts; and
- Letters of appointment of the Non-executive Directors.
If you have any queries, please contact our Registrar, Equiniti, on 0371 384 2030. From outside the UK please call + 44 (0) 121 415 7047. Lines are open between 8:30am and 5:30pm Monday to Friday - excluding public holidays in England and Wales.
APPENDIX
DIRECTORS' BIOGRAPHIES IN RESPECT OF THE DIRECTORS SEEKING ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION AT THE AGM
Jill Caseberry
INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Senior Independent Director
Denis Hennequin
INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Member of the ESG Committee and Nomination Committee
Simon Burke
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Chair of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Disclosure Committee
Appointed: 20 October 2017
External Appointments: Simon has served as a Non-executive Director of Bakkavor since February 2017 and was appointed as Chairman in October 2017.
Skills and experience: Simon is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience within the retail and food sectors. Following multiple high-profile CEO positions, Simon completed the successful restructure and sale of Hamleys plc between 1999 and 2003, as its Chairman and Chief Executive. Since then, he has specialised in value creation roles for both quoted and private equity-backed businesses, acting as chair for many consumer businesses, including Majestic Wine, Mitchells & Butlers, Bathstore.com and Superquinn.
Sanjeevan Bala
INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director
Member of the Audit & Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and ESG Committee
Appointed: 1 August 2021
External appointments: Sanjeevan is currently the Group Chief Data & AI Officer at ITV plc.
Skills and experience: Sanjeevan is a multi-award-winning data and analytics professional who has operated across a range of sectors and brings expertise in digital transformation, data and AI science, innovation, and culture. He has a proven track record of driving customer-centric business transformations through the strategic use of data, resulting in EBIT and revenue growth. Sanjeevan has had exposure to the food and beverage sector through his time consulting with PwC to Bestfoods, and through his time with Dunnhumby working with Tesco.
Chair of the Remuneration Committee
Member of the Nomination Committee
Appointed: 1 March 2021
External appointments: Jill is a Non-executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chair, and Audit/Nomination/ESG Committee member of Bellway plc and Halfords Group plc. She is a Senior Independent Director of Halfords Group plc, and Non-executive Director, Remuneration and Audit Committee member of C&C Group plc. Jill is also Senior Independent Director, Remuneration Committee Chair and a member of the Audit/ Nomination Committees of St. Austell Brewery Company Limited.
Skills and experience: Jill has extensive sales, marketing and general management experience across a number of blue-chip companies in the food and beverage sector including Mars, PepsiCo and Premier Foods. Jill brings deep understanding of the food industry and has been involved in turnaround and growth situations in a range of branded and own label businesses.
Appointed: 20 October 2017
Denis has served as a Non-executive Director of Bakkavor since February 2017.
External appointments: Denis is currently a Non-executive Director of Eurostar International Limited, JDE Peet's, Elior and Expresso House. He is also Vice-Chairman of Pret A Manger, Chairman of Kellydeli, and a founding partner of investment fund French Food Capital.
Skills and experience: Denis has extensive leadership experience within the retail sector, spending the majority of his career with the McDonald's Corporation in a variety of senior financial and operational roles before becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's Europe, where he was responsible for changing the image and concept, securing its market-leading position. In 2011 Denis was appointed Chairman and CEO of Accor, where he was responsible for an estate spread across over 90 countries, leaving in 2013 to pursue an advisory and portfolio career.
Mike Edwards
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Member of the Disclosure Committee
Appointed: 27 December 2020
Mike joined Bakkavor in 2001. Mike became Chief Operating Officer UK in 2014 and has served as Executive Director since December 2020. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in November 2022.
External appointments: Mike currently has no external appointments.
Skills and experience: With over 34 years' experience in the food industry, including United Biscuits and Heinz, Mike has extensive operational and commercial expertise. Since joining in 2001,
he has held various senior operational roles across Bakkavor. He holds a degree from the Polytechnic of Portsmouth.
Ben Waldron
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ASIA CEO ("CFO")
Member of the Disclosure Committee
Group Board ESG Sponsor
Appointed: 27 December 2020
Ben joined Bakkavor in 2011 as Group Financial Controller. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director since December 2020, and his role expanded with the appointment as Asia CEO effective from December 2022.
External appointments: Ben currently has no external appointments.
Skills and experience: Prior to joining Bakkavor, Ben was an Assurance and Advisory Director at Ernst & Young London, bringing with him extensive experience in strategy, transactions and consulting. After joining Bakkavor as Group Financial Controller in 2011, he became Head of Strategic Development, supporting the Group's IPO in 2017 and leading acquisitions and the disposal of non-core business in the UK and Europe. In January 2019, he took on responsibility for the US business as President of Bakkavor USA. Ben holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Birmingham.
Umran Beba
INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Chair of the ESG Committee
Designated Non-executive Director for ESG Matters
Member of the Audit & Risk Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee
Appointed: 1 September 2020
External appointments: Umran is currently a partner at August Leadership, an executive search firm. She also serves on the board of the International Youth Foundation, Baltimore and BIS Çözüm.
Skills and experience: Umran is an experienced senior business executive with a general management background and significant expertise in talent and diversity. She spent 25 years at PepsiCo Inc in both commercial and functional roles, also serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer. From 2010 to 2015, she served as an Independent Non-executive Director on the board of Calbee, Inc, a major Japanese snack foods manufacturer, and from 2012 to 2020 was a Future Council Member of the World Economic Forum. She holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul.
Robert (Bob) Berlin
NON-INDEPENDENT,NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Appointed: 16 January 2024
External appointments: Bob is the Founder and Managing Partner of LongRange Capital L.P. and a Director of BL Memorial Holdings, L.L.C.
Skills and experience: Bob is a senior investment professional with strategic operating experience across the consumer goods, food, manufacturing, technology and services sectors. From 2008 to 2018, Bob was principally responsible for private equity investments at the Baupost Group, aggregating more than $5B in total enterprise value. Bob received a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from Washington and Lee University.
Agust Gudmundsson
NON-INDEPENDENT,NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Appointed: 28 September 2017
Agust is one of the founders of Bakkavor and has served as Non executive Director of Bakkavor since November 2022. He served as Executive Chairman of Bakkavor from 1986, the year Bakkavor Group plc was founded, through to May 2006 and served as Chief Executive Officer from 2006 through to November 2022.
External appointments: Agust currently has no external appointments.
Skills and experience: Agust received his education from the College of Ármúli in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Lydur Gudmundsson
NON-INDEPENDENT,NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Member of the Nomination Committee
Appointed: 20 October 2017
Lydur is one of the founders of Bakkavor and has served as a Non executive Director since January 2017. He served as Chief Executive Officer from 1986 to 2006 and Non-executive Chairman from 2006 to 2017. He served as Chairman of Exista from 2006 to 2010.
External appointments: Lydur currently has no external appointments.
Skills and experience: Lydur has unique expertise and insight into the Company's business as a founder of Bakkavor. He received his education from the Commercial College of Iceland.
Jane Lodge
INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee
Member of the ESG Committee
Appointed: 3 April 2018
Jane has served as a Non-executive Director of Bakkavor since April 2018.
External appointments: Jane is currently a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committees of FirstGroup plc and TI Fluid Systems plc, and a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Glanbia plc.
Skills and experience: Jane spent 25 years with Deloitte where she advised multinational companies, including businesses in transport, leisure, consumer and technology sectors. Since 2012 she has served as a Non executive director and audit committee chair at several UK public companies in a range of sectors. In addition to broad international experience in a range of sectors, Jane brings substantial audit, risk and audit committee expertise to the Board.
