This year, our Board and Committee performance review was externally facilitated by an independent assessor, Clare Chalmers Limited ("Clare Chalmers"). Clare Chalmers noted that Bakkavor's Board had in the last 18 months undergone a considerable transformation as a result of a CEO change and three new independent Non-executive Directors had been recruited since the last external performance review. These changes have had a positive impact on the quality of governance provided by the Board, robust conversations were taking place, and the Non-executive Directors were able to provide the right balance of challenge and support. More details about the external Board and Committees' Performance Review can be found on page 106 of the Annual Report and Accounts. The Board confirms that all Directors standing for election and re-election at the Annual General Meeting continue to be effective and demonstrate commitment to their roles. The Nomination Committee considers the appointment and replacement of Directors subject to the rules set out in the Company's Articles of Association. In considering the independence of the Non-executive Directors, the Board has taken into consideration the guidance contained in Provision 10 of the Code. The Board considers Simon Burke, Sanjeevan Bala, Umran Beba, Jill Caseberry, Denis Hennequin and Jane Lodge to be independent in accordance with the Code. Biographies of the Directors seeking election and re-election, together with an explanation of their knowledge and experience can be found in the Appendix on pages 10 to 11 of this Notice and on www.bakkavor.com. It is the Board's view that the Directors' biographies illustrate why each Director's contribution is, and continues to be, important to the Company's long-term sustainable success. RESOLUTIONS 16 AND 17: RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR AND AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION Resolution 16 seeks approval for the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") as the Company's Auditors until the Company's next Annual General Meeting. This Resolution is recommended by the Audit and Risk Committee and is endorsed by the Board. The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, recommends the re-election of PwC as Auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting at which the Annual Report and Accounts are laid, whichever is the earlier. Resolution 17 proposes that the Audit and Risk Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditors. The Board has delegated the responsibility for setting the Auditors' remuneration to the Audit and Risk Committee. RESOLUTION 18: AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES Under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors may only allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares if authorised to do so by shareholders. The purpose of Resolution 18 is to renew the Directors' power to allot shares. The authority in paragraph (a) of Resolution 18 would give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal value of £3,862,837.23 This represents approximately one-third of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice). In line with guidance issued by the Investment Association ("IA") 06| Bakkavor Group plc | Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

paragraph (b) of Resolution 18 would give the Directors the authority to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert, any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal value of £7,725,674.46 (including within such limit any shares issued or rights granted under paragraph (a) of Resolution 18) in connection with a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders (with exclusions to deal with fractional entitlements to shares and overseas shareholders to whom the offer cannot be made due to legal and practical problems). This amount represents approximately two-thirds of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue (excluding treasury shares) at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice). As at 4 March 2024, the Company does not hold any treasury shares. The authority under this Resolution will last until 15 months after the passing of the Resolution or, if earlier, the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. The Directors have no present intention to make use of the authority sought under this Resolution except in relation to the Company's employee share schemes. However, they consider it desirable to have the maximum flexibility permitted by corporate governance guidelines, to be in a position to respond to market developments and to enable allotments to take place to finance business opportunities should they arise. Resolutions 19 to 22 are proposed as Special Resolutions. This means that for each of those Resolutions to be passed, at least three-quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the Resolution. RESOLUTIONS 19 AND 20: DISAPPLICATION OF STATUTORY PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS If the Directors wish to allot new shares or other equity securities or sell treasury shares for cash (other than in connection with an executive or employee share scheme), company law requires that these shares are offered first to shareholders in proportion to their existing holdings. There may be occasions when the Directors need the flexibility to finance business opportunities by allotting shares without a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders, and this can be done if the shareholders have first given a limited waiver of their pre-emption rights. Resolution 19 and Resolution 20 ask shareholders to grant this limited waiver. The Resolutions will be proposed as Special Resolutions. Resolution 19 contains a three-part waiver. The first part is limited to the allotment of new shares for cash and other equity securities of the Company or sale of shares held in treasury for cash on a pre-emptive basis to allow the Directors to make appropriate exclusions and other arrangements to resolve legal or practical problems which, for example might arise in relation to overseas shareholders. The second part is limited to the allotment of shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of £1,158,851.17 (which includes the sale on a non-pre-emptive basis of any shares held in treasury), which represents 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 4 March 2024 (the latest practicable date before the publication of this notice). The third part applies to the allotment of shares for cash for the purposes of a follow- on offer when an allotment of shares has been made under the second waiver. It is limited to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to 20% of the nominal value of any shares allotted under the second waiver.

The follow-on offer must be determined by the directors to be of kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles. The limit of £1,158,851.17 is equivalent to 10% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 March 2024 being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice. The waiver granted by Resolution 20 is in addition to the waiver granted by Resolution 19 and itself has two parts. The first part is limited to the allotment of additional shares and other equity securities or sale of shares held in treasury for cash up to a maximum nominal value of £1,158,851.17 (representing a further 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 March 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice) otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders. This authority is limited to allotments and sales for the purposes of financing acquisitions or specified capital investments contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights (the 'Pre-Emption Group Principles') or refinancing any such acquisition or investment within six months after the original transaction. The Directors intend to use this authority only in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with the issue or which has taken place in the preceding six-month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue. The second part of the waiver granted by Resolution 20 applies to the allotment of shares for cash for the purposes of a follow-on offer when an allotment of shares has been made under the first part of the waiver. It is limited to the allotment of shares having an aggregate nominal value of up to 20% of the nominal value of any shares allotted under the first waiver. The follow-on offer must be determined by the directors to be of a kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's 2022 Statement of Principles. Except in relation to the Company's employee share schemes, the Directors have no immediate plans to make use of these authorities. The authorities pursuant to Resolutions 19 and 20 will expire 15 months from the date of the passing of the respective Resolution or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the Company's next AGM. RESOLUTION 21: PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES This Resolution renews the Directors' current authority to make limited market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. The authority limits the number of shares that could be purchased to a maximum aggregate number of 57,942,558 ordinary shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital as at 4 March 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Notice) and details the minimum and maximum prices that can be paid, exclusive of expenses. The authority will expire at the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting or 15 months from the passing of this Resolution, whichever is the earlier. Pursuant to the Companies Act 2006, companies are allowed to hold shares acquired by way of market purchase in treasury, rather than having to cancel them. The Directors may use the authority to purchase shares and hold them in treasury (and subsequently sell or transfer them out of treasury as permitted in accordance with legislation) rather than cancel them, subject to institutional guidelines applicable at the time.