Bakkavor : Comes Top For Early Careers Programmes

Bakkavor, the UK's leading fresh prepared food producer, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded for its Apprentice and Graduate Early Careers programmes.

TheJobCrowd is the UK's only graduate and apprentice employer ranking system based on employee feedback. In its annual survey Bakkavor was voted as one of the top 50 companies for Apprentices and Graduates to work for and was the overall winner for Apprentices in the Consumer Goods & FMCG industry sector, with its Graduate programme also taking 2nd place in this category.

Food Management Today has also commended Bakkavor on its Graduate Programme, with Bakkavor reaching a Finalist position for the Best Training Initiative at is Food Management Today awards which took place on 1 July 2021. The annual FMT Food Industry Awards recognise the hard work and excellence of food processors and manufacturers across the UK food sector as well as trade organisations, ingredients suppliers, machinery and equipment companies, people and training.

Donna-Maria, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor, commented: 'We're delighted to have been recognised by both TheJobCrowd and Food Management Today for our apprentice and graduate programmes. We're committed to our Early Careers strategy and I'm proud of how successful we have become in this area. I firmly believe that our future growth as a Group depends upon the young talent we attract, develop and support to maintain and strengthen our leading position.'

