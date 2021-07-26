Log in
    BAKK   GB00BF8J3Z99

BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC

(BAKK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 05:15:09 am
132.56 GBX   -0.33%
Bakkavor : Comes Top For Early Careers Programmes

07/26/2021
TheJobCrowd top company for Apprentices to work for in consumer goods & FMCG
Food Management Today Food Industry finalist for best training initiative for Graduates

Bakkavor, the UK's leading fresh prepared food producer, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded for its Apprentice and Graduate Early Careers programmes.

TheJobCrowd is the UK's only graduate and apprentice employer ranking system based on employee feedback. In its annual survey Bakkavor was voted as one of the top 50 companies for Apprentices and Graduates to work for and was the overall winner for Apprentices in the Consumer Goods & FMCG industry sector, with its Graduate programme also taking 2nd place in this category.

Food Management Today has also commended Bakkavor on its Graduate Programme, with Bakkavor reaching a Finalist position for the Best Training Initiative at is Food Management Today awards which took place on 1 July 2021. The annual FMT Food Industry Awards recognise the hard work and excellence of food processors and manufacturers across the UK food sector as well as trade organisations, ingredients suppliers, machinery and equipment companies, people and training.

Donna-Maria, Chief People Officer at Bakkavor, commented: 'We're delighted to have been recognised by both TheJobCrowd and Food Management Today for our apprentice and graduate programmes. We're committed to our Early Careers strategy and I'm proud of how successful we have become in this area. I firmly believe that our future growth as a Group depends upon the young talent we attract, develop and support to maintain and strengthen our leading position.'

For more information on Bakkavor careers please go to www.bakkavor.com/careers

Disclaimer

Bakkavör Group plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 852 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
Net income 2021 56,5 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2021 374 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 771 M 1 060 M 1 059 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bakkavor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 133,00 GBX
Average target price 124,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ágúst Gudmundsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin Jay Waldron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Paul Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Denis Michel Daniel Hennequin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC64.20%1 056
NESTLÉ S.A.10.90%347 586
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.98%90 519
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.18%74 289
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY13.16%49 770
DANONE8.24%44 980