Bakkavor : Launches its Recruitment of Early Careers Roles for 2021

Bakkavor Group, the UK's leading provider of fresh prepared food, is launching its recruitment of Early Careers roles in 2021 with Apprentice and Graduate/Undergraduate opportunities for the coming year now open for applications.

Bakkavor is recruiting 44 apprentices in 2021, an increase of six from its 2020 intake.

The Group, which in 2020 was named the top company for apprentices to work for in the FMCG industry by The Job Crowd, is seeking to employ enthusiastic individuals across a variety of disciplines, including Engineering, Manufacturing, Technical, Process, Procurement, Finance, HR and New Product Development. Applicants who make it through to the programme will experience real responsibility from day one, contributing to key business activities and projects, while also studying towards a relevant, nationally recognised qualification. They will also develop valuable life skills by getting involved in community projects and local charity initiatives.

In addition to its increased apprentice intake, Bakkavor is underlining its commitment to developing the skills of those who want to embark on a career in food manufacturing by recruiting 12 graduates for its two-year UK Graduate Programme. The Group is offering functional programmes in Product Development, Commercial Sales & Management, Human Resources, Finance, Manufacturing and Food Technology.

There are also four undergraduate roles available on its 2021 Industrial Placement Programme in Food Technology and Finance.

Donna-Maria Lee, Group HR Director at Bakkavor Group, said: 'As the UK's leading provider of fresh prepared food, we want to attract and keep the best talent in the business and are extremely proud of our award-winning Early Careers programme. Our people are our most important asset, and we are now looking for the next generation of talented individuals to join our talent development pipeline and gain real working experience from day one. Bakkavor's Apprentice, Graduate and Undergraduate programmes offer a broad range of opportunities for people interested in finding out what they can achieve in a fast-moving and dynamic business.'

Applications for Bakkavor's 2021 Apprenticeships will open on 1 December 2020 and close on 15 January 2021, and applications for Bakkavor's 2021 UK Graduate Programme and 2021 Industrial Placement Programme will open on 1 December 2020 and close on 11 January 2021.

For more information please click on the relevant pages of this website: Apprentices, UK Graduates and Placements.

Notes for editors:

Apprenticeships

Bakkavor has been running its prestigious apprentice programme for eight years and offers two levels of apprenticeship that are designed to combine employment, off-the job learning and work-based training

The Advanced Apprenticeship runs for two years and is aimed at school leavers, typically those who have completed GCSEs and are starting in a new career. As an exception, Bakkavor's Advanced Engineering Apprenticeships is four years.

The Higher Apprenticeship runs for two years, except Engineering which is four, and is aimed at those who have typically gained A-Level qualifications and are hoping to fast-track their career. As an exception, Bakkavor's Engineering and Procurement Higher Apprenticeships are four-year schemes.

UK Graduate Programme

Bakkavor's UK Graduate Programme acts as an accelerated route into management, with its ultimate purpose being to get our enthusiastic and talented graduates into senior level management roles.

Every role in Bakkavor's UK Graduate Programme contains a role and location rotation and puts you through a bespoke 6-step Leadership Programme, led by professional leadership training company Fieri.