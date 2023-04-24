Bakkavor : Publishes ESG Report

Bakkavor Group Plc ("Bakkavor") has published its first dedicated Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, covering activities supporting our Trusted Partner ESG strategy in 2022.

The world around us is constantly changing, and we support the need for action on social and environmental sustainability and greater transparency. As a result, we're publishing this standalone report to show the complete picture of how our ESG strategy, Trusted Partner, addresses the most pressing challenges that our business faces.

In 2022, we updated our ESG commitments and ambitions. Some are steps on a longer path which we will continually revisit, while many are ambitions that we share with our customers and our sector as part of a collective push towards a more sustainable food industry.

Our three strategic ESG priorities are:

Climate and Net Zero Food Waste Environmentally Sustainable Sourcing Our commitment: Net Zero across our Group operations by 2040 Our commitment: Halve our UK food waste by 2030 Our commitment: 100% deforestation and conversion-free sourcing of palm oil, soy, beef, and wood pulp by 2025

Caroline Carson, Head of Group ESG Strategy, comments:

"Our first dedicated ESG report reflects the growing importance of ESG across our business and is our opportunity to connect with our stakeholders, including our customers, colleagues, suppliers, investors and partners on these topics.

Bakkavor has made great strides in the past year. In particular, by reducing our carbon footprint, cutting food waste, and removing over 2,000 tonnes of plastic. I'm pleased that this report can showcase all that hard work and also be clear about the challenges we are facing into, such as eliminating deforestation and conversion practices from our sourcing and continuing to decarbonise our business and supply chain".

We also report the headline progress and material updates in our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts which can be found here.

For more information email:

[email protected]

About Bakkavor

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,500 colleagues operate from 45 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 2,900 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

-ENDS-