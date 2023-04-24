Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bakkavor Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAKK   GB00BF8J3Z99

BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC

(BAKK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:21:38 2023-04-24 am EDT
97.60 GBX   +2.52%
Bakkavor : Publishes ESG Report

04/24/2023 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bakkavor Group Plc ("Bakkavor") has published its first dedicated Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, covering activities supporting our Trusted Partner ESG strategy in 2022.

The world around us is constantly changing, and we support the need for action on social and environmental sustainability and greater transparency. As a result, we're publishing this standalone report to show the complete picture of how our ESG strategy, Trusted Partner, addresses the most pressing challenges that our business faces.

In 2022, we updated our ESG commitments and ambitions. Some are steps on a longer path which we will continually revisit, while many are ambitions that we share with our customers and our sector as part of a collective push towards a more sustainable food industry.

Our three strategic ESG priorities are:

Climate and Net Zero

Food Waste

Environmentally Sustainable Sourcing

Our commitment:

Net Zero across our Group operations by 2040

Our commitment:

Halve our UK food waste by 2030

Our commitment:

100% deforestation and conversion-free sourcing of palm oil, soy, beef, and wood pulp by 2025

Caroline Carson, Head of Group ESG Strategy, comments:

"Our first dedicated ESG report reflects the growing importance of ESG across our business and is our opportunity to connect with our stakeholders, including our customers, colleagues, suppliers, investors and partners on these topics.

Bakkavor has made great strides in the past year. In particular, by reducing our carbon footprint, cutting food waste, and removing over 2,000 tonnes of plastic. I'm pleased that this report can showcase all that hard work and also be clear about the challenges we are facing into, such as eliminating deforestation and conversion practices from our sourcing and continuing to decarbonise our business and supply chain".

We also report the headline progress and material updates in our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts which can be found here.

For more information email:

[email protected]

About Bakkavor

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,500 colleagues operate from 45 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 2,900 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

-ENDS-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bakkavör Group plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 253 M 2 796 M 2 796 M
Net income 2023 43,1 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2023 374 M 465 M 465 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 7,18%
Capitalization 549 M 681 M 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bakkavor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 95,20 GBX
Average target price 105,49 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Edwards Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin Jay Waldron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Paul Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Jane Ann Lodge Independent Non-Executive Director
Umran Beba Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC-0.94%681
NESTLÉ S.A.8.55%347 548
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.01%97 220
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.64%53 294
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.29%51 364
KRAFT HEINZ-3.66%48 123
