THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES COMPANY NO. 10986940 ORDINARY AND SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS of Bakkavor Group plc ("the Company") Passed on 23 May 2024 At the Annual General Meeting of the above-named Company, duly convened and held at Fitzroy Place, 8 Mortimer Street, London, W1T 3JJ on Thursday, 23 May 2024 at 10:00am, all the resolutions were passed, including the following Special Business: Passed as an Ordinary Resolution: Authority to allot shares 18. THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ("Rights"): a. up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,862,837.23; and b. comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £7,725,674.46 (including within such limit any shares issued or rights granted under paragraph (a) above) in connection with an offer to: ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and holders of other equity securities, if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate in relation to fractional entitlements, record dates, treasury shares or any legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory (including the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange) or any other matter; and provided that such authority shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, and in each case the Company may, before such expiry, 1

make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after the authority has expired and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that this authority has expired and all previous authorities to allot shares or grant Rights, to the extent unused, shall be revoked. Passed as Special Resolutions: Disapplication of pre-emption rights 19. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 18 and in place of all existing powers, the Directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash, pursuant to the authority given by Resolution 18 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale. This power shall be limited to: the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares in connection with an offer or issue of or invitation to apply for, equity securities to or in favour of: (i) ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and (ii) holders of other equity securities, if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate in relation to fractional entitlements, record dates, treasury shares or any legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory (including the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange) or any other matter; in the case of authority granted under paragraph (a) of Resolution 18 above, to the allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) and (c) of this Resolution) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,158,851.17 and when any allotment of equity securities is or has been made pursuant to paragraph (b) (a paragraph (b) allotment), the allotment of additional equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the nominal amount of that paragraph (b) allotment, provided that any allotment pursuant to this paragraph (c) is for the purposes of a follow-on offer determined by the directors to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre- Emption Group prior to the date of the notice of the meeting; and this power shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted 2

(and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the power expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired. 20. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 18, and in addition to any power granted under Resolution 19, the Directors be generally empowered pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) for cash, pursuant to the authority given by Resolution 18 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale. This power to be: in the case of the authority granted under Resolution 18(a) (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (b)), limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash or sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,158,851.17, provided that the allotment is used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the power is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of the notice of the meeting; when any allotment of equity securities is or has been made pursuant to paragraph (a) (a paragraph (a) allotment), the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of the nominal amount of that paragraph (a) allotment, provided that any allotment pursuant to this paragraph (b) is for the purposes of a follow-on offer determined by the directors to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of the notice of the meeting; and and such power to expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of 15 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting at which this Resolution is passed and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and/or treasury shares to be sold) after the power expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and/or sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired. Authority to purchase own shares 21. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of sections 693 and 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Companies Act 2006) of ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the capital of the Company upon such terms and in such manner as the Directors shall determine, provided that: 3