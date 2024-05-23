Bakkavor Group plc ("Bakkavor" or "the Group"), the leading provider of fresh prepared food, is pleased to announce it has acquired Moorish, one of the UK's most recognisable humous brands.

The Moorish brand was founded in 2012 by Julie Waddell and the product range includes the award-winning, UK-first, smoked humous. Today Moorish products are distributed across a number of major supermarket outlets and independent retailers, with revenue of over £2m.

Moorish will sit alongside other brands that Bakkavor is working with, including Pizza Express, The Delicious Dessert Company, The Pizza Company and more recently Pinch. The Managing Director of Moorish, Andy Atherton, will remain in a consultancy role to support the brand transition to Bakkavor's new ownership.

Julie Waddell, founder of Moorish, said: "Since starting from my kitchen table in 2012, it's been quite a journey to see the business grow into what it is today. I'm incredibly proud of what Moorish has achieved and have thoroughly enjoyed growing the brand and product range from scratch to success with my team. I feel very fortunate that for the last 12 years my job has been to create innovative, delicious products that are loved by consumers across the UK. In Bakkavor, there are so many great opportunities still to explore with the brand and I will enjoy watching Moorish flourish as the new owners take it to the next level."

Mike Edwards, CEO of Bakkavor Group plc, commented: "The high-quality, innovative Moorish products will be a great addition to our existing brands and will complement our existing dips business. The Moorish brand has so much more potential than just humous and we are excited about expanding it into other relevant Bakkavor categories in the future. We'd like to congratulate Julie, Andy and the team on the great brand they have built and are looking forward to it growing further under our ownership."

About Bakkavor

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China. Find out more at www.bakkavor.com.