Bakkavor : Recruits For 1,500 UK Jobs

Bakkavor, the UK's leading manufacturer of fresh prepared food, today announces it is recruiting for 1,500 food production jobs across its 23 UK factories.

Bakkavor produces meals, salads, pizza and bread, and desserts for the UK's major supermarkets, including Tesco, M&S, Sainsburys and Waitrose, and employs around 17,000 people in the UK, and a further 2,000 globally.

The company remained open for business for the length of the pandemic, working round-the-clock to produce the essential food items that could feed the nation and maintain the food supply at a time of national emergency. With the nation re-emerging from COVID-restrictions and consumer demand for fresh prepared food normalising, Bakkavor's recruitment drive will offer a welcome boost to local communities around the UK - at the very time when the phasing out of the furlough scheme will, for many, bring economic uncertainty.

Regionally, Bakkavor is specifically recruiting for 680 jobs across its Lincolnshire sites, with a further 196 roles to be filled in Nottingham, 148 in Kent and 139 in Bo'ness, Scotland. Bakkavor is also looking to employ people in Somerset, Lancashire, Leicestershire, London, Wiltshire and Cheshire.

Top 10 recruitment 'hot spots' and number of roles available:

Bourne , Lincolnshire 207

Newark, Nottinghamshire 196

Tilmanstone, Kent 148

Boston, Lincolnshire 144

Holbeach, Lincolnshire 143

Bo'ness, West Lothian 139

Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire 104

Spalding, Lincolnshire 89

Highbridge, Somerset 73

Leicester, Leicestershire 53

Donna-Maria Lee, Chief People Office at Bakkavor comments: 'At Bakkavor, we're immensely proud of our people and I would like to thank all our colleagues that have worked so hard during the pandemic to help us maintain food supply to the nation, helping to keep the supermarket shelves stocked at a critical time. As we re-emerge from lockdown, we have a wide range of jobs available at a large number of our well-established sites, all offering great career development opportunities. It's important we continue to invest in the communities where we do business and we hope our employment drive will help many families to rebuild their lives after more than a year of lockdown.'

Bakkavor also invests in developing the skills of young people through its apprenticeship and graduate training programmes. Bakkavor has recently been commended by Jobs Crowd, winning the annual award for 'Best Company in FMCG' for its apprenticeship programme. The business also has an award-winning graduate training programme.

For more information on the jobs being created visit www.bakkavor.com/careers.

About Bakkavor

Bakkavor is the leading provider of fresh prepared food ('FPF') in the UK, with a growing international presence in the US and China. The Group is the number one by market share in the UK in the four FPF product categories of meals, salads, desserts and pizza & bread, providing high-quality, fresh, healthy and convenient food. Its customers include some of the UK's leading grocery retailers, including Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Waitrose. The Group's International segment operates in the US and China. As these FPF markets continue to grow, Bakkavor seeks to leverage its UK expertise in order to build its presence in these territories. Bakkavor was founded in 1986 and has its headquarters in London. The Group has over 19,000 employees and operates 23 factories in the UK, 5 in the US and 9 in China.