Bakkt : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 10-Q/A FORM (Amendment No. 1) (MARK ONE) ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to filenumber:001-39544 Commission Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 98-1550750 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 10000 Avalon Boulevard,Suite 1000, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) 534-5849 (678) (Issuer's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share BKKT The New York Stock Exchange Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock BKKT WS The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Yes☒ No ☐ non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large, accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule12b-2ofthe Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large, accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, afiler, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large, accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule12b-2ofthe Exchange Act. Large, accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined inRule12b-2ofthe Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ 30 , 2021, there were 57,164,266 shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value issued and outstanding. As of November, 2021, there were 57,164,266 shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value issued and outstanding. Bakkt Holdings, Inc., formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (the "Company") is filing this Amendment No. 1 to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2021 (the "Amended Form 10-Q" or "10-Q/A"), as originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 13, 2021 (the "Original Form 10-Q"), as further described below. This Amended Form 10-Q is presented as of the filing date of the Original Form 10-Q and does not reflect events occurring after that date, or modify or update disclosures in any way other than as required to reflect the restatement as described below. Accordingly, this Amended Form 10-Q/A should be read in conjunction with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the date on which we filed the Original Form 10-Q. The Company is filing this Amended Form 10-Q/A to reflect a restatement of the Company's condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Accordingly, this Amended Form10-Q/A should be read in conjunction with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the date on which we filed the Original Form 10-Q. This amended and restated report on Formis presented as of the filing date of the Original Formand does not reflect events occurring after that date, or modify or update disclosures in any way other than as required to reflect the restatement as described below. Accordingly, this Amendedshould be read in conjunction with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the date on which we filed the Original Form 10-Q/A to reflect a restatement of the Company's condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company is filing this Amended Formto reflect a restatement of the Company's condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. On October 15, 2021, subsequent to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company consummated the previously announced merger (the "Merger"), among other transactions (the Merger and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, collectively the "Business Combination"), pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 11, 2021 (as amended, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), and Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation (f/k/a Bakkt Holdings, LLC) ("Opco"). On October 18, 2021, the trading day following the Closing Date, the Company's Class A common stock and warrants began trading on the NYSE under the symbols "BKKT" and "BKKT WS," respectively. The Company's public units automatically separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and were delisted from NASDAQ. Unless stated otherwise, this report contains information about the Company before the consummation of the Business Combination. References to the "Company" in this report refer to Bakkt Holdings, Inc. before the consummation of the Business Combination. All other capitalized but unidentified terms in this Explanatory Note have the meanings ascribed to such terms elsewhere within this Amendment No. 1. Background of Restatement 480-10-S99-3A provides that redemption provisions not solely within the control of the issuer require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. Furthermore, ASC 480-10-25-6(b) provides guidance stating that in determining if an instrument is mandatorily redeemable, a provision that defers redemption until a specified liquidity level is reached would not affect classification of the instrument. As such, management has identified errors made in the historical financial statements where, at the closing of the Company's Initial Public Offering, the Company improperly classified its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. The Company previously determined the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value, while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Public Shares can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. As a result, in the Original Quarterly Report management has noted a reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity as of September 30, 2021. All of the shares held by the Company's public shareholders (the "Public Shares") contain a redemption feature which provides each holder of such shares with the opportunity to have their shares redeemed, and management has no control over which Public Shares will be redeemed. ASCprovides that redemption provisions not solely within the control of the issuer require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. Furthermore, ASCprovides guidance stating that in determining if an instrument is mandatorily redeemable, a provision that defers redemption until a specified liquidity level is reached would not affect classification of the instrument. As such, management has identified errors made in the historical financial statements where, at the closing of the Company's Initial Public Offering, the Company improperly classified its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. The Company previously determined the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value, while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Public Shares can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. As a result, in the Original Quarterly Report management has noted a reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity as of September 30, 2021. re-evaluated the materiality of the reclassification and whether the reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity should be restated as of the Initial Public Offering date and the next two subsequent reporting periods. Following such re-evaluation, the Company's management, together with the Audit Committee determined that the Company's financial statements and other financial data as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 should be restated through the filing of this Amended Form 10-Q. The financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and as of June 30, 2021 have been restated in Note 2 of this Amended Form 10-Q, with the restatements resulting in a change in the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. Further, due to change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption, the Company also revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate net income (loss) evenly to Class A and Class B ordinary shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of common stock share pro rata in the income (loss) of the Company. There is no impact to the reported amounts for total assets, total liabilities, cash flows, or net income (loss). On November 22, 2021, the Company filed a report on Form 8-K disclosing the non-reliance on the financial statements included in the Original Quarterly Report the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 24, 2021 and the Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed on August 13, 2021. Following the filing of the Original Quarterly Report, the Company's management, together with the Audit Committee,the materiality of the reclassification and whether the reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity should be restated as of the Initial Public Offering date and the next two subsequent reporting periods. Following suchthe Company's management, together with the Audit Committee determined that the Company's financial statements and other financial data as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 should be restated through the filing of this Amended FormThe financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and as of June 30, 2021 have been restated in Note 2 of this Amended Formwith the restatements resulting in a change in the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additionalcapital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. Further, due to change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption, the Company also revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate net income (loss) evenly to Class A and Class B ordinary shares. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for the period ended September 30, 2021 is superseded by the information in this Amended Form 10-Q, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in the Original Quarterly Report, filed on October 12, 2021, including the filings for the Affected Periods should no longer be relied upon. Internal Control Considerations
Management re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2021. Management has concluded that, in light of the errors described above, and the filing of the Amended Form 10-Q, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as a result thereof. As a result of the Business Combination, the Company has a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer as of the Closing Date. Management plans to enhance the system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including enhanced training of our personnel and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding application of complex accounting standards for financial instruments. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part I, Item 4, "Controls and Procedures" of this Amended Form 10-Q. In connection with the restatement, management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2021. Management has concluded that, in light of the errors described above, and the filing of the Amended Form 10-Q, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as a result thereof. As a result of the Business Combination, the Company has a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer as of the Closing Date. Management plans to enhance the system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including enhanced training of our personnel and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding application of complex accounting standards for financial instruments. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part I, Item 4, "Controls and Procedures" of this Amended Form 10-Q. Management has concluded that, in light of the errors described above, and the filing of the Amended Forma material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as a result thereof. As a result of the Business Combination, the Company has a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer as of the Closing Date. Management plans to enhance the system of evaluating and implementing the accounting standards that apply to our financial statements, including enhanced training of our personnel and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding application of complex accounting standards for financial instruments. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part I, Item 4, "Controls and Procedures" of this Amended Form VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 QUARTERLY REPORT ONFOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) for the Three and Nine months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine months Ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 6 Notes to Condensed (unaudited) Consolidated Financial Statements 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 23 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 27 Item 4. Control and Procedures 27 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 28 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 28 Item 1A. Risk Factors 28 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 28 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 29 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 29 Item 5. Other Information 29 Item 6. Exhibits 29 SIGNATURES 30 2 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 708,642 $ 1,177,678 Prepaid expenses 134,813 234,959 Total Current Assets 843,455 1,412,637 investments held in Trust Account Cash andheld in Trust Account 207,396,111 207,376,213 TOTAL ASSETS $ 208,239,566 $ 208,788,850 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,144,562 $ 893,415 Accrued offering costs - 2,230 Total Current Liabilities 6,144,562 895,645 Warrant liabilities 29,599,970 22,513,065 Deferred underwriting fee payable 7,258,021 7,258,021 Total Liabilities 43,002,553 30,666,731 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 20,737,202 shares at $10.00 per share as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 207,372,020 207,372,020 Shareholders' Deficit Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,300 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 518 518 paid-in capital Additionalcapital - - Accumulated deficit (42,135,525 ) (29,250,419 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (42,135,007 ) (29,249,901 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 208,239,566 $ 208,788,850 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For The Three

Months Ended

September 30, Nine months

Ended

September 30, For the Period

from July 31,

2020

(Inception)

through

September 30, 2021 2021 2020 General and administrative expenses $ 2,241,776 $ 5,822,575 $ 17,543 Loss from operations (2,241,776 ) (5,822,575 ) (17,543 ) Other income (expense): Other Income - 4,476 - Interest earned on investments held in Trust Account 2,669 19,898 164 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,755,959 (7,086,905 ) (2,260,000 ) Offering costs-warrants costs-warrants - - (754,990 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,758,628 (7,062,531 ) (3,014,826 ) Net loss $ (483,148 ) $ (12,885,106 ) $ (3,032,369 ) ordinary shares Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A 20,737,202 20,737,202 3,870,968 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A $ (0.02 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares 5,184,300 5,184,300 5,000,000 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B $ (0.02 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.34 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Class A Ordinary

Shares Class B Ordinary

Shares

Paid-in

Capital AdditionalCapital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Deficit Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance - January 1, 2021, as restated (see Note 2) - $ - 5,184,300 $ 518 $ - $ (29,250,419 ) $ (29,249,901 ) Net loss - - - - - (33,671,616 ) (33,671,616 ) Balance - March 31, 2021, as restated (see Note 2) - $ - 5,184,300 $ 518 $ - $ (62,922,035 ) $ (62,921,517 ) Net income - - - - - 21,269,658 21,269,658 Balance - June 30, 2021, as restated (see Note 2) - $ - 5,184,300 $ 518 $ - $ (41,652,377 ) $ (41,651,859 ) Net loss - - - - - (483,148 ) (483,148 ) Balance - September 30, 2021 - $ - 5,184,300 $ 518 $ - $ (42,135,525 ) $ (42,135,007 ) FOR THE PERIOD FROM JULY 31, 2020 (INCEPTION) THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Class A Ordinary

Shares Class B Ordinary

Shares

Paid-in

Capital AdditionalCapital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Deficit Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance - July 31, 2020 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B ordinary shares to Sponsor - - 5,750,000 575 24,425 - 25,000 AccretionforClassAordinarysharestoredemptionamount - (24,425 ) (23,521,731 ) (23,546,156 ) Forfeiture of Founder Shares - - (565,700 ) (57 ) 57 - Net loss - - - - - (3,032,369 ) (3,032,369 ) Balance - September 30, 2020, as restated (see Note 2) - $ - 5,184,300 $ 518 $ - $ (26,554,043 ) $ (26,553,525 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine months

Ended

September 30, 21 20 For the

Period from

July 31,

2020 (Inception)

Through

September 30, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (12,885,106 ) $ (3,032,369 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 7,086,905 2,260,000 Formation cost paid by Sponsor in exchange for issuance of founder shares - 6,606 Interest earned on investments held in Trust Account (19,898 ) (164 ) Transaction costs allocated to warrants - 754,990 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 100,146 (278,363 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,248,917 - Net cash used in operating activities (469,036 ) (289,300 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: T rust Account Investment of cash intorust Account - (200,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (200,000,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discount paid - 196,000,000 Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Units - 6,000,000 Payment of offering costs - (397,793 ) Repayment of promissory note - related party - (82,729 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 201,519,478 Net Change in Cash (469,036 ) 1,230,178 Cash - Beginning of period 1,177,678 - Cash - End of period $ 708,642 $ 1,230,178 Non-Cash investing and financing activities: investing and financing activities: Offering costs included in accrued offering costs $ - $ 2,230 Offering costs paid by Sponsor in exchange for issuance of founder shares $ - $ 18,394 Offering costs paid through promissory note $ - $ 82,729 Initial classification of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ - $ 207,372,020 Deferred underwriting fee payable $ - $ 7,000,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 NOTE 1-DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 31, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (a "Business Combination"). On January 11, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), with Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), and Bakkt Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Bakkt"), a transformative digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ("ICE") and a group of investors and strategic partners (see Note 7). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity from inception through September 30, 2021 relates to the Company's formation, its initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company generatesincome in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on September 22, 2020. On September 25, 2020 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), generating gross proceeds of $200,000,000 which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 6,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $6,000,000, which is described in Note 5. On September 29, 2020, the underwriters notified the Company of their intention to partially exercise their over-allotment option on October 1, 2020. As such, on October 1, 2020, the Company consummated the sale of an additional 737,202 Units, at $10.00 per Unit, and the sale of an additional 147,440 Private Placement Warrants, at $1.00 per Private Warrant, generating total gross proceeds of $7,519,460. Transaction costs charged to equity amounted to $11,906,607, consisting of $4,147,440 of underwriting fees, $7,258,021 of deferred underwriting fees and $501,146 of other offering costs. Rule 2a-7of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earliest of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on September 25, 2020 and the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment on October 1, 2020, an amount of $207,372,020 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions underthe Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earliest of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The stock exchange listing rules require that the Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account). The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. per-share amount to be distributed to the Public Shareholders who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will provide the holders of the public shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of the Business Combination, either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, calculated as of two business days prior to the consummation of the Business Combination (initially $10.00 per Public Share), including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, subject to certain limitations as described in the prospectus. Theamount to be distributed to the Public Shareholders who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. 7 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 and, if the Company seeks shareholder approval, it receives an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law approving a Business Combination, which requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shareholders who attend and vote at a general meeting of the Company. If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against a proposed Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks shareholder approval of the Business Combination and the Company does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. T he Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the Trust Account and not previously released to pay taxes, divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares. he Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights orbusiness combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the Trust Account and not previously released to pay taxes, divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares. of the Public Shares, at aper-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the Public Shareholders as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining Public Shareholders and its Board of Directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Company will have until September 25, 2022 to consummate a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). However, if the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem 100%$100,000 The Sponsor has agreed to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares it will receive if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or any of its respective affiliates acquire Public Shares, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, and in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (1) $10.00 per Public Share and (2) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Public Share, due to reductions in the value of trust assets, in each case net of the interest that may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial 8 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 n ded (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as ameded (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $709,000 in its operating bank accounts and working capital deficit of approximately $5.3 million. Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's liquidity needs had been satisfied through a contribution of $25,000 from Sponsor to cover for certain formation and offering costs in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, the loan of up to $300,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (see Note 6), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Note was repaid on September 25, 2020. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (see Note 6). As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. A s of October 15, 2021, substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern related to the date for mandatory liquidation and dissolution was alleviated due to the closing of the business combination. s of October 15, 2021, substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern related to the date for mandatory liquidation and dissolution was alleviated due to the closing of the business combination. NOTE 2. RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of September 30, 2021, management determined it should restate its previously reported financial statements. The Company determined, at the closing of the Company's Initial Public Offering and shares sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment, it had improperly valued its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. The Company previously determined the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. $10.00 per Class A ordinary share while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Class A ordinary shares issued during the Initial Public Offering and pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. As a result, management has noted a reclassification adjustment related to temporary equity and permanent equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additionalcapital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption, the Company also revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate net income (loss) evenly to Class A and Class B ordinary shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of ordinary shares share pro rata in the income (loss) of the Company. 10-Qs for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Affected Quarterly Periods should be restated to present all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this quarterly report. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed financial statements that contained the error, reported in the Company's Formfor the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Affected Quarterly Periods should be restated to present all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this quarterly report. There has been no change in the Company's total assets, liabilities or operating results. 9 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 T he impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements is reflected in the following table: he impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements is reflected in the following table: As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 139,450,500 $ 67,921,520 $ 207,372,020 Class A ordinary shares $ 679 $ (679 ) $ - paid-in capital Additionalcapital $ 43,531,612 $ (43,531,612 ) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (38,532,806 ) $ (24,389,229 ) $ (62,922,035 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,003 $ (67,921,520 ) $ (62,921,517 ) Number of shares subject to redemption 13,945,050 6,792,152 20,737,202 Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 160,720,160 $ 46,651,860 $ 207,372,020 Class A ordinary shares $ 467 $ (467 ) $ - paid-in capital Additionalcapital $ 22,262,164 $ (22,262,164 ) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (17,263,148 ) $ (24,389,229 ) $ (41,652,377 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,001 $ (46,651,860 ) $ (41,651,859 ) Number of shares subject to redemption 16,072,016 4,665,186 20,737,202 Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 33,671,610 $ (33,671,610 ) $ - Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ (12,401,950 ) $ 12,401,950 $ - Statement of Operation for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class A ordinary shares 20,737,202 - 20,737,202 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares $ - $ (1.30 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class B ordinary shares 5,184,300 - 5,184,300 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B ordinary shares $ (6.50 ) $ 5.20 $ (1.30 ) Statement of Operation for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class A ordinary shares 20,737,202 - 20,737,202 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares $ - $ 0.82 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding, Class B ordinary shares 5,184,300 - 5,184,300 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B ordinary shares $ 4.10 $ (3.28 ) $ 0.82 Statement of Operation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class A ordinary shares 20,737,202 - 20,737,202 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares $ - $ (0.48 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, Class B ordinary shares 5,184,300 - 5,184,300 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B ordinary shares $ (2.40 ) $ 1.92 $ (0.48 ) 10 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 NOTE 3-SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation S-X of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulationof the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K o riginally filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 (as amended and restated on May 24, 2021 and December 7, 2021). The interim results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the period ending December 31, 2021 or for any future interim periods . riginally filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 (as amended and restated on May 24, 2021 and December 7, 2021). The interim results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the period ending December 31, 2021 or for any future interim periods Principles of Consolidation The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its whollyowned subsidiary. All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply togrowth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. 11 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Use of Estimates The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these condensed financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities. Such estimates may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. 12 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Investments held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments held in trust is comprised solely of investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities, or a combination thereof. The Company's investments held in the Trust Account are classified as trading securities. Trading securities are presented on the balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these investments are included in interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Warrant Liabilities The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity ("ASC 480") and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own ordinary shares, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent quarterly period end date while the warrants are outstanding. paid-in capital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as liabilities at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations. The fair value of the Private Placement Warrants was estimated using a Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model (see Note 10). For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value of the Public Warrants as each relevant date. For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of additionalcapital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as liabilities at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as again or loss on the statements of operations. The fair value of the Private Placement Warrants was estimated using a Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model (see Note 10). For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value of the Public Warrants as each relevant date. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption . The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable ordinary shares to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Immediately upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount value. The change in the carrying value of redeemable Class A ordinary shares resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Class A ordinary shares reflected in the condensed balance sheets are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 207,372,020 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants $ (13,275,495 ) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs $ (11,138,216 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value $ 24,413,711 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 207,372,020 Offering Costs Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounting to $11,906,606, of which $11,138,216 were charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering and $768,391 were expensed to the condensed consolidated statements of operations. 13 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes," which prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is considered to be an exempted Cayman Islands company with no connection to any other taxable jurisdiction and is presently not subject to income taxes or income tax filing requirements in the Cayman Islands or the United States. As such, the Company's tax provision was zero for the period presented. The Company does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. 14 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Net Income (Loss) Per Ordinary Share (Restated) The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share". Net income (loss) per ordinary share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the period. The Company applies the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. The calculation of diluted income (loss) per share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the (i) Initial Public Offering, and (ii) the private placement since the exercise of the warrants is contingent upon the occurrence of future events. The warrants are exercisable to purchase 16,516,041 Class A ordinary shares in the aggregate. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company did not have any dilutive securities or other contracts that could, potentially, be exercised or converted into ordinary shares and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted net loss per ordinary share is the same as basic net loss per ordinary share for the periods presented. The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (in dollars, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For the Period from July 31,

2020 (Inception) Through

September 30, 2020 Class A Class B Class A Class B Class A Class B Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share Numerator: Allocation of net loss, as adjusted $ (368,518 ) $ (96,630 ) $ (10,308,085 ) $ (2,577,021 ) $ (1,323,216 ) $ (1,709,153 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,737,202 5,184,300 20,737,202 5,184,300 3,870,968 5,000,000 Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.34 ) Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. 15 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Fair Value of Financial Instruments c ial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature, with the exception of the warrant liabilities (see Note 10). The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as finanial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature, with the exception of the warrant liabilities (see Note 10). Recent Accounting Standards UpdateNo.2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity"("ASU2020-06"),which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASU2020-06 removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASU2020-06 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company adopted ASU2020-06 effective as of January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU2020-06 did not have an impact on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standardswith Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Ownsimplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP.removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas.is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company adoptedeffective as of January 1, 2021. The adoption ofdid not have an impact on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. NOTE 4-INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING one -half -half Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 20,000,000 Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of the over-allotment option on October 1, 2020, the Company sold an additional 737,202 Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share andof one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Note 9). NOTE 5-PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,000,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $6,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of the over-allotment option on October 1, 2020, the Company sold an additional 147,440 Private Placement Warrants, at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrants, for an aggregate purchase price of $147,440. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). A portion of the proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. NOTE 6-RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of the over-allotment option and the forfeiture of the remaining over-allotment option, 565,700 Founder Shares were forfeited and 184,300 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture resulting in an aggregate of 5,184,300 Founder Shares outstanding at October 1, 2020. On August 3, 2020, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain offering and formation costs of the Company in consideration for 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). In September 2020, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 60,000 Founder Shares to members of the Company's board of directors, resulting in the Sponsor holding 5,690,000 Founder Shares. The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares that were subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriters' over-allotment option was exercised, so that the number of Founder Shares would equal, on anbasis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of the over-allotment option and the forfeiture of the remaining over-allotment option, 565,700 Founder Shares were forfeited and 184,300 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture resulting in an aggregate of 5,184,300 Founder Shares outstanding at October 1, 2020. sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any30-tradingday period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earliest of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for shareshare capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any30-tradingday period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. 16 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on September 25, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to pay the Sponsor up to $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support services. Upon completion of a Business Combination or its liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, the Company incurred $30,000, $90,000 and $0 in fees for these services, respectively. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, $110,000 and $30,000 remained unpaid in the accrued expenses line item on the condensed balance sheets, respectively. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon completion of a Business Combination into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant. Such warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. As of September 30, 2021 and December 30, 2020, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. NOTE 7-COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of theCOVID-19global pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these condensed consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Registration and Shareholders Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on September 22, 2020, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and any warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans) are entitled to registration rights requiring the Company to register a sale of any of its securities held by them. The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $7,258,021 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Merger Agreement On January 11, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), with Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), and Bakkt Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Bakkt"), a transformative digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ("ICE") and a group of investors and strategic partners. c o, which will be non-economic voting shares of Bakkt Pubco. The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things and upon the terms and subject to the conditions thereof, the following transactions will occur (together with the other agreements and transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the "Proposed Transaction"): (i) at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge (the "Merger") with and into Bakkt, the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub will cease and Bakkt will be the surviving limited liability company, to be renamed Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC ("Bakkt Opco"); (ii) immediately prior to the closing of the PIPE Investment and the effective time of the Merger, the Company will be renamed "Bakkt Holdings, Inc." (referred to hereinafter as "Bakkt Pubco"); and (iii) as a result of the Merger, the aggregate consideration to be received in respect of the Merger by all of the Bakkt interest holders will be an aggregate of 208,200,000 common units of Bakkt Opco ("Bakkt Opco Units") and 208,200,000 shares of class V common stock of Bakkt Pubo, which will bevoting shares of Bakkt Pubco. 17 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 s Subscription Agreement On January 11, 2021, concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company entered into subscription agreements (the "Subscription Agreements") with certain investors (collectively, the "PIPE Investors" which include certain existing equity holders of the Company and Bakkt), pursuant to, and on the terms and subject to the conditions of which, the PIPE Investors have collectively subscribed for 32,500,000 Bakkt Pubco Class A Shares for an aggregate purchase price equal to $325,000,000 (the "PIPE Investment"). The PIPE Investment will be consummated immediately prior to the closing of the Merger Agreement. The Subscription Agreements provide for certain customary registration rights for the PIPE Investors. The Subscription Agreements will terminate with no further force and effect upon the earliest to occur of: (a) such date and time as the Merger Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms; (b) the mutual written agreement of the parties to such Subscription Agreement; and (c) December 31, 2021. Y NOTE 8 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUIT Preference Shares -The Company is authorized to issue1,000,000preference shares with a par value of $0.0001per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 30,

2021and December 31,2020, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. -The Company is authorized to issue1,000,000preference shares with a par value of $0.0001per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 30,2021and December 31,2020, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - At September 30, 2021 , and December 31, 2020 . - At September 30, 2021there were 20,737,202 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, including Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity Class B Ordinary Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Class B ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 5,184,300 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. -The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Class B ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 5,184,300 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. 18 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Only holders of the Class B ordinary shares will have the right to vote on the appointment of directors prior to the Business Combination. Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of shareholders, except as required by law and except that in a vote to continue the Company in a jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands, holders of Class B ordinary shares will have ten votes per share and holders of Class A ordinary shares will have one vote per share. one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by Public Shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of a Business Combination on abasis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination, the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, 20% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by Public Shareholders), including the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less thanbasis. NOTE 9 - WARRANTS LIABILITIES At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the fair value of the Public Warrants was $16,694,484 and $11,509,147, respectively and the fair value of the Private Placement Warrants was $12,905,486 and $11,003,918 respectively. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) one year from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any Class A ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the Class A ordinary shares underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue a Class A ordinary share upon exercise of a warrant unless the Class A ordinary share issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its best efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement and a current prospectus relating thereto until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the sixtieth (60th) business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00 . Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • a30-tradingday period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days withinperiod endingbusiness days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. 19 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00 . Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Company's Class A ordinary shares; at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption;that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Company's Class A ordinary shares; • if, and only if, the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $10.00 per public share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within the30-tradingday period ending three trading days before the Company send the notice of redemption of the warrant holders; and • a30-tradingday period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. if the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares for any 20 trading days withinperiod ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we send the notice of redemption to the warrant holders is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, as described above, its management will have the option to require any holder that wishes to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, extraordinary dividend or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the Public Warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of ordinary shares at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the Public Warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of Public Warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their Public Warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such Public Warrants. Accordingly, the Public Warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A ordinary shares during the 10 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. non-redeemable, except as described above, so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and beexcept as described above, so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. 20 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 NOTE 10 - FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, assets held in the Trust Account were comprised of $207,396,111 and $207,376,213 in money market funds which are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury Securities, respectively. Through September 30, 2021, the Company did not withdraw any interest income from the Trust Account. At September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 10,368,601 Public Warrants and 6,147,440 Private Placement Warrants outstanding. held-to-maturity securities at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value. The gross holding gains and fair value ofsecurities at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are as follows: Description September 30,

2021 Quoted Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Assets: Investments held in Trust Account Cash andheld in Trust Account $ 207,396,111 $ 207,396,111 $ - $ - Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants $ 16,694,484 $ 16,694,484 $ - $ - Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants $ 12,905,486 $ - $ - $ 12,905,486 Description December 31,

2020 Quoted Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Assets: Investments held in Trust Account Cash andheld in Trust Account $ 207,376,213 $ 207,376,213 $ - $ - Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants $ 11,509,147 $ 11,509,147 $ - $ - Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants $ 11,003,918 $ - $ - $ 11,003,918 The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC815-40and are presented within warrant liabilities on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within the change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. 21 VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 The Private Placement Warrants were valued using a Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, which is considered to be a Level 3 fair value measurement. The measurement of the Public Warrants after the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units is classified as Level 1 due to the use of an observable market quote in an active market. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value of the Public Warrants as of each relevant date. The following table presents the quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements: September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Stock price $ 10.11 $ 10.08 Exercise price $ 11.50 $ 11.50 Risk-free rate 0.98 % 0.36 % Volatility 27.0 % 25.0 % Term (in years) 5.0 5.0 Dividend yield 0.0 % 0.0 % The following table presents the changes in the fair value of Level 3 warrant liabilities: Private

Placement Fair value as of January 1, 2021 $ 11,003,918 Change in fair value 12,110,456 Fair value as of March 31, 2021 $ 23,114,374 Change in fair value (9,592,439 ) Fair value as of June 30, 2021 $ 13,521,935 Change in fair value (616,449 ) Fair value as of September 30, 2021 $ 12,905,486 Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2 and 3 are recognized at the end of the reporting period. There were no transfers between levels for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. NOTE 11 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify, other than as described below and in Note 2 (Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements), any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. A t a special meeting of stockholders on October 14, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted and approved Proposal Nos. 1 through 8, including the Bakkt Business Combination. On October 15, 2021, subsequent to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company consummated the previously announced merger (the "Merger"), among other transactions (the Merger and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, collectively the "Business Combination"), pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 11, 2021 (as amended, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Meger Sub"), and Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation (f/k/a Bakkt Holdings, LLC) ("Opco"). t a special meeting of stockholders on October 14, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted and approved Proposal Nos. 1 through 8, including the Bakkt Business Combination. On October 15, 2021, subsequent to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company consummated the previously announced merger (the "Merger"), among other transactions (the Merger and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, collectively the "Business Combination"), pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 11, 2021 (as amended, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware corporation and direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Meger Sub"), and Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation (f/k/a Bakkt Holdings, LLC) ("Opco"). 22 ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References in this report (the "Quarterly Report") to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, and references to the "Sponsor" refer to VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Sponsor, LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2021 (as amended and restated on May 24, 2021 and December 7, 2021). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Quarterly Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in thisincluding, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report onoriginally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2021 (as amended and restated on May 24, 2021 and December 7, 2021). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A Ordinary shares. This Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations has been amended and restated to give effect to the restatement of our financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Management identified misstatements made in its historical financial statements where, at the closing of our Initial Public Offering, we improperly valued our Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. We previously determined the Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per Class A Ordinary shares while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Management determined that the Class A Ordinary shares issued during the Initial Public Offering can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside of the Company's control. Therefore, management concluded that the redemption value should include all Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, resulting in the Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption being equal to their redemption value. As a result, management has noted a reclassification error related to temporary equity and permanent equity. This resulted in a restatement to the initial carrying value of the Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additionalcapital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A Ordinary shares. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated on July 31, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a Business Combination. We intend to effectuate our initial Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of our Initial Public Offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, our shares, debt or a combination of cash, equity and debt. We expect to continue to incur significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a Business Combination will be successful. 23 Recent Developments Agreement for Business Combination On January 11, 2021, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), with Pylon Merger Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of VIH ("Merger Sub"), and Bakkt Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Bakkt"). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things and upon the terms and subject to the conditions thereof, the following transactions will occur (together with the other agreements and transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the "Proposed Transaction"): (i) at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the "Closing"), in accordance with the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act, as amended ("DLLCA"), Merger Sub will merge (the "Merger") with and into Bakkt, the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub will cease and Bakkt will be the surviving limited liability company, to be renamed Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC ("Bakkt Opco"); (ii) immediately prior to the closing of the PIPE Investment (as defined below) and the effective time of the Merger, in connection with the Domestication described below, VIH will be renamed "Bakkt Holdings, Inc." (referred to hereinafter as "Bakkt Pubco"); and non-economic, voting shares of Bakkt Pubco. (iii) as a result of the Merger, the aggregate consideration to be received in respect of the Merger by all of the Bakkt interest holders will be an aggregate of 208,200,000 common units of Bakkt Opco ("Bakkt Opco Units") and 208,200,000 shares of class V common stock of Bakkt Pubco, which will bevoting shares of Bakkt Pubco. The board of directors of the Company has unanimously (i) approved the Merger Agreement, the Proposed Transaction and the other transactions contemplated thereby and (ii) resolved to recommend approval of the Merger Agreement and related matters by the shareholders of VIH. Prior to the Closing, subject to the approval of our shareholders, and in accordance with the DGCL, Cayman Islands Companies Act (as revised) (the "CICA") and our amended and restated memorandum and articles of association, we will effect a deregistration under the CICA and a domestication under Section 388 of the DGCL (by means of filing a certificate of domestication with the Secretary of State of Delaware), pursuant to which our jurisdiction of incorporation will be changed from the Cayman Islands to the State of Delaware (the "Domestication"). "Up-C" structure in which substantially all of the assets and the business of Bakkt Pubco will be held by Bakkt Opco and its subsidiaries, and Bakkt Pubco's only direct assets will consist of Bakkt Opco Units. Assuming no redemptions of public shares in connection with the Proposed Transaction, upon the Closing Bakkt Pubco is expected to own approximately 22% of Bakkt Opco Units and will be the managing member of Bakkt Opco. All remaining Bakkt Opco Units will be owned by the former equity owners of Bakkt ("Bakkt Equity Holders"). Upon the Closing, Bakkt Pubco will be organized in anstructure in which substantially all of the assets and the business of Bakkt Pubco will be held by Bakkt Opco and its subsidiaries, and Bakkt Pubco's only direct assets will consist of Bakkt Opco Units. Assuming no redemptions of public shares in connection with the Proposed Transaction, upon the Closing Bakkt Pubco is expected to own approximately 22% of Bakkt Opco Units and will be the managing member of Bakkt Opco. All remaining Bakkt Opco Units will be owned by the former equity owners of Bakkt ("Bakkt Equity Holders"). On January 11, 2021, concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, we entered into subscription agreements with certain investors (collectively, the "PIPE Investors" which include certain existing equity holders of the Company and Bakkt), pursuant to, and on the terms and subject to the conditions of which, the PIPE Investors have collectively subscribed for 32,500,000 Bakkt Pubco Class A Shares for an aggregate purchase price equal to $325,000,000 (the "PIPE Investment"). The consummation of the proposed business combination described herein is subject to certain conditions as further described in the Merger Agreement. on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 11, 2021 (File No. 001-39544) and the prospectus included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 (File No. 333-254935) (the "Bakkt Disclosure Statement"). Unless specifically stated, this Quarterly Report does not give effect to the Proposed Transaction and does not contain the risks associated with the Proposed Transaction. Such risks and effects relating to the Proposed Transaction will be included in the Bakkt Disclosure Statement. For more information about the Merger Agreement and the proposed business combination, see our Current Reportwith the SEC on January 11, 2021 (Fileand the prospectus included in our Registration Statement onfiled with the SEC on March 31, 2021 (File(the "Bakkt Disclosure Statement"). Unless specifically stated, this Quarterly Report does not give effect to the Proposed Transaction and does not contain the risks associated with the Proposed Transaction. Such risks and effects relating to the Proposed Transaction will be included in the Bakkt Disclosure Statement. 24 Results of Operations non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in a trust account (the "Trust Account"). We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses in connection with completing a Business Combination. We have neither engaged in any operations (other than searching for a Business Combination after our Initial Public Offering and entering into the Merger Agreement described above) nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from inception to September 30, 2021 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, described below, and, after the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination and entering into the Merger Agreement. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generateincome in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in a trust account (the "Trust Account"). We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses in connection with completing a Business Combination. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of $483,148, which consisted of general and administrative cost of $2,241,776, offset by interest earned on investments held in the Trust Account of $2,669 and change in fair value of warrant liability of $1,755,959. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of $12,885,106, which consisted of changes in fair value of warrant liability of $7,086,905 and general and administrative cost of $5,822,575, offset by other income of $4,476 and interest earned on investment held in the Trust Account of $19,898. For the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, we had net loss of $3,032,369, which consisted of general and administrative cost of $17,543, transaction cost related to warrant liability of $754,990 and a change in fair value of warrant liability of $2,260,000, offset by interest earned on investments held in Trust Account of $164. Liquidity and Capital Resources Until the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, our only source of liquidity was an initial purchase of ordinary shares by the Sponsor and loans from our Sponsor. On September 25, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 units (the" Units"), at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $200,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the sale of 6,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") to the Sponsor at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant generating gross proceeds of $6,000,000. Following the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, a total of $200,000,000 was placed in the Trust Account, and we had $1,205,178 of cash held outside of the Trust Account, after payment of costs related to the Initial Public Offering, and available for working capital purposes. We incurred $11,906,606 in transaction costs, including $4,147,440 of underwriting fees, $7,258,021 of deferred underwriting fees and $501,146 of other offering costs. On October 1, 2020, in connection with the underwriters' election to partially exercise of their over-allotment option, we consummated the sale of an additional 737,202 Units and the sale of an additional 147,440 Private Placement Warrants, generating total gross proceeds of $7,519,460. A total of $7,372,020 of the net proceeds was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $207,372,020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was $469,036, which consisted of our net loss of $12,885,106 affected by interest earned on investments of $19,898, changes in fair value of warrant liability of $7,086,905 and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which provided $5,349,063 of cash from operating activities. For the period from July 31, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020, net cash used in operating activities was $289,300, which consisted of our net loss of $3,032,369 affected by interest earned on investments of $164, changes in fair value of warrant liability of $2,260,000, formation costs of $6,606, transaction cost related to warrant liability of $754,990 and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which used $278,363 of cash from operating activities. At September 30, 2021, we had investments held in the Trust Account of $207,396,111. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account, which interest shall be net of taxes payable and excluding deferred underwriting commissions, to complete our Business Combination. We may withdraw interest from the Trust Account to pay taxes, if any. To the extent that our share capital or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete a Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. At September 30, 2021, we had cash of $708,642 held outside of the Trust Account. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, our Sponsor or an affiliate of our Sponsor or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we may repay such loaned amounts out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to us. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts, but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant, at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. 25 As of October 15, 2021, substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern related to the date for mandatory liquidation and dissolution was alleviated due to the closing of the business combination. Off-Balance Sheet Financing Arrangements Sheet Financing Arrangements off-balance sheet arrangements as of September 30, 2021. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be consideredsheet arrangements as of September 30, 2021. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitatingsheet arrangements. We have not entered into anysheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased anyassets. Contractual Obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay the Sponsor a monthly fee of $10,000 for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support services, provided to the Company. We began incurring these fees on September 25, 2020 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of a Business Combination and the Company's liquidation. Underwriting Agreement The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of $0.20 per Unit, or $4,147,440 in the aggregate. In addition, $0.35 per Public Share, or approximately $7,258,021 in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies. Warrant Liabilities re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of the warrants was estimated using a Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value of the Public Warrants as of each relevant date. We account for the warrants issued in connection with our Initial Public Offering in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815 under which the warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, we classify the warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject toat each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The fair value of the warrants was estimated using a Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price was used as the fair value of the Public Warrants as of each relevant date. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. Our ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption is presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of our condensed balance sheets. Net Income (Loss) Per Ordinary Share two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Net loss per ordinary share is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. We apply themethod in calculating earnings per share. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. 26 Recent Accounting Standards No. 2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" ("ASU2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. ASU2020-06 removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASU2020-06 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company adopted ASU2020-06 effective as of January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU2020-06 did not have an impact on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update"Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity"which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP.removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas.is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted. The Company adoptedeffective as of January 1, 2021. The adoption ofdid not have an impact on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. JOBS Act non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the consolidated financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required forgrowth companies. As a result, the consolidated financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the consolidated financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required ofgrowth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the consolidated financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK Rule12b-2of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. We are a smaller reporting company as defined bythe Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls are procedures that are designed with the objective of ensuring that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time period specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls are also designed with the objective of ensuring that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including the chief executive officer and chief financial officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2021. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) were not effective, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments. As a result, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amended Form 10-Q present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. As required by Rulesandunder the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2021. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rulesandunder the Exchange Act) were not effective, due solely to the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments. As a result, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Amended Formpresent fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the period presented. 10-Q, the Company completed the Business Combination with Bakkt, following which the Company appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, among others. The post-Business Combination management team will provide enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom the Company can consult regarding complex accounting applications. Management has implemented remediation steps to improve our internal control over financial reporting. Since the filing of the Original Formthe Company completed the Business Combination with Bakkt, following which the Company appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, among others. The post-Business Combination management team will provide enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom the Company can consult regarding complex accounting applications. 27 Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting The post-Business Combination management team will enhance our processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements to better evaluate and understand the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our condensed consolidated financial statements, including providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The Company can offer no assurance that these changes will ultimately have the intended effects. PART II-OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. None. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS. Form 10-K")). Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of this Quarterly Report, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in the 2020 Form 10-K. We may disclose changes to such factors or disclose additional factors from time to time in our future filings with the SEC. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this Quarterly Report are any of the risks described in our final Annual Report on Form 10-K originally filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 (as amended and restated on May 24, 2021 and December 7, 2021, the "2020Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of this Quarterly Report, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in the 2020We may disclose changes to such factors or disclose additional factors from time to time in our future filings with the SEC. ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities None. Use of Proceeds Form 10-Q. For a description of the use of the proceeds generated in our Initial Public Offering, see Part I, Item 2 of this 28 ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES. None. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES. Not applicable. ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION. None. ITEM 6. EXHIBITS Form 10-Q. The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Exhibit Number Description 24* Power of Attorney (included on signature page of this report). 31.1* Certification of the Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a). 31.2* Certification of the Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a). 32.1** Certification of the Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(b) or Rule 15d-14(b) and 18 U.S.C. 1350. 32.2** Certification of the Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(b) or Rule 15d-14(b) and 18 U.S.C. 1350. 101.INS* Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101). * Filed herewith. ** Furnished herewith. 29 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. Date: December 7, 2021 /s/ Gavin Michael Name: Gavin Michael Title: Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) Date: December 7, 2021 /s/ Andrew Labenne Name: Andrew Labenne Title: Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) 30 10-Q/A Attachments Original Link

