Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will publish first quarter 2022 earnings on May 12, 2022, before the market opens. Management will host a conference call to review the results and answers questions at 9:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 948814 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 072731. The replay will be available through June 11, 2022.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt shareholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2022-q1 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on May 5 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until May 11 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005490/en/