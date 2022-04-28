Log in
    BKKT   US05759B1070

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.120 USD   -6.58%
08:16aBakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/27Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (BKKT) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04/27INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (BKKT) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

04/28/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will publish first quarter 2022 earnings on May 12, 2022, before the market opens. Management will host a conference call to review the results and answers questions at 9:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 948814 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 072731. The replay will be available through June 11, 2022.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt shareholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2022-q1 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on May 5 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until May 11 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
08:16aBakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/27Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
04/27INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bakkt Holdings,..
BU
04/27The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a ..
BU
04/26BAKKT SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Bakkt Hol..
BU
04/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Bakkt Holdings, ..
BU
04/22BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Bakkt Announces Two Appointments to its Board of Directors
BU
04/22Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of De’Ana Dow and Jill Simeone to Its B..
CI
04/06Bakkt Holdings To Provide Crypto Trading Solution To American Bank
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,3 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 2,34%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer
Sean Collins Chairman
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Lewis Chief Engineering & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.-51.59%236
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-51.44%27 196
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-44.11%1 953
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-49.12%1 723
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-50.83%1 288
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-39.27%642