Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference participant access code 865830 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt stockholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2024-q2 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on August 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Verified retail and institutional stockholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

