Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKKT   US05759B1070

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/27 02:28:47 pm
28.145 USD   +18.36%
01:50pBakkt Shares Reverse Tuesday Loss, Rise 11%
DJ
01:21aMastercard to integrate crypto payments
AQ
10/26Financial Stocks Bounce Back From Midday Weakness
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bakkt Shares Reverse Tuesday Loss, Rise 11%

10/27/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares were up 11% to $26.12 on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday's 23% loss.

On Monday, the company said it was working with Mastercard Inc. to make it easier for merchants, banks and fintechs in the U.S. to use and offer a broad set of cryptocurrency solutions and services.

Volume for the stock was 32 million shares at 1:25 p.m. EDT, compared to its 65-day average volume of 6 million shares. The stock, which has 21 million shares outstanding, closed Monday's session up 234%.

Bakkt shares hit their 52-week high of $37.49 on Tuesday, and their 52-week low of $8 on Thursday.

Bakkt said it was extending Mastercard's ecosystem of cryptocurrency partners, enabling Crypto-as-a-Service, which provides quick access to cryptocurrency capabilities.

Mastercard also will integrate crypto into its loyalty solutions, enabling its partners to offer cryptocurrency as rewards and create fungibility between loyalty points and other digital assets.

Also Monday, Bakkt entered into a partnership with Fiserv for a digital payment platform, allowing for the usage of cryptocurrency as payments.

Bakkt became a publicly listed company on the NYSE on Oct. 18.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1349ET

All news about BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
01:50pBakkt Shares Reverse Tuesday Loss, Rise 11%
DJ
01:21aMastercard to integrate crypto payments
AQ
10/26Financial Stocks Bounce Back From Midday Weakness
MT
10/26Financial Stocks Still Edging Higher as Morning Gains Ease
MT
10/26Bakkt Holdings Drops After Sharp Monday Gains on Mastercard Partnership
MT
10/26Bakkt Shares Drop 17% After Monday Run-Up
DJ
10/26Thinking about buying stock in Bakkt Holdings, Draftkings, Ocugen, Redbox Entertainment..
PR
10/26Wall Street Set for Small Gains; Data, Tech Earnings in Focus
MT
10/26Mastercard customers can now enable consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency, del..
PU
10/26BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -79,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 77,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 188 M 1 188 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam White President
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Lewis Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1 188
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.406.32%5 267
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.67.39%2 729
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC247.55%792