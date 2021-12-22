Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKKT   US05759B1070

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bakkt : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

12/22/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 20, 2021

Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39544 98-1550750

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

10000 Avalon Boulevard, Suite 1000, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (678)534-5849

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share BKKT The New York Stock Exchange
Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock BKKT WS The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.02

Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

The disclosure under Item 5.02 of this current report on Form 8-Kis incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Adam White is departing as President of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), effective as of December 31, 2021 (the "Separation Date"). Mr. White intends to pursue interests unrelated to the Company. However, following his separation, Mr. White will be available to the Company for strategic advice as needed.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Michael, will assume the additional title of President following Mr. White's separation.

In connection with Mr. White's departure, Bakkt, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company ("Bakkt LLC"), (1) terminated its Letter Agreement with Mr. White, and (2) entered into a separation agreement and general release with Mr. White (the "Separation Agreement"), pursuant to which 2,744,373 paired interests, comprised of 2,744,373 common units of Bakkt Opco Holdings, LLC and 2,744,373 shares of Class V common stock of the Company ("Paired Interests"), were deemed vested as of October 15, 2021. Under the Separation Agreement, the remainder of Paired Interests issued to Mr. White will be forfeited as of the Separation Date. The Separation Agreement also provides for, among other standard provisions, (i) a general release of claims against the Company, its affiliates, assets and representatives, and (ii) an obligation to cooperate with the Company in transitioning Mr. White's duties and responsibilities. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Separation Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
No.

Description

10.1 Separation Agreement and General Release, dated as of December 20, 2021, between Adam White and Bakkt, LLC
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 22, 2021

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
By:

/s/ Marc D'Annunzio

Name:

Marc D'Annunzio

General Counsel and Secretary

Title:

Disclaimer

Bakkt Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 21:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07pBAKKT : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:04pBAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors..
AQ
12/21Manasquan Bank Selects Bakkt to Offer Retail Clients Access to Cryptocurrency
BU
12/21Manasquan Bank Selects Bakkt to Offer Retail Clients Access to Cryptocurrency
CI
12/20BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : BKKT) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
12/17Financial Stocks Get Late Boost, Finishing Slightly Above Friday Intra-Day Lows
MT
12/17Financial Stocks Retreating in Recent Trading
MT
12/17Bakkt Holdings Signs Partnership Deal With BringMeThat.com
MT
12/17Bakkt Brings Crypto and Digital Assets to Gig Economy via Partnership with BringMeThat...
BU
12/17Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Announces Partnership in the Gig Economy with Food Delivery Servic..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,3 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam White President
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer
Matt Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Lewis Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%525
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.229.79%3 534
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.41.55%2 804
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC181.21%576
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.1,853.06%112