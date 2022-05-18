Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.770 USD   +6.95%
08:20aBakkt To Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/17BKKT ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Shareholders
PR
05/13Bakkt To Participate in Rosenblatt Securities Annual FinTech Summit
BU
Bakkt To Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/18/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced today it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Management will attend the conference, which will include a company presentation with Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer, available on demand beginning May 24th at 7:00AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to an audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 20,6%
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer
Sean Collins Chairman
Michael Lewis Chief Engineering & Operations Officer
Michelle Jacobson Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.-67.45%208
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-72.26%15 541
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-80.94%399
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-63.75%384
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-44.89%267
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-40.07%64