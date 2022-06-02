Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BKKT   US05759B1070

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.740 USD   -3.86%
08:17aBakkt To Participate in Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
BU
05/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Near Monday Intraday Highs
MT
05/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advancing with Broader Monday Markets
MT
Bakkt To Participate in Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

06/02/2022 | 08:17am EDT
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced today it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference. Management will attend the conference, which will include a fireside chat with Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer, on June 9th, at 2:30PM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C

Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 20,6%
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Alexander Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sean Collins Chairman
Michael Lewis Chief Engineering & Operations Officer
Michelle Jacobson Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.-67.80%206
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-72.81%15 237
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-80.56%463
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-69.55%327
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-58.44%202
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-75.95%62