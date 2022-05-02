Log in
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

Bakkt and Global Payments Announce Strategic Alliance
BU
04/28Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/27Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (BKKT) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Bakkt and Global Payments Announce Strategic Alliance

05/02/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers globally, today announced a strategic alliance. As part of the agreement, Global Payments and Bakkt will collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency, and ultimately leveraging issuing technologies for linking virtual, debit, credit and prepaid solutions. In addition, Bakkt will broadly partner with Global Payments on multinational merchant payments acceptance.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,3 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 2,34%
Technical analysis trends BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,82 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Managers and Directors
Gavin Michael President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer
Sean Collins Chairman
Michael Lewis Chief Engineering & Operations Officer
Michelle Jacobson Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.-55.11%269
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-55.34%25 013
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-46.03%1 886
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-52.53%1 658
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-54.59%1 189
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-42.90%604