Bakkt and Global Payments Announce Strategic Alliance

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers globally, today announced a strategic alliance. As part of the agreement, Global Payments and Bakkt will collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency, and ultimately leveraging issuing technologies for linking virtual, debit, credit and prepaid solutions. In addition, Bakkt will broadly partner with Global Payments on multinational merchant payments acceptance.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220501005058/en/