  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKKT   US05759B1070

BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC.

(BKKT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.190 USD   -6.89%
04/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
BU
04/22BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22Bakkt Announces Two Appointments to its Board of Directors
BU
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

04/22/2022 | 09:13pm EDT
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors of a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT, BKKTWS) f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH, VIHAW) securities: (i) between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2022; and/or (ii) pursuant to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination completed on October 15, 2021. The complaint asserts violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you would like more information about Bakkt Holdings, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Had Defective Financial Controls Requiring the Company to Restate its Financials

According to the complaint, Bakkt was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and operated as a special purpose acquisition company. On October 15, 2021, Bakkt and Legacy Bakkt completed a business combination. Bakkt changed its name to Bakkt Holdings Inc. and began operating a digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. However, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that the Company had defective financial controls and as such, there were errors in its financial statements related to the miscalculation of certain shares issued prior to the business combination. The Company downplayed the scope and severity of these issues and overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls.

On November 22, 2021, just a month after assuring investors it had remediated its defective financial controls, Bakkt disclosed it would have to restate certain of its previously-issued financial statements because of errors related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination. On this news, shares of Bakkt fell $2.70 per share, or 13.69%, to close at $17.02 per share on November 22, 2021. At the time the complaint was filed, Bakkt's Class A common stock was trading between $4.00 to $5.00 per share, trading below its initial value from the business combination.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2022, you have until June 20, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
