Balance Labs : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended: June 30, 2022 or ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from __________ to __________ Commission File Number: 333-202959 BALANCE LABS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 47-1146785 (State or other jurisdiction Identification No.) (IRS Employer of incorporation) 407 Lincoln Road, Suite 701 Miami Beach, Florida33139 (Address of principal executive offices) (305)907-7600 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered None None None Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months, and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☐ No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act: Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller Reporting Company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No☒ As of August 24, 2022, there were 21,674,000shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock. BALANCE LABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements. 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. 20 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. 26 Item 4. Controls and Procedures. 26 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. 27 Item 1A. Risk Factors. 27 Item 2 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. 27 Item 3 Defaults Upon Senior Securities. 27 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. 28 Item 5. Other Information. 28 Item 6. Exhibits. 28 Signatures 29 2 Explanatory Note: The registrant has filed all reports required to be filed by section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months, however, the registrant is not subject to such fling requirements and is making such filings on a voluntary basis. PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements. Balance Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (As Revised) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,769 $ 227,558 Accounts receivable - related party 45,000 22,500 Interest receivable 18,404 12,932 Note receivable, net of discount of $ 0 and $ 3,308 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 141,000 162,692 Total Current Assets 432,173 425,682 Other Assets Due from related party 20,000 20,000 Investment at fair value - related party 318,874 550,057 Investment at fair value - 18,812 Total Other Assets 338,874 588,869 Total Assets $ 771,047 $ 1,014,551 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,125,589 $ 1,010,028 Accounts payable - related party 911,659 851,659 Short -term advances - related party 1,673,558 1,673,558 Convertible note payable 25,000 25,000 Convertible notes payable - related party, note of debt discount of $ 0 and $ 3,428 , as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 173,192 169,764 Notes payable - related party - net of debt discount of $ 0 and $ 0 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 106,850 106,850 Accumulated losses of unconsolidated investees in excess of investment 103,064 101,838 Total Current Liabilities 4,118,912 3,938,697 Long Term Liabilities Convertible note payable, net of debt discount of $ 25,515 and $ 31,185 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 474,485 468,815 Total Long Term Liabilities 474,485 468,815 Total Liabilities 4,593,397 4,407,512 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) - - Stockholders' Deficit Preferred stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value: authorized 500,000,000 , 21,674,000 and 21,674,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,167 2,167 Additional paid-in capital 810,048 810,048 Accumulated deficit (4,634,565 ) (4,205,176 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (3,822,350 ) (3,392,961 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 771,047 $ 1,014,551 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 3

Balance Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues - related party $ 67,500 $ - $ 135,000 $ - Costs and expenses General and administrative expenses 7,256 11,908 11,295 17,808 Professional fees 31,248 15,620 75,460 40,650 Salaries and wages 10,529 38,105 33,821 72,496 General and administrative expenses - related party 30,000 30,000 60,000 60,000 Total operating expenses 79,033 95,633 180,576 190,954 Loss from operations (11,533 ) (95,633 ) (45,576 ) (190,954 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities (99,649 ) (15,000 ) (231,184 ) (20,500 ) Proceeds from sale of investment - - 287 - Net loss allocated from equity method investees (41,102 ) (32,142 ) (47,256 ) (53,148 ) Accreted interest income and interest income on note receivable 3,473 13,545 10,997 22,740 Interest expense (includes amortization of debt discount) (58,616 ) (55,960 ) (116,657 ) (126,501 ) Total other income (expense) (195,894 ) (89,557 ) (383,813 ) (177,409 ) Net loss $ (207,427 ) $ (185,190 ) $ (429,389 ) $ (368,363 ) Net loss attributable to non controlling interest $ - $ (2,729 ) $ - $ (4,504 ) Net Loss attributable to the Company $ (207,427 ) $ (182,461 ) $ (429,389 ) $ (363,859 ) Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 21,674,000 21,674,000 21,674,000 21,674,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 4 Balance Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance, March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (4,427,138 ) $ (3,614,923 ) Net loss - - - (207,427 ) (207,427 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (4,634,565 ) $ (3,822,350 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 (as revised) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (4,205,176 ) $ (3,392,961 ) Net loss - - - (429,389 ) (429,389 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (4,634,565 ) $ (3,822,350 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 5 Balance Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Non- controlling Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Interest Deficit Deficit Balance, March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 806,249 $ (55,717 ) $ (3,523,228 ) $ (2,770,529 ) Beneficial conversion - - 3,799 - - 3,799 Net loss - - - (2,729 ) (182,461 ) (185,190 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (58,446 ) $ (3,705,689 ) $ (2,951,920 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 806,249 $ (53,942 ) $ (3,341,830 ) $ (2,587,356 ) Beneficial conversion - - 3,799 - - 3,799 Net loss - - - (4,504 ) (363,859 ) (368,363 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) 21,674,000 $ 2,167 $ 810,048 $ (58,446 ) $ (3,705,689 ) $ (2,951,920 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 6 Balance Labs, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss - including non-controlling interest $ (429,389 ) $ (368,363 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Amortization of debt discount 9,098 5,688 Accreted interest on note receivable (3,308 ) (17,809 ) Depreciation expense - 80 Amortization of website development costs - 1,336 Net loss from equity method investment 46,030 13,406 Unrealized loss on available - for - sale securities 231,183 20,500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (Increase) in Accounts receivable - related party (22,500 ) - Interest receivable (7,690 ) (4,923 ) Prepaids - 25,000 Increase in Accounts payable and accrued expenses 115,561 40,290 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 60,000 60,000 Accumulated losses on unconsolidated investees in excess of investment 1,226 39,742 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 211 (185,053 ) Investing activities Notes receivable - (119,000 ) Website development cost - (9,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (128,500 ) Financing activities Payment of convertible note payable - (25,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable, related party, net - 50,000 Proceeds from short term advances, related parties - 392,500 Net cash provided by financing activities - 417,500 Net increase in cash 211 103,947 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 227,558 5,632 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 227,769 $ 109,579 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ 27,545 Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Investment at fair value received from issuance of note receivable $ - $ 43,000 Beneficial conversion features on convertible notes payable - related party $ - $ 3,799 Notes receivable and interest receivable converted to shares $ 27,218 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 7 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Note 1 - Business Organization and Nature of Operations Balance Labs, Inc. ("Balance Labs" or the "Company") was incorporated on June 5, 2014 under the laws of the State of Delaware. Balance Labs is a consulting firm that provides business development and consulting services to start up and development stage businesses. The Company offers services to help businesses in various industries improve and fine tune their business models, sales and marketing plans and internal operations as well as make introductions to professional services such as business plan writing, accounting firms and legal service providers. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by U.S. GAAP for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, such statements include all adjustments (consisting only of normal recurring items) which are considered necessary for a fair presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial position of Balance Labs as of June 30, 2022, and the unaudited condensed consolidated results of its operations and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the operating results for the full year. It is recommended that these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and related disclosures of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Note 2 - Going Concern The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. The Company provided $211of cash in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and currently has $227,769in cash as of June 30, 2022. Additionally, at June 30, 2022, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $4,634,565and a working capital deficit of $3,686,739. There is substantial doubt about the Company to continue as a going concern. The Company without additional sources of debt or equity capital would potentially need to cease operations. Management plans to raise additional capital within the next twelve months that is expected to sustain its operations for the next year. No assurance can be given that any future financing will be available or, if available, that it will be on terms that are satisfactory to the Company. Even if the Company is able to obtain additional financing, it may contain restrictions on our operations, in the case of debt financing or cause substantial dilution for our stockholders, in case of equity financing. In addition, the Company expects to begin a marketing campaign to market and sell its services. There can be no assurance that such a plan will successful. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Note 3 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all highly liquid temporary cash investments with an original maturity of 90 days or less to be cash equivalents. At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company has $2,000and $2,000in cash equivalents, respectively. 8 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Use of Estimates The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Estimates may include those pertaining to stock-based compensation, depreciable lives of fixed assets and deferred tax assets. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. Accounts Receivable Accounts receivable are recorded at fair value on the date revenue is recognized. The Company provides allowances for doubtful accounts by specific customer identification. If market conditions decline, actual collections may not meet expectations and may result in decreased cash flow and increased bad debt expense. Once collection efforts by the Company and its collection agency are exhausted, the determination for charging off uncollectible receivables is made. Joint Venture The Company uses the equity method to account for their financial interest in the following company: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) iGrow Systems Inc. (a) $ - $ - Total $ - $ - a) The Company is a 43.15% owner of iGrow Systems Inc., as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively. The Company has a non-controlling interest in iGrow Systems, Inc., a Limited Partnership Corporation formed to develop a rapid plant growing device. Some of the members participate in the project which is under the general management of the members. Summary information on the joint venture at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Total Assets $ - $ - Total Liabilities 242,513 239,671 Shareholders' Deficit (242,513 ) (239,671 ) For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income - - Expenses 2,842 92,102 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,842 ) $ (92,102 ) The Company's portion of the net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $ 613 and $ 1,226 which exceeded its investment in the joint venture by $ 103,064 as of June 30, 2022 which is recorded as accumulated losses of unconsolidated investees in excess of investment on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. 9 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue Recognition The Company accounts for its revenues under FASB ASC 606, which is a comprehensive new revenue recognition model that requires revenue to be recognized in a manner to depict the transfer of goods or services to a customer at an amount that reflects the consideration expected to be received in exchange for those goods or services. The Company considers revenue realized or realizable and earned when all the five following criteria are met: (1) Identify the Contract with a Customer, (2) Identify the Performance Obligations in the Contract, (3) Determine the Transaction Price, (4) Allocate the Transaction Price to the Performance Obligations in the Contract, and (5) Recognize Revenue When (or As) the Entity Satisfies a Performance Obligation. The Company recognizes consulting income when the services are performed, which occurs at a point in time. Additionally, at the time services are performed, the Company has satisfied its single performance obligation. Income Taxes The Company recognizes deferred tax assets and liabilities for the expected future tax consequences of items that have been included or excluded in the financial statements or tax returns. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined on the basis of the difference between the tax basis of assets and liabilities and their respective financial reporting amounts ("temporary differences") at enacted tax rates in effect for the years in which the temporary differences are expected to reverse. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 740-10, which prescribes a recognition threshold and measurement process for financial statement recognition and measurement of a tax position taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. Management has evaluated and concluded that there are no material tax positions requiring recognition in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022. The Company does not expect any significant changes in its unrecognized tax benefits within twelve months of the reporting date. The Company's 2019, 2020, and 2021 tax returns remain open for audit for Federal and State taxing authorities. The Company's policy is to classify assessments, if any, for tax related interest as interest expense and penalties as general and administrative expenses in the statement of operations. Marketable Securities The Company accounts for marketable and available-for-sale securities under ASU 2016-01, "Financial Instruments - Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities." ASU 2016-01 requires equity investments (except those accounted for under the equity method of accounting, or those that result in consolidation of the investee) to be measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net income. The Company accounts for its investment in Bang Holdings, Corp as available-for-sale securities, therefore, the unrealized (gain) loss on the available-for-sale securities has been recorded in other income (expenses) on the consolidated statements of operations. The Company accounts for its investment in EZFill Holdings, Inc. as available-for-sale securities pursuant to the S-1 Registration Statement declared effective on September 14, 2021, therefore, the unrealized (gain) loss on the available-for-sale securities during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, has been recorded in Other Income (Expense) on the consolidated statement of operations. 10 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Investments - Related Parties When the fair value of an investment is indeterminable, the Company accounts for its investments that are under 20% of the total equity outstanding using the cost method. For investments in which the Company holds between 20-50% equity and is non-controlling are accounted for using the equity method. For any investments in which the Company holds over 50% of the outstanding stock, the Company consolidates those entities into their consolidated financial statements herein . The Company held one investments on its consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022 and two investments as of December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, our investment in Bang Holdings Corp., was fully impaired due to the Company being delisted from OTC Pink Sheets and not having a liquid trading market at that time. The Company recorded an impairment expense of $195,000. On November 9, 2018, the Company acquired a non-controlling interest in iGrow Systems Inc. This investment is recorded on our consolidated balance sheet using the equity method as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. On November 18, 2020, the Company executed a two (2) year, consulting agreement for various corporate services with EZFill Holdings, Inc., a related party. In connection with this agreement, and with the effectiveness of the Company's Form S-1 registration statement, the Company was entitled to compensation as follows: ● 1,000,000 shares of common stock for past services provided through the effective date of consulting agreement, On December 2, 2020, the Company received 1,000,000 ● $ 200,000 , upon completion of IP which was completed on September 14, 2021, ● During the first year of the agreement, $ 25,000 per month, with the 1st payment due 30 days after the completion of the Company's IPO, ● During the second year of the agreement, $ 22,500 per month; and ● On each anniversary of the agreement, 500,000 shares of common stock. shares from EZFill Holdings, Inc, a related party, for past services, with each share valued at $ 1 each based on a recent cash price of the related party. On December 2, 2020, the Company received 1,000,000shares from EZFill Holdings, Inc, a related party, for past services, with each share valued at $each based on a recent cash price of the related party. At the time of receiving these shares, EZFill Holdings, Inc. was not a publicly traded company. On September 14, 2021, the S-1 Registration Statement for EZFill Holdings, Inc. was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of becoming a publicly traded company, our investment is now recorded at fair value as available-for-sale securities on June 30, 2022, with the gains and losses being recorded through other income (expense) on the consolidated statements of operations. In September 2021, EZFill Holdings, Inc. approved a one for 3.763243reverse stock split. As a result, the Company's shares were adjusted to 265,728shares. On November 18, 2021, on the anniversary of the agreement, the Company received 132,864(post reverse split adjusted) shares of common stock having a fair value of $352,090($2.65/share), based on the closing trading price. At June 30, 2022, the Company owned 398,592 shares and the fair value of the investment in EZFill Holdings, Inc. was $318,874($0.80/share). Summary information on Ezfill Holdings, Inc. at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Total Assets $ 20,709,349 $ 22,924,118 Total Liabilities 5,121,831 1,055,672 Stockholders' Equity 15,687,518 21,868,446 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income 6,094,499 3,372,417 Expenses 13,233,679 6,728,507 Net Income (Loss) $ (7,139,180 ) $ (3,356,090 ) All of the Company's revenues were earned from EZFill Holdings, Inc, a related party, totaling $67,500and $0for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. All of the Company's revenues were earned from EZFill Holdings, Inc, a related party, totaling $135,000and $0for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Investments The Company owned a majority interest in Descrypto Holdings, Inc. formerly known as Krypto Ventures, and KryptoBank Co. On July 29, 2021, the Company exchanged 52,500,000shares of common stock in Krypto Ventures, Inc. for 119,584,736shares of common stock in Descrypto Holdings, Inc. ("Descrypto") (formerly W Technologies Inc.), an unrelated party in a Share Exchange Agreement. On November 18, 2021, the Company entered into a redemption agreement (the "November Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and Descrypto agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 83,709,315shares of Descrypto's Common Stock owned by the Company for total proceeds of $84. No proceeds were received from this redemption by the Company. Following the November Redemption Agreement, the Company owned 35,875,421shares of Descrypto's Common Stock. 11 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) On February 18, 2022, the Company entered into a redemption agreement (the "February Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and Descrypto agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 28,700,337 shares of Descrypto's Common Stock owned by the Company for total proceeds of $ 287 . Following the February Redemption Agreement, the Company owned 7,175,084 shares of Descrypto's Common Stock . In addition, on April 1, 2022, the full principal balance of note receivable of $ 25,000 and $ 2,218 of interest receivable were fully converted by Descrypto Holdings, Inc. in exchange of 68,045 shares of Common Stock of Descrypto Holdings, Inc. Following the conversion, the company owned 7,243,129 shares of Descrypto's Common Stock. On the conversion date, the investment was recorded using the equity method. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $ 27,218 of unrealized loss from investment. As of June 30, 2022, the investment in Descrypto has a fair value of $0, due to the stock being illiquid, and it is recorded on our consolidated balance sheet using the cost method as the company's investment decreased below 20%. On January 29, 2021, the Company received 20%ownership of Pharmacy No, 27, Ltd, a company based in Israel, as part of a Note Receivable from a third party (see Note 6). As of June 30, 2022, the investment has a fair value of $0and it is recorded on our consolidated balance sheet using the equity method. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $13,271and $18,812of unrealized loss from this investment. Summary information on Pharmacy No, 27 Ltd at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total Assets $ 288,360 $ 200,474 Total Liabilities 245,461 137,459 Stockholders' Equity 42,899 63,015 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income 17,778 9,638 Expenses 125,353 76,667 Net Income (Loss) $ (107,575 ) $ (67,029 ) Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk primarily consist of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the carrying value of marketable securities was $318,874and $550,057, respectively. The securities are included in the Investment at Fair Value - Related Party on the consolidated balance sheets, which consist of common shares held in one (1) investment which currently is trading on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB). On September 14, 2021, the S-1 Registration Statement for EZFill Holdings, Inc., a related party, was declared effective by Securities and Exchange Commission. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company has classified this as Level 1 asset on the fair value hierarchy because the investment is valued based on quoted market price using observable inputs. Principles of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the Company and its wholly owned corporate subsidiaries, Balance Labs LLC., from October 12, 2015, Balance AgroTech Co., from July 11, 2016, Advanced Auto Tech Co., from May 10, 2016, Balance Cannabis Co., from May 13, 2016, and Balance Medical Marijuana Co from December 22, 2015, and our former 51%majority owned subsidiary Descrypto Holdings, Inc. formerly known as Krypto Ventures, Inc, and KryptoBank Co., from December 28, 2017, which was deconsolidated on July 29, 2021; however, all results of operations for KryptoBank have been included through the date of deconsolidation. All intercompany transactions are eliminated. The Company's four subsidiaries, Balance AgroTech Co., Advanced AutoTech Co., Balance Cannabis Co., and Balance Medical Marijuana Co. are dormant. The Company has a non-controlling interest of 43.15%in iGrow Systems Inc., which is not included in this consolidation for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares and warrants from convertible debentures outstanding during the periods. The effect of 40,000warrants and 3,640,491shares issuable from convertible notes payable for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 640,000warrants and 3,279,236shares issuable from convertible notes payable for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, were excluded from the computation of diluted weighted average shares outstanding as they would be anti-dilutive. These common stock equivalents may be dilutive in the future. 12 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Stock-Based Compensation The Company measures the cost of services received in exchange for an award of equity instruments based on the fair value of the award. For employees, the fair value of the award is measured on the grant date and for non-employees, the fair value of the award is generally re-measured on vesting dates and financial reporting dates until the service period is complete. The fair value amount is then recognized over the period during which services are required to be provided in exchange for the award, usually the vesting period. Awards granted to directors are treated on the same basis as awards granted to employees. The Company has computed the fair value of warrants granted using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The expected term used for warrants is the contractual life. Since the Company's stock has not been publicly traded for a sufficiently long period, the Company is utilizing an expected volatility figure based on a review of the historical volatilities, over a period of time, equivalent to the expected life of the instrument being valued, of similarly positioned public companies within its industry. The risk-free interest rate was determined from the implied yields from U.S. Treasury zero-coupon bonds with a remaining term consistent with the expected term of the instrument being valued. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company measures its financial assets and liabilities in accordance with GAAP. For certain of our financial instruments, including cash, accounts payable, and the short-term portion of long-term debt, the carrying amounts approximate fair value due to their short maturities. We adopted accounting guidance for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities (ASC 820). This standard defines fair value, provides guidance for measuring fair value and requires certain disclosures. This standard does not require any new fair value measurements, but rather applies to all other accounting pronouncements that require or permit fair value measurements. This guidance does not apply to measurements related to share-based payments. This guidance discusses valuation techniques, such as the market approach (comparable market prices), the income approach (present value of future income or cash flow), and the cost approach (cost to replace the service capacity of an asset or replacement cost). The guidance utilizes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value into three broad levels. The following is a brief description of those three levels: ● Level 1: Observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. ● Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, either directly or indirectly. These include quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets and quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. ● Level 3: Unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore developed using estimates and assumptions developed by us, which reflect those that a market participant would use. The following table presents certain assets of the Company's measured and recorded at fair value on the Company's balance sheet on a recurring basis and their level within the fair value hierarchy as of June 30, 2022. Total (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Fair-value - equity securities $ 318,874 $ 318,874 $ - $ - Total fair - value - equity securities $ 318,874 $ 318,874 $ - $ - The following table presents certain assets of the Company's measured and recorded at fair value on the Company's balance sheet on a recurring basis and their level within the fair value hierarchy as of December 31, 2021. 13 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Total (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Fair-value - equity securities $ 550,057 $ 550,057 $ - $ - Total fair - value - equity securities $ 550,057 $ 550,057 $ - $ - The Company accounts for its investment in EzFill Holdings, Inc. ("EzFill") as available-for-sale securities. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company classified its EzFill investment of $318,874and $550,057, respectively, of available-for-sale securities, to Level 1 assets on the fair value hierarchy because the investment is valued based on quoted market price using observable inputs. Business Segments The Company operates in onesegment and therefore segment information is not presented. Advertising, Marketing and Promotional Costs Advertising, marketing, and promotional expenses are expensed as incurred and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the accompanying consolidated statement of operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, advertising, marketing, and promotion expense was $466and $1,373, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, advertising, marketing, and promotion expense was $514and $3,329, respectively. Property and equipment Property and equipment consist of furniture and office equipment and is stated at cost less accumulated depreciation. Depreciation is determined by using the straight-line method for furniture and office equipment, over the estimated useful lives of the related assets, generally three to five years. Expenditures for repairs and maintenance of equipment are charged to expense as incurred. Major replacements and betterments are capitalized and depreciated over the remaining useful lives of the related assets. Property and equipment as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consisted of the following: June 30,

2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 Website $ 1,336 $ 1,336 Computer equipment & Software 5,358 5,358 Furniture 4,622 4,622 Total 11,316 11,316 Less Accumulated Depreciation (11,316 ) (11,316 ) Property and Equipment, net $ - $ - Depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $0and $40, respectively. Depreciation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $0and $80, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the company incurred $0and $9,500, respectively, of capitalized costs towards the update of the website which was deconsolidated on July 29,2021. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the company recorded $1,336of amortization on website development costs. 14 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements Changes to accounting principles are established by the FASB in the form of ASUs to the FASB's Codification. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs on our financial position, results of operations, stockholders' deficit, cash flows, or presentation thereof. Management has evaluated all recent accounting pronouncements as issued by the FASB in the form of Accounting Standards Updates ("ASU") through the date these financial statements were available to be issued and found no recent accounting pronouncements issued, but not yet effective accounting pronouncements, when adopted, will have a material impact on the financial statements of the Company. In August 2020, FASB issued ASU 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity; Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), as part of its overall simplification initiative to reduce costs and complexity of applying accounting standards while maintaining or improving the usefulness of the information provided to users of financial statements. Among other changes, the new guidance removes from GAAP separation models for convertible debt that require the convertible debt to be separated into a debt and equity component, unless the conversion feature is required to be bifurcated and accounted for as a derivative or the debt is issued at a substantial premium. As a result, after adopting the guidance, entities will no longer separately present such embedded conversion features in equity and will instead account for the convertible debt wholly as debt. The new guidance also requires use of the "if-converted" method when calculating the dilutive impact of convertible debt on earnings per share, which is consistent with the Company's current accounting treatment under the current guidance. The guidance is effective for financial statements issued for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, and interim periods within those fiscal years, with early adoption permitted, but only at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Company adopted the guidance under ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022. The adoption of this guidance and had no material impact on the Company's financial statements. Note 4 - Revision of Prior Year Immaterial Misstatement During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company identified a certain error in recording its majority interest for Krypto Ventures, Inc. during the year ended December 31, 2021. This error resulted in decreasing its non-controlling interest and retained earnings by $66,650. The Company assessed the materiality of this error considering both qualitative and quantitative factors and determined that for both the respective quarters and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the error was immaterial. The Company has decided to correct this error as revisions to our previously issued financial statements and will adjust the Form 10-K when filed in succeeding periods of this fiscal year. The table below present the impact of the revision in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. December 31, 2021 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised Consolidated Balance Sheet / Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity Accumulated deficit $ (4,138,526 ) $ (66,650 ) $ (4,205,176 ) Non-controlling interest $ (66,650 ) $ 66,650 $ - Total Stockholders' Deficit $ (3,392,961 ) $ - $ (3,392,961 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 1,014,551 $ - $ 1,014,551 Consolidated Statement of Operations Gain on deconsolidation of Krypto Ventures, Inc. $ 153,907 $ (66,650 ) $ 87,257 Total other expense $ (1,033,830 ) $ (66,650 ) $ (1,100,480 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (809,404 ) $ (66,650 ) $ (876,054 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to the Company $ (796,696 ) $ (66,650 ) $ (863,346 ) Net (Loss) Income per share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) Net (Loss) Income per share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ - $ (0.04 ) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Operating activities Net (Loss) Income - including non-controlling interest $ (809,404 ) $ (66,650 ) $ (876,054 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (Krypto Ventures, Inc.) $ 153,907 $ (66,650 ) $ 87,257 Net cash used in operating activities $ (56,896 ) $ - $ (56,896 ) Note 5 - Stockholders' Equity Authorized Capital The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000shares of common stock, $0.0001par value, and 50,000,000shares of preferred stock, $0.0001par value. Non-Controlling Interest The Company owned a majority interest in Krypto Ventures Inc, formerly known as KryptoBank Co. On July 29, 2021, the Company exchanged 52,500,000shares of common stock in Krypto Ventures, Inc. for 119,584,736shares of common stock in Descrypto Holdings, Inc. ("Descrypto") (formerly W Technologies Inc.), an unrelated party in a Share Exchange Agreement. As a result, Krypto Ventures, Inc was deconsolidated and is no longer our subsidiary. On November 18, 2021, the Company entered into a redemption agreement (the "November Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and Descrypto agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 83,709,315shares of Descrypto's Common Stock owned by the Company for $84. The Company has not received the proceed from this redemption. Following the November Redemption Agreement, the Company owned 35,875,421shares of Descrypto's Common Stock. On February 18, 2022, the Company entered into a redemption agreement (the "February Redemption Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and Descrypto agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 28,700,337shares of Descrypto's Common Stock owned by the Company for total proceeds of $287. Following the February Redemption Agreement, the Company owned 7,175,084shares of Descrypto's Common Stock. On April 1, 2022, the note receivable and interest receivable totalling $27,218were converted into 68,045shares of common stock of Descrypto Holdings, Inc. common stock (See Notes 3 and 6). 15 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Warrants During 2016, Balance Group LLC loaned the Company $120,000. In addition to paying interest at 10%, the Company issued 600,000warrants at an exercise price of $1.00per share, which expired on September 30, 2021. On October 3, 2019, the Company received $40,000from The Sammy Farkas Foundation in exchange for a promissory note which bears 12%interest per annum and matured on October 10, 2020or upon the Company raising $500,000from outside investors, whichever occurs first. In conjunction with The Sammy Farkas Foundation agreement the Company issued warrants to purchase 40,000shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $1.00per share expiring on October 10, 2022. The following tables summarize warrants outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the related changes during the years are presented below. Number of Warrants Weighted Average Exercise Price Balance at December 31, 2021 40,000 $ 1.00 Granted - - Exercised - - Expired - - Balance at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 40,000 $ 1.00 Number of Warrants Weighted Average Exercise Price Balance at December 31, 2020 640,000 $ 1.00 Granted - - Exercised - - Expired - - Balance at June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) 640,000 $ 1.00 As of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, the warrants had nointrinsic value. Note 6 - Note Receivable On September 30, 2021, Balance Labs Inc. made a loan to Four Acquisition, Ltd., an unrelated party in the principal amount of $ 22,000 which loan has an interest rate of 10% per annum and a maturity date of September 30, 2022 . For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $549 and $ 1,091 of interest income in relation to this note. On June 29, 2021, Balance Labs Inc. made a loan to Descrypto Holdings, Inc. formerly known as Krypto Ventures, Inc, and KryptoBank Co., a related party in the principal amount of $25,000which loan has an interest rate of 12%per annum and a maturity date of June 28, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $698of interest income in relation to this note. On April 1, 2022, the note receivable and interest receivable totalling $27,218were converted into 68,045shares of common stock of Descrypto Holdings, Inc. common stock (See Notes 3 and 5). 16 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) On January 29, 2021, Balance Labs Inc. made a loan to Four Acquisitions Ltd., an unrelated party in the principal amount of $119,000which has an interest rate of 10%per annum and a maturity date of January 28, 2022. Additionally, in connection with the loan, the Company received a 20%interest in the recently acquired business and related assets of Four Acquisitions Ltd. Initially, this investment had a purchase price of $43,000, which was recorded as a discount from the note which will be amortized over the life of the note. The note is currently in default. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $0and $3,308in accreted interest income in relation to this note. The remaining discount as of June 30, 2022 is $0. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $2,967and $5,901of interest income in relation to this note. Note 7 - Related Party Transactions The Company's CEO earns $10,000per month. The following compensation was recorded within general and administrative expenses - related parties on the statements of operations: $60,000and $60,000for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $30,000and $30,000for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, $911,659and $851,659, respectively, of compensation was unpaid and was included in accounts payable - related party on the consolidated balance sheet. On September 30, 2016, Balance Group LLC loaned $120,000as a convertible note payable to the Company at an interest rate of 10%, due on October 1, 2017. In addition, the Company issued 600,000warrants at an exercise price of $1which expired on September 30, 2021 (See Note 9). The note is currently in default and has an accrued interest balance of $69,009. During 2016, 2017, and 2019 Balance Group LLC loaned an additional $66,850to the Company. The notes are in default and have an accrued interest balance of $29,081. On June 27, 2021, the Company received $50,000from the CEO in exchange for a convertible promissory note with a face value of $53,192which bears 12%interest per annum and matures on June 27, 2022or upon the Company raising $250,000from investors, whichever occurs first. The difference between the amount received and the face value of $3,192was recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. Additionally, the note comes with a beneficial conversion feature of $3,799which was also recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $1,705and $17of amortization of debt discount. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $3,428and $17of amortization of debt discount. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining discount on the note is $0and the Company has accrued interest of $6,418. 17 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2022, the CEO and companies controlled by the CEO have loaned the Company a total of $1,673,558in addition to the $53,192convertible notes discussed above. The loans carry an interest rate of 8%and mature one year and one day from the date of the loan. The Company accrued interest of $411,628on the loans. $1,711,091of these loans are in default as of June 30, 2022. On July 27, 2016, the Company signed a sublease (the "Master Lease") with an entity partially owned by a related party to sub-lease approximately 2200square feet located at 1691 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, beginning August 1, 2016 and ending December 31, 2019 at a monthly base rental of $7,741per month until July 31, 2017, $7,973per month from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, and $8,212from August 1, 2018 to the sublease termination date. In addition to base rent, the Company will have to pay 50%of the CAM charges as additional rent. On or about January 15, 2017, the Company was made aware that the Master Lease for the office space was in default. Consequently, the Company ceased payments. On or about March 31, 2017, the Company was served with an eviction notice as the Master Lease was still in default. The Company has partially settled the claim under the sublease and has $16,725accrued on its books to cover any further claims. Beginning October 2020, the Company is leasing a virtual office with a new landlord: Spaces, paying only $99.75per month. The lease was terminated on October 2021. Rent expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, was $0and $300, respectively. Rent expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, was $0and $599, respectively. On October 3, 2019, the Company received $40,000from The Foundation in exchange for a promissory note which bears 12%interest per annum and matured on October 10, 2020or upon the Company raising $500,000from outside investors, whichever occurs first. The promissory note is currently in default, and as of June 30, 2022, accrued interest on the note is $16,018. The promissory note comes with a warrant to purchase 40,000shares of the Company's stock with an exercise price of $1.00per share and expires on October 10, 2022. The warrants have a relative fair value of $8,283, which was recorded as a debt discount and has been fully amortized. On December 2, 2020, the Company received 1,000,000shares from EZFill Holdings Inc., a related party, in exchange for consulting services provided in the past and as part of an agreement between both parties. The shares are valued at $1each. The shares received have not been registered for resale and must be sold pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each share valued at $1each based on a recent cash price of the related party. The investment is reflected on the consolidated balance sheet as an investment in a related party. On September 14, 2021, the S-1 Registration Statement for EZFill Holdings, Inc. was declared effective by Securities and Exchange Commission. This investment is recorded at fair value as available-for-sale securities as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, with the gains and losses being recorded through other income (expense) on the consolidated income statement for the three and six months then ended. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company generated $67,500and $0, respectively in revenue - related party. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company generated $135,000and $0, respectively in revenue - related party. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there was $45,000and $22,500, respectively, of accounts receivable- related party. Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies Litigation, Claims and Assessments In the normal course of business, the Company may be involved in legal proceedings, claims and assessments arising in the ordinary course of business. Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and outcomes are not predictable with assurance. In the opinion of management, the ultimate disposition of these matters will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated financial position or results of operations. Consulting Fees The Company will continue to accrue its CEO $10,000per month as compensation on a month-to-month basis. It will be recorded in general and administrative expenses-related parties on the consolidated statement of operations. 18 BALANCE LABS, INC. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As of June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Note 9 - Convertible Notes and Notes Payable Notes Payable As of June 30, 2022, the CEO and companies controlled by the CEO have loaned the Company a total of $1,673,558in addition to the $53,192convertible notes discussed below. The loans carry an interest rate of 8%and mature one year and one day from the date of the loan. The Company accrued interest of $411,628on the loans. $1,711,091of these loans are in default as of June 30, 2022. During 2016, 2017, and 2019, Balance Group loaned an additional $66,850at an interest rate of 8%. The notes are currently in default and have an accrued interest balance of $29,081. On October 3, 2019, The Company received $40,000from The Foundation in exchange for a promissory note which bears 12%interest per annum and matured on October 10, 2020 or upon the Company raising $500,000from outside investors, whichever occurs first. The promissory note is currently in default, and as of June 30, 2022, accrued interest on the note is $16,018. The promissory note comes with a warrant to purchase 40,000shares of the Company's stock with an exercise price of $1.00per share and expires on October 10, 2022. The warrants have a relative fair value of $8,283, which was recorded as a debt discount. As of December 31, 2020, the debt discount was fully amortized. Convertible Notes Payable On December 23, 2015, the Company issued a secured convertible promissory note in the amount of $25,000. The note carries a rate of 8%and was due on March 23, 2016. It is secured by all the assets of the Company. The note further contains a provision that the lender may convert any part of the note, including accrued interest, that is unpaid into the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $0.50per share. The note also contains a five-year warrant to purchase 100,000shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50per share until December 23, 2020. As of March 23, 2016, the note is in default and the interest rate has been increased to 18%. The accrued interest balance of $33,232as of June 30, 2022. On April 1, 2016, the Company received $ 500,000 from Newell Trading Group in exchange for a convertible debenture due April 2, 2017 bearing interest at 10% and convertible into common stock at $ .25 per share unless the note is paid by the Company prior to the election of the holder to convert. The Company recognized a beneficial conversion feature expense of $ 500,000 that has been fully amortized. As of June 30, 2022, accrued interest on the note is $ 312,466 . On October 3, 2019, Newell Trading Group assigned its rights and interests in its $ 500,000 convertible debenture to the Sammy Farkas Foundation Inc., (the "Foundation"), a related party. The Foundation then entered into an agreement with the Company to extend the maturity date of the convertible debenture to October 10, 2024 in exchange for 54,000 shares of the Company's stock. The shares have a fair value of $ 56,700 which was recorded as a debt discount and amortized over the life of the extension. On November 11, 2019, The Sammy Farkas Foundation transferred all the rights and interests of the note to another party, 16th Avenue Associates. The terms remain the same and the transfer has no effect on the financial statements. During the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, the Company amortized $ 2,835 and $ 2,835 , respectively of debt discount. During the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022, the Company amortized $ 5,670 and $ 5,670 , respectively of debt discount. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining debt discount was $ 25,515 . On September 30, 2016, Balance Group LLC loaned the Company $120,000with an interest rate of 10%and is convertible into common stock at $1.00. In addition, the Company issued the CEO 600,000warrants and recorded a debt discount of $111,428, which has been fully amortized. The Company valued the warrants using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Expected volatility of 514%, expected life of five years, risk free rate of return of 1.14%and an expected divided yield of 0%. The warrants had a fair value of $85,714. The note is currently in default and has an accrued interest balance of $69,009as of June 30, 2022. On June 27, 2021, the Company received $ 50,000 from the CEO in exchange for a convertible promissory note with a face value of $ 53,192 which bears 12% interest per annum and matures on June 27, 2022 or upon the Company raising $ 250,000 from investors, whichever occurs first. The difference between the amount received and the face value of $ 3,192 was recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. Additionally, the note comes with a beneficial conversion feature of $ 3,799 which was also recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $ 1,705 and $ 17 of amortization of debt discount. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $ 3,428 and $ 17 of amortization of debt discount. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining discount on the note is $ 0 and the Company has accrued interest of $ 6,418 . Note 10 - Subsequent Event On July 18, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Ari Feldman to serve as the Company's CFO, effective July 18, 2022. In connection with the appointment, Mr. Feldman will receive $21,000annually as compensation for his duties. 19 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. The following discussion and analysis of the condensed consolidated results of operations and financial condition of Balance Labs, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Balance Labs" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto that are included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. References in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations to "us," "we," "our," and similar terms refer to Balance Labs. This Quarterly Report includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the federal securities laws, based upon current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, such as plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond our control, which may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the statements are based. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2022. Any one or more of these uncertainties, risks and other influences could materially affect our results of operations and whether forward-looking statements made by us ultimately prove to be accurate. Our actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether from new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We were incorporated on June 5, 2014 under the laws of the State of Delaware. We are a consulting firm that provides business development and consulting services to start-up and development-stage companies. Our business model is to provide businesses in various industries with customized consulting services to meet their business needs and help them improve their business models, sales and marketing plans and internal operations, as well as introduce these businesses to experienced professional contacts that would be vital to the success of these companies. The Company is not a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and does not engage primarily, in the business of investing, reinvesting, or trading in securities. The Company is not managed like an active investment vehicle, is not an investment company registered under the 1940 Act, and is not required to register under the 1940 Act. Additionally, in accordance with the 1940 Act, Section 3(c)(1), the Company is not an Investment Company as defined by the 1940 Act because the Company does not have outstanding securities beneficially owned by more than one hundred persons and, at this time, the Company is not making and does not presently propose to make a public offering of its securities. Additionally, the Company has not and has no plans to purchase or acquire any securities issued by any registered investment company. Our business focuses on providing advisement services to entrepreneurs and assisting business owners so that their ideas can be fully developed and implemented. Due to limited resources, lack of experienced management and competing priorities, start-up and developmental stage companies are not operating as efficiently as they can be, and therefore would benefit from an outside party that could assist in developing and executing certain strategies. We utilize our knowledge in developing businesses, share practical experiences with our clients and introduce the business owners to experienced professionals who could help these inexperienced entrepreneurs further implement their ideas. Start-ups and development stage businesses across all industries commonly experience these certain "growing pains". 20 Plan of Operations Our plan is to prepare our clients for the many inevitable challenges they will encounter and to develop a customized plan for them to overcome these obstacles, so that they can focus on marketing their product(s) and/or service(s) to their potential customers. Although we've only worked with three clients since inception, our goal is to add and service a minimum of two to three new clients between now and the end of 2022. We're marketing our services through both personal contact and online by (a) mining our existing network of professional contacts via personal outreach programs, which will also target international prospects that may wish to enter the US market; (b) expanding our network by attending targeted conferences and professional gatherings; and (c) utilizing our website at www.balancelabs.co, plus engaging potential clients on social media, including LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. However, because we have a limited budget allocated for an on-line marketing campaign, we anticipate that professionals within our professional network and personal referrals from companies that are satisfied with our professional services are likely to be our most significant and efficient near-term form of marketing. We believe that we can support our clients with our existing full-time staff, supplemented with part-time sub-contracted professionals and service providers, as necessary. Between now and the end of 2022, we intend to formalize our relationships with these subcontractors so that we can offer our clients turn-key business development products and services. The Company incorporated or formed nine subsidiaries since 2016, Balance Labs, LLC, Balance AgroTech Co., Advanced AutoTech Co., Balance Cannabis Co., Balance Medical Marijuana Co. Krypto Ventures Inc, formerly known as KryptoBank Co. , a former subsidiary. Except for Krypto Ventures Inc, formerly known as KryptoBank Co. all of the subsidiaries are wholly owned by the company. On July 29, 2021, the Company exchanged 52,500,000 shares of common stock in Krypto Ventures, Inc. for 119,584,736 shares of common stock in Descrypto Holdings, Inc. ("Descrypto") (formerly W Technologies Inc.), an unrelated party in a Share Exchange Agreement. As a result, Krypto Ventures, Inc. has been deconsolidated and is no longer our subsidiary. In November 2018, the Company acquired a non-controlling minority interest in a new start-up company, iGrow Systems, Inc. As of June 30, 2022 , this investment has no value based on the equity method of accounting. iGrow Systems, Inc., is developing a plant growing device for home use. 21 Our primary requirement for funding is for working capital in order to accommodate temporary negative cash flows from operations (see "Liquidity and Capital Resources"). Results of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2021. Overview We reported a net loss of $207,427 and of $185,190 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This represents a difference of $22,237, or 12.01%, primarily due to increases in revenues from related party and in the unrealized loss of available for sale securities. Revenues - Related Party For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, we generated $67,500 and $0 , respectively in revenue. The primary reason or the increase in revenue was due to consulting agreement with EZFill Holdings, Inc. Our president, CEO, CFO and Chairman of the Board is also the former president of EZFill Holdings, Inc. and owns approximately 28% of EZ Fill's outstanding common stock as of June 30, 2022. General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses were $7,256 and $11,908 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $4,652 or 39.07% primarily due to a lease termination in October 2021 and a decrease in advertising and promotion expense. Professional Fees Professional fees were $31,248 and $15,620 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $15,628 or 100.05% due to increase in accounting fees for the quarter. Other Income and Expense Other expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $195,894. Other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $89,557. This represents a difference of 118.74% which was attributable to an unrealized loss from available for sale securities, net loss allocated from equity method investees and interest expense offset by accreted interest income and interest income on note receivable. 22 Unrealized gain or loss on available for sale securities Unrealized loss on available for sale securities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $99,649. Unrealized loss on available for sale securities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15,000. This represents an increase of $84,649 or 564.33% attributable to a reduction in the stock price of the securities. Net Loss allocated from Equity Method Investees Net Loss allocated from Equity Method Investee for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $41,102 and $32,142, respectively. This represents a increase of $8,960 or 27.88% primarily due to increases in operating expenses by the investees. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2021. Overview We reported a net loss of $429,389 and of $368,363 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This represents a difference of $61,026, or 16.57%, primarily due to increases in revenues from related party and in the unrealized loss of available for sale securities. Revenues - Related Party For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, we generated $135,000 and $0, respectively in revenue. The primary reason or the increase in revenue was due to consulting agreement with EZFill Holdings, Inc. Our president, CEO, CFO and Chairman of the Board is also the former president of EZFill Holdings, Inc. and owns approximately 28% of EZ Fill's outstanding common stock as of June 30, 2022. General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses were $11,295 and $17,808 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $6,513 or 36.57% due to a lease termination in October 2021 and a decrease in advertising and promotion expense. Professional Fees Professional fees were $75,460 and $40,650 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $34,810 or 85.63% due to increase in accounting fees for the quarter. Other Income and Expense Other expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $383,813. Other expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $177,409. This represents a difference of 116.34% which was attributable to an unrealized loss from available for sale securities, net loss allocated from equity method investees and interest expense offset by proceeds from sale of investment and accreted interest income and interest income on note receivable. 23 Unrealized gain or loss on available for sale securities Unrealized loss on available for sale securities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $231,184. Unrealized loss on available for sale securities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $20,500. This represents an increase of $210,684 or 1,027.73% attributable to a reduction in the stock price of the securities. Net Loss allocated from Equity Method Investees Net Loss allocated from Equity Method Investee for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $47,256 and $53,148, respectively. This represents a decrease of $5,892 or 11.09% primarily due to increase in operating expenses by the investees. Liquidity and Capital Resources We measure our liquidity in a number of ways, including the following: June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Cash $ 227,769 $ 227,558 Working capital (deficiency) $ (3,686,739 ) $ (3,513,015 ) Availability of Additional Funds Except for the monthly consulting fee to our CEO and Chairman of the Board, as described elsewhere in this annual report, we currently do not have any material commitments for capital expenditures. We are actively pursuing new client relationships. Even if we were to add a new client(s), due to our current lack of a diversified client base, there could be temporary imbalances between cash receipts and cash operating expenditures, which means that we may need additional capital. The engagement revenues associated with most client engagements will self-fund the in-house and sub-contractor services we need in order to supply products and services to our clients. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a working capital deficiency of $3,686,739. The Company provided cash in operations of $211. In addition, the Company is working to manage its current liabilities while it continues to make changes in operations to further improve its cash flow and liquidity position. Net Cash Used in Operating Activities We experienced positive cash flows from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 in the amount of $211 and negative cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021, in the amount of $185,053, respectively. This was primarily due to a net loss of $429,389 primarily offset by an unrealized loss on the value of an investment by $231,184, change in accounts receivable of $22,500, change in interest receivable of $7,690, change in accounts payable and accrued expenses by $115,561, change in accounts payable and accrued expenses -related party of $60,000, net loss from equity method investees of $46,030, and accumulated losses on unconsolidated interest in excess of investment of $1,226. 24 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $0 and $128,500, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, cash used in investing activities was $119,000 as a note receivable to an unrelated party and improvements on the existing Krypto Ventures Inc, formerly known as KryptoBank website for $9,500. Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $0 and $417,500, respectively. Cash provided by financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $442,500 from related parties and the Company also used $25,000 to fully pay an outstanding convertible note payable. Our Auditors Have Issued a Going Concern Opinion The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has expressed substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as of December 31, 2021. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in this report on Form 10-Q have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, these conditions raise substantial doubt from the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's plans in regard to these matters are also described in the notes to the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of asset carrying amounts or the amount and classification of liabilities that might result should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. The Company anticipates the receipt of funding within such period, but there can be no assurance that it will occur. If the Company is unable to meet its internal revenue forecasts or obtain additional financing on a timely basis, it may have to delay vendor payments and/or initiate cost reductions, which would have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, and ultimately it could be forced to discontinue the Company's operations, liquidate, and/or seek reorganization under the U.S. bankruptcy code. No assurance can be given that any future financing will be available or, if available, that it will be on terms that are satisfactory to the Company. Even if the Company is able to obtain additional financing, it may contain restrictions on our operations, in the case of debt financing or cause substantial dilution for our stockholders, in case of equity financing. Furthermore, COVID-19 has also caused severe disruptions in transportation and limited access to the Company's facilities resulting in limited support from its staff and professional advisors. This in turn has limited the Company's resources in promoting its services and acquiring additional capital. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates Use of Estimates The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Estimates may include those pertaining to accruals, stock-based compensation and income taxes. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. 25 Revenue Recognition The Company accounts for revenues under FASB ASC 606, which is a comprehensive new revenue recognition model that requires revenue to be recognized in a manner to depict the transfer of goods or services to a customer at an amount that reflects the consideration expected to be received in exchange for those goods or services. The Company considers revenue realized or realizable and earned when all the five following criteria are met: (1) Identify the Contract with a Customer, (2) Identify the Performance Obligations in the Contract, (3) Determine the Transaction Price, (4) Allocate the Transaction Price to the Performance Obligations in the Contract, and (5) Recognize Revenue When (or As) the Entity Satisfies a Performance Obligation. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company measures its financial assets and liabilities in accordance with GAAP. For certain of our financial instruments, including cash, accounts payable, and the short-term portion of long-term debt, the carrying amounts approximate fair value due to their short maturities. We adopted accounting guidance for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities (ASC 820). This standard defines fair value, provides guidance for measuring fair value and requires certain disclosures. This standard does not require any new fair value measurements, but rather applies to all other accounting pronouncements that require or permit fair value measurements. This guidance does not apply to measurements related to share-based payments. This guidance discusses valuation techniques, such as the market approach (comparable market prices), the income approach (present value of future income or cash flow), and the cost approach (cost to replace the service capacity of an asset or replacement cost). The guidance utilizes a fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value into three broad levels. The following is a brief description of those three levels: ● Level 1: Observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. ● Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, either directly or indirectly. These include quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets and quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. ● Level 3: Unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore developed using estimates and assumptions developed by us, which reflect those that a market participant would use. Recent Accounting Standards We have implemented all new accounting standards that are in effect and may impact our consolidated financial statements and do not believe that there are any other new accounting standards that have been issued that might have a material impact on our financial position or results of operations. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. Not applicable. Item 4. Controls and Procedures. Disclosure Controls and Procedures Our management, with the participation of our principal executive officer evaluated the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of June 30, 2022. The term "disclosure controls and procedures," as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), means controls and other procedures of a company that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by a company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by a company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the company's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving their objectives and management necessarily applies its judgment in evaluating the cost-benefit relationship of possible controls and procedures. Based on the evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of June 30, 2022. The Company's assessment identified certain material weaknesses which are set forth below: Functional Controls, Lack of Audit Committee and Segregation of Duties Because of the Company's limited resources, there are limited controls over information processing. The Company does not have an audit committee and therefore there is no independent review and independent oversight over the Company's financial reporting. There is an inadequate segregation of duties consistent with control objectives. Our Company's management is composed of a small number of individuals resulting in a situation where limitations on segregation of duties exist. In order to remedy this situation, we would need to hire additional staff to provide greater segregation of duties. Currently, it is not feasible to hire additional staff to obtain optimal segregation of duties. Management will reassess this matter at end of the fiscal year to determine whether improvement in segregation of duty is feasible. Accordingly, as the result of identifying the above material weakness we have concluded that these control deficiencies resulted in a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis by the Company's internal controls. 26 Management believes that the material weaknesses set forth above were the result of the scale of our operations and are intrinsic to our small size. Management believes these weaknesses did not have a material effect on our financial results and intends to take remedial actions upon receiving funding for the Company's business operations. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q does not include an attestation report of our registered public accounting firm regarding internal control over financial reporting. Management's report was not subject to attestation by our registered public accounting firm pursuant to temporary rules of the SEC that permit the Company to provide only management's report herein. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act, during our most recently completed fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. To the best of our knowledge, there are no material pending legal proceedings to which we are a party or of which any of our property is the subject. From time to time, we may become involved in various lawsuits and legal proceedings, which arise, in the ordinary course of business. However, litigation is subject to inherent uncertainties, and an adverse result in these or other matters may arise from time to time that may harm our business. Item 1A. Risk Factors. Not applicable. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. There were no unregistered sales of the Company's equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. Notes Payable As of June 30, 2022, the CEO and companies controlled by the CEO have loaned the Company a total of $1,673,558 in addition to the $53,192 convertible notes discussed below. The loans carry an interest rate of 8% and mature one year and one day from the date of the loan. The Company accrued interest of $411,628 on the loans. $1,711,091 of these loans are in default as of June 30, 2022. During 2016, 2017, and 2019, Balance Group loaned an additional $66,850 at an interest rate of 8%. The notes are currently in default and have an accrued interest balance of $29,081. On October 3, 2019, The Company received $40,000 from The Foundation in exchange for a promissory note which bears 12% interest per annum and matured on October 10, 2020 or upon the Company raising $500,000 from outside investors, whichever occurs first. The promissory note is currently in default, and as of June 30, 2022, accrued interest on the note is $16,018. The promissory note comes with a warrant to purchase 40,000 shares of the Company's stock with an exercise price of $1.00 per share and expires on October 10, 2022. The warrants have a relative fair value of $8,283, which was recorded as a debt discount. As of December 31, 2020, the debt discount was fully amortized. 27 Convertible Notes Payable On December 23, 2015, the Company issued a secured convertible promissory note in the amount of $25,000. The note carries a rate of 8% and was due on March 23, 2016. It is secured by all the assets of the Company. The note further contains a provision that the lender may convert any part of the note, including accrued interest, that is unpaid into the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The note also contains a five-year warrant to purchase 100,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share until December 23, 2020. As of March 23, 2016, the note is in default and the interest rate has been increased to 18%. The accrued interest balance of $33,232 as of June 30, 2022. On September 30, 2016, Balance Group LLC loaned the Company $120,000 with an interest rate of 10% and is convertible into common stock at $1.00. In addition, the Company issued the CEO 600,000 warrants and recorded a debt discount of $111,428, which has been fully amortized. The Company valued the warrants using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Expected volatility of 514%, expected life of five years, risk free rate of return of 1.14% and an expected divided yield of 0%. The warrants had a fair value of $85,714. The note is currently in default and has an accrued interest balance of $69,009 as of June 30, 2022. On June 27, 2021, the Company received $50,000 from the CEO in exchange for a convertible promissory note with a face value of $53,192 which bears 12% interest per annum and matures on June 27, 2022 or upon the Company raising $250,000 from investors, whichever occurs first. The difference between the amount received and the face value of $3,192 was recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. Additionally, the note comes with a beneficial conversion feature of $3,799 which was also recorded as a discount and is being amortized over the life of the note. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $1,705 and $17 of amortization of debt discount. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $3,428 and $17 of amortization of debt discount. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining discount on the note is $0 and the Company has accrued interest of $6,418. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. Item 6. Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 31.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of 2002* 31.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of 2002* 32.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002* 32.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002* 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document* 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document* 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document* 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document* 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document* 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document* 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) *Filed herewith 28 SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. BALANCE LABS, INC. Date: August 24, 2022 By: /s/ Michael D. Farkas Michael D. Farkas President, Chief Executive Officer

