Balaxi Pharmaceuticals : Extra Ordinary Meeting

09/05/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
To

5th September, 2022

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Stock Code: BALAXI

Sub: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened on 27th September, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited to be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

The remote e-voting period commences on 22nd September, 2022 at 9:00 AM and ends on 26th September, 2022 at 5:00 PM. During this period, the Shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date for the purpose of E-voting, i.e. 20th September, 2022, may cast their votes by remote e-voting.

The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.balaxipharma.in

Yours Faithfully,

For Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited

Chinta Shalini

Company Secretary

CIN: L25191TG1942PLC121598

Regd. Plot No.409, H. No. 8-2-293, Maps Towers 2nd Floor, Phase-III,

Road No.81, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, India-500096

Phone: +91 40 23555300

E-mailID: secretarial@balaxi.in,Website: www.balaxipharma.in

NOTICE FOR

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF

SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (CIN: L25191TG1942PLC121598) (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, the 27th of September, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business(s):

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

1. To consider and approve the issuance of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential Basis.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution asa Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 23(1)(b), 42 and 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) ("Act"), and in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and, the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI (ICDR) Regulations"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, or any other competent authority, from time to time, to the extent applicable and subject to such terms, conditions, alterations, corrections, changes, variations and/or modifications, if any, as may be prescribed by any one or more or all of them in granting such approval, consent, permission and/or sanction, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee(s) constituted/to be constituted by the Board to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this Resolution) and subject to any other alterations, modifications, conditions, corrections, changes and variations that may be decided by the Board in its absolute discretion, the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, issue, offer, and allot on preferential basis, from time to time in one or more tranches, 10,75,500 Warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of 10/- each ("Equity Share") each at a price (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) of 451/- i.e., of the face value of 10/- each and at a premium of 441/- each ("Warrants") payable in cash ("Issue Price"), aggregating up to 48,50,50,500 (Rupees Forty Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs Fifty Thousand and Five Hundred only) on a preferential basis to Investors specified here-in- below("WarrantHolder"):

S. No.

Name of the Allottee

Number of Convertible

Category

Warrants

1.

Rajasthan Global Securities

Qualified Institutional

Private Limited

319000

Buyer

2.

Kunal Bhakta

200000

Independent Director

3.

Faisal Zubair Hawa

110000

Individual

4.

Sachin Shetty

50000

Individual

5.

Ajit Kumar

25000

Individual

6.

Ketan Kirtikumar Vakharia

25000

Individual

7.

Limited Liability

Gryphon Ventures LLP

25000

Partnership

8.

Faisal Siddiqui

25000

Individual

9.

Glance Finance Ltd

25000

Listed Indian Company

10.

Sheela Kothari

12500

Individual

11.

Anubhav Goyal

21000

Individual

12.

Ramchandran Subramaniam

Individual

Swaminathan

20000

13.

Akshay Garg

20000

Individual

14.

Daizam Aggarwal

20000

Individual

15.

Limited Liability

Aviraj Fincap LLP

20000

Partnership

16.

Mohamed Aamer Mohamed

Individual

Afzal Mithaiwala

12500

17.

Kamal Ladiwala

11000

Individual

18.

Meenakshi Agarwal

11000

Individual

19.

Sharad Narayanlal Sarda

10000

Individual

20.

Ruchira Goyal

10000

Individual

21.

Saurabh Dixit

10000

Individual

22.

Mangina Srinivas Rao

10000

Independent Director

23.

Deborshi Chaki

9000

Individual

24.

Ankur Gupta

6000

Individual

25.

Nishit Paleja

6000

Individual

26.

Kapil Katyal

6000

Individual

27.

Jignesh S Kamani

5500

Individual

28.

Ashish S Kamani

5500

Non-Resident Individual

29.

Jiten Shah

5500

Individual

30.

Ray Capital

5000

Individual

31.

Pushpa Sarda

5000

Individual

32.

Pratik Ashok Singhania

5000

Individual

33.

Vinod Kela

5000

Individual

34.

Alka S Shah

5000

Individual

35.

Shailesh Jentilal Shah (HUF)

3000

HUF

36.

Kirit Hirachand Sanghavi

5000

Individual

37.

Monica Sethia

5000

Individual

38.

Sunny Purohit

2000

Individual

Total

10,75,500

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the relevant date for determining the floor price for the preferential issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the exercise of conversion of the Warrants be 26th August, 2022 ("Relevant Date") being the date 30 days prior to the date on which the meeting of Members of the Company is held to consider the Preferential Issue of Warrants and the issue price determined in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations is of 451/- per Warrant ("Issue Price").

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the said Warrants shall be issued and allotted by the Company within a period of 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of passing of this resolution, provided that where the allotment of the said Warrants is pending on account of pendency of any approval for such allotment by any regulatory authority or the Central Government, the allotment shall be completed within a period of 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of receipt of last of such approvals.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to determine, vary, modify, alter any of the terms and conditions of the proposed issue of Warrants, as it may deem expedient, in its discretion.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion deem expedient and to settle any questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise with respect to the above matter, including utilization of issue proceeds, without requiring the Board to secure any further consent or approval of the Shareholders.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to issue and allot such number of Equity Shares of the Company as may be required to be issued and allotted upon exercise of the option in the Warrants held by the Warrant Holder and the equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, Managing Director and the Company Secretary of the Company be are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be required in connection with the aforesaid resolution, including issue of offer letter, making necessary filings with the stock exchanges and regulatory authorities and execution of any documents on behalf of the Company and to represent the Company before any governmental authorities and to appoint professional advisors, consultants and legal advisors to give effect to the aforesaid resolution.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as they may in its absolute discretion deem necessary, desirable and expedient for such purpose, including without limitation, effecting any modifications or changes to the foregoing (including modification to the terms of the issue), entering into contracts, arrangements, agreements, documents without being required to seek any fresh approval of the shareholders of the Company to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution and to settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in regard to the offer, issue and allotment of the Warrants and Equity Shares and utilisation of proceeds of the Warrants and Equity Shares issued upon exercise of such Warrants, take all other steps which may be incidental, consequential, relevant or ancillary to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

