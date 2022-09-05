Balaxi Pharmaceuticals : Extra Ordinary Meeting

To 5th September, 2022 Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 Stock Code: BALAXI Sub: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened on 27th September, 2022 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited to be held on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The remote e-voting period commences on 22nd September, 2022 at 9:00 AM and ends on 26th September, 2022 at 5:00 PM. During this period, the Shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date for the purpose of E-voting, i.e. 20th September, 2022, may cast their votes by remote e-voting. The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.balaxipharma.in Yours Faithfully, For Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited Chinta Shalini Company Secretary

CIN: L25191TG1942PLC121598 Regd. Plot No.409, H. No. 8-2-293, Maps Towers 2nd Floor, Phase-III, Road No.81, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, India-500096 Phone: +91 40 23555300 E-mailID: secretarial@balaxi.in,Website: www.balaxipharma.in NOTICE FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (CIN: L25191TG1942PLC121598) (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, the 27th of September, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business(s): SPECIAL BUSINESS: 1. To consider and approve the issuance of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential Basis. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution asa Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 23(1)(b), 42 and 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) ("Act"), and in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and, the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI (ICDR) Regulations"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, or any other competent authority, from time to time, to the extent applicable and subject to such terms, conditions, alterations, corrections, changes, variations and/or modifications, if any, as may be prescribed by any one or more or all of them in granting such approval, consent, permission and/or sanction, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee(s) constituted/to be constituted by the Board to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this Resolution) and subject to any other alterations, modifications, conditions, corrections, changes and variations that may be decided by the Board in its absolute discretion, the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, issue, offer, and allot on preferential basis, from time to time in one or more tranches, 10,75,500 Warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ₹ 10/- each ("Equity Share") each at a price (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) of ₹ 451/- i.e., of the face value of ₹ 10/- each and at a premium of ₹ 441/- each ("Warrants") payable in cash ("Issue Price"), aggregating up to ₹ 48,50,50,500 (Rupees Forty Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs Fifty Thousand and Five Hundred only) on a preferential basis to Investors specified here-in- below("WarrantHolder"):

S. No. Name of the Allottee Number of Convertible Category Warrants 1. Rajasthan Global Securities Qualified Institutional Private Limited 319000 Buyer 2. Kunal Bhakta 200000 Independent Director 3. Faisal Zubair Hawa 110000 Individual 4. Sachin Shetty 50000 Individual 5. Ajit Kumar 25000 Individual 6. Ketan Kirtikumar Vakharia 25000 Individual 7. Limited Liability Gryphon Ventures LLP 25000 Partnership 8. Faisal Siddiqui 25000 Individual 9. Glance Finance Ltd 25000 Listed Indian Company 10. Sheela Kothari 12500 Individual 11. Anubhav Goyal 21000 Individual 12. Ramchandran Subramaniam Individual Swaminathan 20000 13. Akshay Garg 20000 Individual 14. Daizam Aggarwal 20000 Individual 15. Limited Liability Aviraj Fincap LLP 20000 Partnership 16. Mohamed Aamer Mohamed Individual Afzal Mithaiwala 12500 17. Kamal Ladiwala 11000 Individual 18. Meenakshi Agarwal 11000 Individual 19. Sharad Narayanlal Sarda 10000 Individual 20. Ruchira Goyal 10000 Individual 21. Saurabh Dixit 10000 Individual 22. Mangina Srinivas Rao 10000 Independent Director 23. Deborshi Chaki 9000 Individual 24. Ankur Gupta 6000 Individual 25. Nishit Paleja 6000 Individual 26. Kapil Katyal 6000 Individual 27. Jignesh S Kamani 5500 Individual 28. Ashish S Kamani 5500 Non-Resident Individual 29. Jiten Shah 5500 Individual 30. Ray Capital 5000 Individual 31. Pushpa Sarda 5000 Individual 32. Pratik Ashok Singhania 5000 Individual 33. Vinod Kela 5000 Individual 34. Alka S Shah 5000 Individual 35. Shailesh Jentilal Shah (HUF) 3000 HUF 36. Kirit Hirachand Sanghavi 5000 Individual 37. Monica Sethia 5000 Individual 38. Sunny Purohit 2000 Individual Total 10,75,500