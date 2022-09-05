Balaxi Pharmaceuticals : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Exchange Plaza, Plot No C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051
Stock Code: BALAXI
Sub: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened on 27th September, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited to be held on Tuesday, 27thSeptember, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
The remote e-voting period commences on 22nd September, 2022 at 9:00 AM and ends on 26th September, 2022 at 5:00 PM. During this period, the Shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date for the purpose of E-voting, i.e. 20th September, 2022, may cast their votes by remote e-voting.
The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting has also been uploaded on the website of the Company www.balaxipharma.in
Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (CIN: L25191TG1942PLC121598) (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, the 27thof September, 2022 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business(s):
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
1. To consider and approve the issuance of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company on a Preferential Basis.
To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution asa Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 23(1)(b), 42 and 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) ("Act"), and in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and, the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI (ICDR) Regulations"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, or any other competent authority, from time to time, to the extent applicable and subject to such terms, conditions, alterations, corrections, changes, variations and/or modifications, if any, as may be prescribed by any one or more or all of them in granting such approval, consent, permission and/or sanction, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee(s) constituted/to be constituted by the Board to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this Resolution) and subject to any other alterations, modifications, conditions, corrections, changes and variations that may be decided by the Board in its absolute discretion, the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, issue, offer, and allot on preferential basis, from time to time in one or more tranches, 10,75,500 Warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ₹ 10/- each ("Equity Share") each at a price (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) of ₹ 451/- i.e., of the face value of ₹ 10/- each and at a premium of ₹ 441/- each ("Warrants") payable in cash ("Issue Price"), aggregating up to ₹ 48,50,50,500 (Rupees Forty Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs Fifty Thousand and Five Hundred only) on a preferential basis to Investors specified here-in- below("WarrantHolder"):
S. No.
Name of the Allottee
Number of Convertible
Category
Warrants
1.
Rajasthan Global Securities
Qualified Institutional
Private Limited
319000
Buyer
2.
Kunal Bhakta
200000
Independent Director
3.
Faisal Zubair Hawa
110000
Individual
4.
Sachin Shetty
50000
Individual
5.
Ajit Kumar
25000
Individual
6.
Ketan Kirtikumar Vakharia
25000
Individual
7.
Limited Liability
Gryphon Ventures LLP
25000
Partnership
8.
Faisal Siddiqui
25000
Individual
9.
Glance Finance Ltd
25000
Listed Indian Company
10.
Sheela Kothari
12500
Individual
11.
Anubhav Goyal
21000
Individual
12.
Ramchandran Subramaniam
Individual
Swaminathan
20000
13.
Akshay Garg
20000
Individual
14.
Daizam Aggarwal
20000
Individual
15.
Limited Liability
Aviraj Fincap LLP
20000
Partnership
16.
Mohamed Aamer Mohamed
Individual
Afzal Mithaiwala
12500
17.
Kamal Ladiwala
11000
Individual
18.
Meenakshi Agarwal
11000
Individual
19.
Sharad Narayanlal Sarda
10000
Individual
20.
Ruchira Goyal
10000
Individual
21.
Saurabh Dixit
10000
Individual
22.
Mangina Srinivas Rao
10000
Independent Director
23.
Deborshi Chaki
9000
Individual
24.
Ankur Gupta
6000
Individual
25.
Nishit Paleja
6000
Individual
26.
Kapil Katyal
6000
Individual
27.
Jignesh S Kamani
5500
Individual
28.
Ashish S Kamani
5500
Non-Resident Individual
29.
Jiten Shah
5500
Individual
30.
Ray Capital
5000
Individual
31.
Pushpa Sarda
5000
Individual
32.
Pratik Ashok Singhania
5000
Individual
33.
Vinod Kela
5000
Individual
34.
Alka S Shah
5000
Individual
35.
Shailesh Jentilal Shah (HUF)
3000
HUF
36.
Kirit Hirachand Sanghavi
5000
Individual
37.
Monica Sethia
5000
Individual
38.
Sunny Purohit
2000
Individual
Total
10,75,500
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the relevant date for determining the floor price for the preferential issue of the Equity Shares pursuant to the exercise of conversion of the Warrants be 26th August, 2022 ("Relevant Date") being the date 30 days prior to the date on which the meeting of Members of the Company is held to consider the Preferential Issue of Warrants and the issue price determined in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations is of ₹ 451/- per Warrant ("Issue Price").
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the said Warrants shall be issued and allotted by the Company within a period of 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of passing of this resolution, provided that where the allotment of the said Warrants is pending on account of pendency of any approval for such allotment by any regulatory authority or the Central Government, the allotment shall be completed within a period of 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of receipt of last of such approvals.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to determine, vary, modify, alter any of the terms and conditions of the proposed issue of Warrants, as it may deem expedient, in its discretion.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion deem expedient and to settle any questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise with respect to the above matter, including utilization of issue proceeds, without requiring the Board to secure any further consent or approval of the Shareholders.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to issue and allot such number of Equity Shares of the Company as may be required to be issued and allotted upon exercise of the option in the Warrants held by the Warrant Holder and the equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, Managing Director and the Company Secretary of the Company be are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be required in connection with the aforesaid resolution, including issue of offer letter, making necessary filings with the stock exchanges and regulatory authorities and execution of any documents on behalf of the Company and to represent the Company before any governmental authorities and to appoint professional advisors, consultants and legal advisors to give effect to the aforesaid resolution.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as they may in its absolute discretion deem necessary, desirable and expedient for such purpose, including without limitation, effecting any modifications or changes to the foregoing (including modification to the terms of the issue), entering into contracts, arrangements, agreements, documents without being required to seek any fresh approval of the shareholders of the Company to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution and to settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in regard to the offer, issue and allotment of the Warrants and Equity Shares and utilisation of proceeds of the Warrants and Equity Shares issued upon exercise of such Warrants, take all other steps which may be incidental, consequential, relevant or ancillary to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."
