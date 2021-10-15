Log in
Balchem : Announces Conference Call for 3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, October 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review 3rd Quarter 2021 results.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, November 12, 2021. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13724276.

Disclaimer

Balchem Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 779 M - -
Net income 2021 98,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 4 948 M 4 948 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Harris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bengtsson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Sestrick Chief Technology Officer
Jeff McCartney Senior Director-Information Technology
John Y. Televantos Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALCHEM CORPORATION32.65%4 948
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-1.90%6 255
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-9.16%4 609
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY10.43%3 317
MEDIFAST, INC.-3.06%2 259
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.27.32%1 964