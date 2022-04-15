Balchem : Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, April 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review First Quarter 2022 results.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, May 13, 2022. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13729002.