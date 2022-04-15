Balchem : Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, April 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review First Quarter 2022 results.
We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, May 13, 2022. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13729002.
Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, "The Balchem team delivered an excellent fourth quarter performance, setting new records for sales and adjusted EBITDA, while delivering solid sales growth in all three reporting segments and consolidated organic volume growth of almost 8%. We also delivered strong cash flows, showing consistency in translating our profits into cash."
Balchem Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.