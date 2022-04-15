Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Balchem Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCPC   US0576652004

BALCHEM CORPORATION

(BCPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
133.42 USD   -1.21%
BALCHEM : Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
07:00aBalchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for First Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2022
AQ
03/08HC Wainwright Adjusts Balchem's Price Target to $155 From $170, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Balchem : Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, April 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review First Quarter 2022 results.

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, May 13, 2022. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13729002.

Balchem Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, "The Balchem team delivered an excellent fourth quarter performance, setting new records for sales and adjusted EBITDA, while delivering solid sales growth in all three reporting segments and consolidated organic volume growth of almost 8%. We also delivered strong cash flows, showing consistency in translating our profits into cash."

Balchem Announces Conference Call for 4th Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, February 18th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review 4th Quarter 2021 results.

Disclaimer

Balchem Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 863 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 294 M 4 294 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 317
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends BALCHEM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 133,42 $
Average target price 164,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Harris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bengtsson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Sestrick Chief Technology Officer
Jeff McCartney Senior Director-Information Technology
John Y. Televantos Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALCHEM CORPORATION-20.87%4 294
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.10%13 449
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-23.78%5 479
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY4.57%4 363
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%3 304
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-27.39%2 967