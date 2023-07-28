MONTVALE, N.J., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today second quarter net sales of $231.3 million for 2023, compared to net sales of $236.7 million in the prior year quarter. Second quarter net earnings were $30.1 million for 2023, compared to net earnings of $29.8 million for the second quarter 2022. Adjusted net earnings(a) were $34.4 million for both the second quarter of 2023 and 2022. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA(a) was $59.1 million, compared to $56.5 million in the prior year quarter.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Second quarter net sales were $231.3 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to the prior year.

Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $59.1 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 4.6%, from the prior year.

GAAP net earnings were $30.1 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1.1% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $0.93.

Adjusted net earnings were $34.4 million, flat with the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in adjusted earnings per share (a) of $1.06.

of $1.06. The effective tax rate of 21.6% was 255 basis points lower than the prior year tax rate of 24.1%.

Cash flows from operations were $35.0 million for the second quarter 2023, with quarterly free cash flow(a) of $31.7 million.

Recent Highlights:

We mechanically completed a new manufacturing unit for Vitacholine ® , Balchem’s leading brand of the essential nutrient choline for human nutrition, to support the worldwide growth in infant, toddler, and adult nutritional formulas as well as dietary supplement and food and beverage fortification applications.

, Balchem’s leading brand of the essential nutrient choline for human nutrition, to support the worldwide growth in infant, toddler, and adult nutritional formulas as well as dietary supplement and food and beverage fortification applications. Cash flows in the second quarter enabled us to make repayments on our revolving debt of $26.0 million, bringing our net debt to $338.7 million, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.5 times.

Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, “We delivered solid second quarter financials, and I am particularly pleased with our strong profitability and margin performance as we move forward from the highly inflationary period we experienced over the last two years.”

Mr. Harris added, “The broader economic outlook and market demand still shows a high degree of uncertainty and demand patterns have not yet fully normalized, but I believe Balchem’s strong market positions will enable us to continue to deliver solid financial results as the markets recover more broadly.”





Results for Period Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 231,252 $ 236,693 $ 463,792 $ 465,560 Gross margin 77,349 71,876 150,519 143,382 Operating expenses 34,513 31,956 73,275 65,126 Earnings from operations 42,836 39,920 77,244 78,256 Other expense 4,436 662 9,725 1,368 Earnings before income tax expense 38,400 39,258 67,519 76,888 Income tax expense 8,290 9,476 14,699 18,176 Net earnings $ 30,110 $ 29,782 $ 52,820 $ 58,712 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.92 $ 1.63 $ 1.81 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 59,073 $ 56,467 $ 115,193 $ 110,041 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 34,441 $ 34,447 $ 65,022 $ 67,804 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 2.01 $ 2.09 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net

earnings per common share 32,434 32,314 32,424 32,395





(a) See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $135.7 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 3.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the contribution from recent acquisitions, partially offset by lower sales within food and beverage markets and the minerals and nutrients business. Record second quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $27.5 million increased $3.8 million, or 16.0%, compared to $23.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, lower manufacturing input costs, and favorable adjustments to transaction costs, partially offset by restructuring-related impairment and asset disposal charges, and incremental operating expenses and amortization related to the Kappa and Bergstrom acquisitions. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were a record $31.7 million, compared to $27.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 14.7%.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $61.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower sales in monogastric markets, partially offset by higher sales in the ruminant species markets. Second quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $7.7 million increased $0.1 million, or 1.0%, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a favorable mix and a decrease in manufacturing input costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $7.5 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 2.2%.

The Specialty Products segment generated quarterly sales of $32.7 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 10.7%, compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower sales in both the plant nutrition and performance gases businesses. Earnings from operations for this segment were $9.3 million, compared to $9.9 million in the prior year comparable quarter, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 6.3%, primarily driven by lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher average selling prices and lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $10.4 million, compared to $11.0 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 5.7%.

Record second quarter consolidated gross margin of $77.3 million increased by $5.5 million or 7.6%, compared to $71.9 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 33.4% as compared to 30.4% in the prior year period, an increase of 308 basis points, primarily due to higher average selling prices and decreases in certain manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses of $34.5 million for the quarter increased $2.6 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to restructuring-related impairment and asset disposal charges, and incremental expenses and amortization related to the Kappa and Bergstrom acquisitions, partially offset by favorable adjustments to transaction costs. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $6.3 million, operating expenses were $28.2 million, or 12.2% of sales.

Interest expense was $5.2 million and $1.0 million in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were 21.6% and 24.1%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to certain lower state taxes and higher tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Second quarter, cash flows provided by operating activities were $35.0 million, and free cash flow was $31.7 million. The $222.1 million of net working capital on June 30, 2023 included a cash balance of $66.9 million, which reflects quarterly repayments of the revolving loan of $26.0 million and quarterly capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $8.2 million.

Ted Harris said, “The Balchem team continues to execute well. We delivered another solid quarter which, once again, highlights the strength of our business model. As we continue to progress our strategic growth initiatives in 2023 and beyond, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term growth.”

Quarterly Conference Call

A quarterly conference call will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review second quarter 2023 results. Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO will host the call. We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, August 11, 2023. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13740082.

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actions and performance could differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Factors that might cause differences from the forward-looking statements include those referred to or identified in Balchem’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other factors that may be identified elsewhere in this release or in our other SEC filings. Reference should be made to such factors and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Jacqueline Yarmolowicz, Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)





Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000’s)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 135,669 $ 131,628 $ 268,322 $ 254,073 Animal Nutrition & Health 61,329 62,600 126,218 131,942 Specialty Products 32,726 36,647 64,957 69,981 Other and Unallocated (b) 1,528 5,818 4,295 9,564 Total $ 231,252 $ 236,693 $ 463,792 $ 465,560





Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 27,499 $ 23,705 $ 45,934 $ 44,008 Animal Nutrition & Health 7,662 7,586 17,160 18,907 Specialty Products 9,298 9,919 17,244 17,680 Other and Unallocated (b) (1,623 ) (1,290 ) (3,094 ) (2,339 ) Interest and other expense (4,436 ) (662 ) (9,725 ) (1,368 ) Total $ 38,400 $ 39,258 $ 67,519 $ 76,888 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees totaling $651 and $1,216 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and $872 and $1,176 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $0 and $312 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and $741 and $1,479 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.





Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 66,856 $ 66,560 Accounts Receivable, net 125,109 131,578 Inventories 124,949 119,668 Other Current Assets 19,620 17,997 Total Current Assets 336,534 335,803 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 271,471 271,355 Goodwill 773,913 769,509 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 202,984 213,295 Right of Use Assets 18,340 19,432 Other Assets 15,989 15,118 Total Assets $ 1,619,231 $ 1,624,512 Current Liabilities $ 114,386 $ 140,042 Revolving Loan 405,569 440,569 Deferred Income Taxes 61,849 62,784 Other Long-Term Obligations 30,524 42,833 Total Liabilities 612,328 686,228 Stockholders' Equity 1,006,903 938,284 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,619,231 $ 1,624,512









Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 52,820 $ 58,712 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,074 23,861 Stock compensation expense 8,518 6,889 Other adjustments (2,647 ) 2,572 Changes in assets and liabilities (15,936 ) (36,773 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,829 55,261 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (341 ) (295,660 ) Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (17,952 ) (20,799 ) Proceeds from insurance and sale of assets 1,881 197 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge 2,740 — Investment in affiliates — (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,672 ) (316,412 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 13,000 365,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (48,000 ) (40,000 ) Principal payments on acquired debt — (30,648 ) Principal payments on finance lease (110 ) (83 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 3,826 1,328 Dividends paid (22,869 ) (20,704 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,924 ) (35,199 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (58,077 ) 239,694 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,216 (5,599 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 296 (27,056 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,560 103,239 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 66,856 $ 76,183



Non-GAAP Financial Information



In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 77,349 $ 71,876 $ 150,519 $ 143,382 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) 217 — 1,419 — Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 662 307 1,343 636 Restructuring costs (4) 120 — 120 — Adjusted gross margin $ 78,348 $ 72,183 $ 153,401 $ 144,018 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 42,836 $ 39,920 $ 77,244 $ 78,256 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) 217 — 1,419 — Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 6,952 5,904 14,302 11,865 Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (3) (7,349 ) 872 (5,184 ) 1,176 Restructuring costs (4) 6,266 — 6,266 — Adjusted earnings from operations $ 48,922 $ 46,696 $ 94,047 $ 91,297 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 30,110 $ 29,782 $ 52,820 $ 58,712 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) 217 — 1,419 — Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 7,024 5,974 14,446 12,006 Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (3) (7,349 ) 872 (5,184 ) 1,176 Restructuring costs (4) 6,266 — 6,266 — Net realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts (5) — (512 ) — (512 ) Income tax adjustment (6) (1,827 ) (1,669 ) (4,745 ) (3,578 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 34,441 $ 34,447 $ 65,022 $ 67,804 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 2.01 $ 2.09







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 2

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income - as reported $ 30,110 $ 29,782 $ 52,820 $ 58,712 Add back: Provision for income taxes 8,290 9,476 14,699 18,176 Other expense 4,436 662 9,725 1,368 Depreciation and amortization 13,355 11,863 26,930 23,720 EBITDA 56,191 51,783 104,174 101,976 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,748 3,812 8,518 6,889 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) 217 — 1,419 — Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (3) (7,349 ) 872 (5,184 ) 1,176 Restructuring costs (4) 6,266 — 6,266 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,073 $ 56,467 $ 115,193 $ 110,041







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 3

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Effective Tax Rate 2022 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 8,290 21.6 % $ 9,476 24.1 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 448 120 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 8,738 22.8 % $ 9,596 24.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Effective Tax Rate 2022 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 14,699 21.8 % $ 18,176 23.6 % Impact of ASU 2016-09 (7) 844 500 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 15,543 23.0 % $ 18,676 24.3 %







The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Table 4

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,991 $ 48,240 $ 69,829 $ 55,261 Capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets, settlement of net investment hedge, and capitalized ERP implementation costs (3,280 ) (10,406 ) (12,892 ) (20,180 ) Free cash flow $ 31,711 $ 37,834 $ 56,937 $ 35,081



