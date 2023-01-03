Advanced search
    BCPC   US0576652004

BALCHEM CORPORATION

(BCPC)
01/03/2023
121.58 USD   -0.43%
Balchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference January 11, 2023
Balchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference January 11, 2023
BALCHEM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
Balchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference January 11, 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:28pm EST
MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Balchem presentation will begin at 11:00 AM EST. The presentation will be available after the conference on Balchem’s website (www.balchem.com/investor-relations)

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact:
Jacqueline Yarmolowicz
 Balchem Corporation (Telephone: 845-326-5600)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 951 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 924 M 3 924 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends BALCHEM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 122,11 $
Average target price 155,67 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Harris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bengtsson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Sestrick Chief Technology Officer
Jeff McCartney Senior Director-Information Technology
John Y. Televantos Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALCHEM CORPORATION0.00%3 924
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.00%8 355
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.0.00%5 626
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY0.00%3 804
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%3 471
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.0.00%1 457