Balchem : to Present Second Quarter Financial Results on July 26, 2024
July 12, 2024 at 07:05 am EDT
Posted: July 12, 2024
Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review 2024 second quarter results.
Conference Call Information
We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay three hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, August 9, 2024. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13747779.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Human Nutrition and Health (HNH), Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), and Specialty Products. The HNH segment provides human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. This segment also manufactures specialty vitamin K2, which plays a role in the human body for bone health, heart health and immunity, and methylsulfonylmethane (MSM). ANH segment provides nutritional products derived from its microencapsulation and chelation technologies in addition to the nutrient choline chloride. Through Specialty Products, it re-packages and distributes a number of gases and chemicals for various uses by its customers, notably ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, and ammonia.