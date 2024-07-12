Balchem to Present Second Quarter Financial Results on July 26, 2024

Join Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO and Martin Bengtsson, CFO on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review 2024 second quarter results.

Conference Call Information

We invite you to listen to the conference by calling toll-free 1-877-407-8289 (local dial-in 1-201-689-8341), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. The conference call will be available for replay three hours after the conclusion of the call through end of day Friday, August 9, 2024. To access the replay of the conference call, dial 1-877-660-6853 (local dial-in 1-201-612-7415), and use conference ID #13747779.

