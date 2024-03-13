Balder : and Serneke have completed the sale of building rights in Karlastaden to Förvaltnings AB Framtiden
Balder and Serneke have completed the sale of building rights in Karlastaden to Förvaltnings AB Framtiden
Yesterday, Fastighets AB Balder and Serneke Group AB completed the sale of approximately 151,000 square meters of building rights in Karlastaden to Gothenburg's public utility property group Förvaltnings AB Framtiden. The transaction was completed in accordance with what was announced on January 22, 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Eva Jonasson, Media relations Fastighets AB Balder, tel. +46 (0)31-10 79 44, eva.jonasson@balder.se
Johan Live, Public relations manager Serneke Group AB, tel. +46 (0)768 68 11 37, johan.live@serneke.se
Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 December 2023, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 211.7billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.
