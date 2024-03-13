Balder and Serneke have completed the sale of building rights in Karlastaden to Förvaltnings AB Framtiden

Yesterday, Fastighets AB Balder and Serneke Group AB completed the sale of approximately 151,000 square meters of building rights in Karlastaden to Gothenburg's public utility property group Förvaltnings AB Framtiden. The transaction was completed in accordance with what was announced on January 22, 2024.



