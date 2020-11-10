Log in
Balfour Beatty

BALFOUR BEATTY

(BBY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/10 11:35:14 am
228.6 GBX   +0.44%
Balfour Beatty : Statement regarding COVID-19

11/10/2020 | 12:07pm EST

10 November 2020

The health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public, is always our priority.

The COVID-19 crisis is continuously evolving, and we will continue to develop our approach and keep all of our stakeholders updated. Our Group Crisis Management Team meets regularly to understand the evolving situation and to enable Balfour Beatty to respond swiftly to any changes.

We support the UK Government's position to allow the construction and infrastructure industry - key to our economy and people's daily lives - to continue operating where it can do so safely.

Our sites and contracts remain operational where we are able to appropriately implement Balfour Beatty's COVID-19 Site Operating Procedures, which are fully aligned to the latest UK Government guidelines to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work for and with us.

Where projects and contracts are temporarily closed or schemes paused as a direct result of COVID-19, we have adopted the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme - Furlough - which we have enhanced in the short-term. As to be expected under current market conditions, our approach will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

At Balfour Beatty we construct and maintain critical infrastructure at the backbone of both the UK economy and people's daily lives. We remain focused on ensuring we can continue to contribute to supporting both the UK economy and local communities, now and when normal conditions return.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Antonia Walton Balfour Beatty
+44 (0) 203 810 2345
pressoffice@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
  • Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 110 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 17:06:02 UTC
