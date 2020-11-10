Balfour Beatty : Statement regarding COVID-19

News listings

10 November 2020

The health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public, is always our priority.

The COVID-19 crisis is continuously evolving, and we will continue to develop our approach and keep all of our stakeholders updated. Our Group Crisis Management Team meets regularly to understand the evolving situation and to enable Balfour Beatty to respond swiftly to any changes.

We support the UK Government's position to allow the construction and infrastructure industry - key to our economy and people's daily lives - to continue operating where it can do so safely.

Our sites and contracts remain operational where we are able to appropriately implement Balfour Beatty's COVID-19 Site Operating Procedures, which are fully aligned to the latest UK Government guidelines to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work for and with us.

Where projects and contracts are temporarily closed or schemes paused as a direct result of COVID-19, we have adopted the UK Government's Job Retention Scheme - Furlough - which we have enhanced in the short-term. As to be expected under current market conditions, our approach will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

At Balfour Beatty we construct and maintain critical infrastructure at the backbone of both the UK economy and people's daily lives. We remain focused on ensuring we can continue to contribute to supporting both the UK economy and local communities, now and when normal conditions return.

