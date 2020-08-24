Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded HK$12.88 billion (c. £1.27 billion) Hong Kong International Airport expansion contract

News listings

24 August 2020

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon, has been awarded a four-year HK$12.88 billion (c. £1.27 billion) contract for the expansion of Terminal 2 at Hong Kong International Airport, by the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Gammon will be responsible for the expansion of the main Terminal 2 building and construction of interconnecting bridges, mechanical and electrical works as well as associated viaducts and roads.

The expansion of Terminal 2 forms part of the Three-runway System project at Hong Kong International Airport, which on completion will allow for both arrivals and departures from one terminal and increase overall passenger capacity.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: 'This award marks Gammon's second significant contract for the Airport Authority Hong Kong this year and the largest single contract ever awarded to Gammon.

'Through leveraging wide-ranging engineering expertise and offsite and modular construction approaches, Gammon has secured a material share of the Hong Kong market which continues to look favourable with significant infrastructure opportunities ahead.'

In the first half of 2020, Gammon secured the HK$7.2 billion (c. £760 million) major tunnel contract at Hong Kong International Airport to deliver tunnels and associated works for an automatic people mover and baggage handling system on behalf of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Image: Artist impression of the Terminal 2 expansion

