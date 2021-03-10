Log in
Balfour Beatty : announces 2020 Full Year results

03/10/2021 | 02:05am EST
News listings

10 March 2021

Record year end order book and net cash: capacity for enhanced returns

  • Underlying profit from operations (PFO) at £51 million (2019: £221 million), after decision to repay UK Job Retention Scheme
  • Strong cash performance with average net cash at £527 million (2019: £325 million), exceeding previous guidance
  • Higher quality order book increased by 15% to £16.4 billion (2019: £14.3 billion); provides clear medium-term visibility
  • Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio stable at £1.1 billion (2019: £1.1 billion)
  • New Group sustainability strategy with ambition to go beyond net zero carbon by 2040
  • Re-iterating 2021 PFO outlook for earnings-based businesses to be in line with 2019
  • Board recommended a final dividend of 1.5 pence, in accordance with new sustainable dividend policy
  • Initial share buyback programme increased to £150 million in 2021, as part of new capital allocation framework

(£ million unless otherwise specified)

2020

2019

Underlying2

Total

Underlying2

Total

Revenue1

8,587

8,593

8,405

8,411

Profit from operations

51

63

221

159

Pre-tax profit

36

48

200

138

Profit for the year

25

30

186

133

Basic earnings per share

3.7p

4.4p

26.7p

19.0p

Dividends per share

1.5p

2.1p

2020

2019

Order book1,2

£16.4bn

£14.3bn

Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio

£1.09bn

£1.07bn

Net cash - recourse

581

512

Net cash - non-recourse3

(317)

(302)

Average net cash - recourse

527

325

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: 'Throughout the pandemic, we have protected the Group's strengths, supported our stakeholders and held firm to our disciplines. That we achieved this while exceeding our own targets for net cash demonstrates Balfour Beatty's resilience and the dedication of our people and partners.

'Our leading positions in large growing infrastructure and construction markets, record year end order book and £1.1 billion Investments portfolio provide confidence in future cash generation. This underpins our new capital allocation framework which demonstrates Balfour Beatty's commitment to deliver enhanced returns to shareholders.'

To read the announcement in full, please click here.

Notes:

1 Including share of joint ventures and associates

2 Before non-underlying items (Note 9)

3 Non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure investments project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring our financial performance section

Investor and analyst enquiries:
 Angus Barry
Tel. +44 (0)7966 281635
angus.barry@balfourbeatty.com

Media enquiries:
Antonia Walton
Tel. +44 (0)7966 929633
antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 orinfo@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors

  • Balfour Beatty (com) is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.  
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities. 
  • Over the last 111 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
