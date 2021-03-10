Balfour Beatty : announces 2020 Full Year results

News listings

10 March 2021

Record year end order book and net cash: capacity for enhanced returns

Underlying profit from operations (PFO) at £51 million (2019: £221 million), after decision to repay UK Job Retention Scheme

Strong cash performance with average net cash at £527 million (2019: £325 million), exceeding previous guidance

Higher quality order book increased by 15% to £16.4 billion (2019: £14.3 billion); provides clear medium-term visibility

Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio stable at £1.1 billion (2019: £1.1 billion)

New Group sustainability strategy with ambition to go beyond net zero carbon by 2040

Re-iterating 2021 PFO outlook for earnings-based businesses to be in line with 2019

Board recommended a final dividend of 1.5 pence, in accordance with new sustainable dividend policy

Initial share buyback programme increased to £150 million in 2021, as part of new capital allocation framework

(£ million unless otherwise specified) 2020 2019 Underlying2 Total Underlying2 Total Revenue1 8,587 8,593 8,405 8,411 Profit from operations 51 63 221 159 Pre-tax profit 36 48 200 138 Profit for the year 25 30 186 133 Basic earnings per share 3.7p 4.4p 26.7p 19.0p Dividends per share 1.5p 2.1p 2020 2019 Order book1,2 £16.4bn £14.3bn Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio £1.09bn £1.07bn Net cash - recourse 581 512 Net cash - non-recourse3 (317) (302) Average net cash - recourse 527 325

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: 'Throughout the pandemic, we have protected the Group's strengths, supported our stakeholders and held firm to our disciplines. That we achieved this while exceeding our own targets for net cash demonstrates Balfour Beatty's resilience and the dedication of our people and partners.

'Our leading positions in large growing infrastructure and construction markets, record year end order book and £1.1 billion Investments portfolio provide confidence in future cash generation. This underpins our new capital allocation framework which demonstrates Balfour Beatty's commitment to deliver enhanced returns to shareholders.'

To read the announcement in full, please click here.

Notes:

1 Including share of joint ventures and associates

2 Before non-underlying items (Note 9)

3 Non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure investments project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring our financial performance section

