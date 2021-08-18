Balfour Beatty : 2021 half year results

News listings
18 August 2021
Re-iterating 2021 outlook; interim dividend up 43% compared to 2019
-
Financial and operational performance
-
Underlying profit from operations (PFO) at £60 million (2020: £14 million loss)
-
Strong Support Services performance also benefited from end of contract gains and exit from gas and water sector
-
Construction Services negatively impacted by private sector property projects in central London
-
Re-commenced Infrastructure Investments disposals; Directors' valuation maintained at £1.1 billion (FY 2020: £1.1 billion)
-
Continued strong cash performance with average net cash at £611 million (FY 2020: £527 million)
-
Growing infrastructure markets
-
Group order book at £16.1 billion (FY 2020: £16.4bn); weighted to infrastructure; 80% with public sector & regulated clients
-
UK Construction order book at £6.2 billion driven by infrastructure projects; 90% with public sector & regulated clients
-
Sustainability
-
Building on its beyond net zero carbon by 2040 ambition, Group is now a signatory to the UN Race to Zero campaign
-
Shareholder returns
-
Purchased £99 million of £150 million 2021 share buyback programme in the first half of the year
-
Interim dividend at 3.0 pence, 43% higher than pre-pandemic level (2020: Nil; 2019: 2.1 pence)
-
Outlook
-
Re-iterating 2021 PFO outlook for earnings-based businesses to be in line with 2019
-
Support Services margin target range raised from 3-5% to 6-8%; increased Group expectations for 2022
|
(£ million unless otherwise specified)
|
HY 2021
|
|
HY 2020
|
Underlying2
|
Total
|
|
Underlying2
|
|
Total
|
Revenue1
|
4,154
|
4,154
|
|
4,115
|
|
4,118
|
Profit / (loss) from operations
|
60
|
40
|
|
(14)
|
|
(16)
|
Pre-tax profit / (loss)
|
55
|
35
|
|
(24)
|
|
(26)
|
Profit / (loss) for the period
|
51
|
52
|
|
(18)
|
|
20
|
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
|
7.7p
|
7.8p
|
|
(2.5)p
|
|
3.0p
|
Dividends per share
|
|
3.0p
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HY 2021
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
HY 2020
|
Order book1,2
|
£16.1bn
|
|
£16.4bn
|
|
£17.5bn
|
Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio
|
£1.08bn
|
|
£1.09bn
|
|
£1.13bn
|
Net cash - recourse
|
625
|
|
581
|
|
563
|
Net cash - non-recourse3
|
(318)
|
|
(317)
|
|
(314)
|
Average net cash - recourse
|
611
|
|
527
|
|
507
Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: 'We continue to reshape Balfour Beatty to play to its strengths. These include leading capability in markets where governments are committed to long-term infrastructure programmes. It means choosing to exclude regions and sectors which cannot provide profitable, low risk growth, in favour of those that can. Our priority is on executing our already strong order book which will drive attractive cash generation and returns.
'Today, we are substantially increasing our interim dividend on the pre-pandemic level and raising margin targets in Support Services.'
