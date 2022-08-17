Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Balfour Beatty plc
  News
  Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
289.20 GBX   +0.98%
BALFOUR BEATTY : 2022 half year results
PU
Earnings Flash (BBY.L) BALFOUR BEATTY Posts H1 Revenue GBP4.15B
MT
Earnings Flash (BBY.L) BALFOUR BEATTY Reports H1 EPS GBX15.60
MT
Balfour Beatty : 2022 half year results

08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
News listings

17 August 2022

Strong financial performance including increase in underlying PFO. Board expectations upgraded for the full year

Highlights

  • 42% increase in underlying profit from operations (PFO) at £85 million (2021: £60 million)
  • 10% increase in order book at £17.7 billion (FY 2021: £16.1 billion); provides clear short- and medium-term visibility
  • Increase in Directors' valuation of the Investments portfolio at £1.3 billion (FY 2021: £1.1 billion)
  • Increase in half year average net cash at £811 million (FY 2021: £671 million)
  • 68% increase in underlying basic EPS at 12.9 pence per share (2021: 7.7 pence per share)
  • 17% increase in recommended half year dividend at 3.5 pence per share (2021: 3.0p)
  • Support Services upgraded to the top end of its 6-8% industry standard margin target range for full year

(£ million unless otherwise specified)

HY 2022

HY 2021

Underlying2

Total

Underlying2

Total

Revenue1

4,147

4,147

4,154

4,154

Profit from operations

85

82

60

40

Pre-tax profit

86

83

55

35

Profit for the period

80

98

51

52

Basic earnings per share

12.9p

15.7p

7.7p

7.8p

Dividends per share

3.5p

3.0p

HY 2022

FY 2021

HY 2021

Order book1,2

£17.7bn

£16.1bn

£16.1bn

Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio

£1.3bn

£1.1bn

£1.1bn

Net cash - recourse

742

790

625

Net cash - non-recourse3

(242)

(243)

(318)

Average net cash - recourse

811

671

611

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: "With the Group well-positioned to capitalise on the growing infrastructure market, underpinned by its unique capability and balance sheet strength, the upgrade to the full year performance gives the Board further confidence in future capital returns."

Read the full announcement here.

Notes:

1 Including share of joint ventures and associates

2 Before non-underlying items (Note 8)

3 Non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure investments project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring our financial performance section

ENDS

Investor and analyst enquiries:
 Jim Ryan
Tel. +44 (0)7858 368527
jim.ryan@balfourbeatty.com

Media enquiries:
Antonia Walton
Tel. +44 (0)203 810 2345
antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.  
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities. 
  • Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5-mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 305 M 8 839 M 8 839 M
Net income 2022 154 M 186 M 186 M
Net cash 2022 690 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 1 765 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 24 541
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC10.38%2 136
VINCI2.48%54 383
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.46%32 592
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 219
QUANTA SERVICES24.22%20 448
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.16%19 443