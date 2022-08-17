Balfour Beatty : 2022 half year results

News listings

17 August 2022

Strong financial performance including increase in underlying PFO. Board expectations upgraded for the full year

Highlights

42% increase in underlying profit from operations (PFO) at £85 million (2021: £60 million)

10% increase in order book at £17.7 billion (FY 2021: £16.1 billion); provides clear short- and medium-term visibility

Increase in Directors' valuation of the Investments portfolio at £1.3 billion (FY 2021: £1.1 billion)

Increase in half year average net cash at £811 million (FY 2021: £671 million)

68% increase in underlying basic EPS at 12.9 pence per share (2021: 7.7 pence per share)

17% increase in recommended half year dividend at 3.5 pence per share (2021: 3.0p)

Support Services upgraded to the top end of its 6-8% industry standard margin target range for full year

(£ million unless otherwise specified) HY 2022 HY 2021 Underlying2 Total Underlying2 Total Revenue1 4,147 4,147 4,154 4,154 Profit from operations 85 82 60 40 Pre-tax profit 86 83 55 35 Profit for the period 80 98 51 52 Basic earnings per share 12.9p 15.7p 7.7p 7.8p Dividends per share 3.5p 3.0p HY 2022 FY 2021 HY 2021 Order book1,2 £17.7bn £16.1bn £16.1bn Directors' valuation of Investments portfolio £1.3bn £1.1bn £1.1bn Net cash - recourse 742 790 625 Net cash - non-recourse3 (242) (243) (318) Average net cash - recourse 811 671 611

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: "With the Group well-positioned to capitalise on the growing infrastructure market, underpinned by its unique capability and balance sheet strength, the upgrade to the full year performance gives the Board further confidence in future capital returns."

Notes:

1 Including share of joint ventures and associates

2 Before non-underlying items (Note 8)

3 Non-recourse net borrowings are cash and debt that are ringfenced within certain infrastructure investments project companies

A reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Measuring our financial performance section

