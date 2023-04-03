Balfour Beatty : 2023 AGM Form of Proxy

Notes to the Form of Proxy:

Every holder of ordinary shares is entitled to appoint as his/her proxy another person, who need not be a shareholder of the Company, to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting. Shareholders are permitted to restrict the rights of proxies. If you wish to restrict the rights of your proxy, please cross out either or both of the words 'speak' or 'vote' on the Form of Proxy as you deem appropriate. For convenience, the appointment of the Chair of the AGM has already been included. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of ordinary shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank, your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement. Unless you give specific instructions on how to vote on a particular resolution, your proxy may vote as he or she thinks fit.

To appoint more than one person as your proxy, you may photocopy the Form of Proxy in relation to each proxy you wish to appoint, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attaching to a different share or shares held by you. Each Form of Proxy should clearly indicate the name of the proxy (see reverse) and the number of ordinary shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. The Chair of the AGM may be appointed as one of your multiple proxies, provided you follow the instructions set out in this Form of Proxy. All Forms of Proxy must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

The 'Vote withheld' option is provided to enable you to abstain from voting on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

To be valid, this Form of Proxy must be signed and received by Equiniti no later than 10.00am on Wednesday

10 May 2023. Only the first-named joint holder need sign the Form of Proxy. If the holder is a corporation, the Form of Proxy must show the company's common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer stating their capacity (e.g. director or secretary). Any power of attorney or other authority under which this Form of Proxy is signed (or a certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with this Form of Proxy.

UK shareholders should reply by posting their Form of Proxy to Equiniti in the envelope provided. No stamp is required. Shareholders with addresses outside the UK should reply by posting their Form of Proxy in an envelope to: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing Business Park, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, UK.

Shares held in uncertificated form (i.e. CREST) may be voted through the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual and in the Notice of AGM. Shareholders who wish to vote electronically via the internet may do so via www.sharevote.co.uk.

All enquiries relating to this Form of Proxy should be directed to Equiniti.