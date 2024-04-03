You (or any appointed proxy) have the right to attend, speak and vote at the AGM if you are a holder of ordinary shares as shown on the Company's share register at close of business on Tuesday 7 May

2024 (or, in the event of an adjournment, at close of business on the date which is 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting). Changes to the Register of Members after the relevant deadline will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the AGM.

If you cannot attend the AGM, you may appoint someone else as your proxy. The number of shares that you hold at the relevant deadline will determine how many votes you will have directly or through your proxy (or proxies).

Time and place of AGM

Balfour Beatty's AGM will start promptly at 10:00am on Thursday 9 May 2024 at The Curve Building, Axis Business Park, Langley, Berkshire SL3 8AG. Registration will start at 9:30am.

What you need to bring

Please keep and bring with you the attendance card attached to your Form of Proxy. It will authenticate your right to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and will speed up your admission. You may also find it helpful to bring this circular with you, so that you can refer to it at the meeting.

Joint shareholders

All joint shareholders may attend and speak at the meeting. However, only the first shareholder listed on the Register of Members is entitled to vote.

Shareholders with disabilities

The venue for the meeting has full access for the disabled.

Appointing a proxy

You may appoint a proxy - someone who will attend the AGM on your behalf and exercise all or any of your rights to speak and vote - by completing and returning the Form of Proxy in accordance with the following instructions.

A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

Before completing the relevant Form of Proxy, please read the following explanatory notes.

How to complete the Form of Proxy

1. Appointing the Chair of the AGM as your proxy

For convenience, the appointment of the Chair of the meeting has already been included. If you wish to make this appointment, you need only complete, sign and date the Form of Proxy.

The Form of Proxy enables you to instruct the meeting Chair how to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. These resolutions are set out in the notice of meeting on pages 3 and 4 and are explained on pages 6 and 7. The meeting Chair will vote (or withhold their vote) as they think fit on any other business which may properly come before the meeting.

Please place an 'X' in the appropriate box alongside each resolution to indicate whether and, if so, how you wish your vote to be cast in relation to that resolution. In the absence of any specific instruction on how to vote on a particular resolution, your proxy may vote as the proxy thinks fit on any motion to amend a resolution or to adjourn the meeting, or on any other resolution proposed at the AGM. The 'Vote withheld' option is provided, in accordance with best practice, so as to enable you to instruct your proxy not to vote on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a vote withheld in this way is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.