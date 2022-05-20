Balfour Beatty : Campus Solutions scores at Student Housing Innovator Awards in Texas

News listings
20 May 2022
Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, was recently recognised at the Student Housing Innovator Awards in Texas, securing the 'Best New Development' and 'Best Public/Private Partnership Development' awards.
The Innovator Awards honour excellence in student housing development, design, financing, marketing and operations. More than 100 student housing industry experts judged the 130+ entries in this year's contest.
Balfour Beatty Campus Solution's 'Student Housing Village' project for the University of North Carolina Wilmington picked up the 'Best New Development' award and was commended for its success in reshaping the on-campus residential experience for first-and-second year students and for meeting the growing demand for on-campus housing.
The company's 'Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community' project for Bowie State University took home the 'Best Public/Private Partnership Development' gong, for its vibrant mixed-use development that incorporates entrepreneurship into the daily lives of students. The development was accomplished using a fast-track design, build, finance process to complete the project under budget and on time for the 2021 fall semester.
Bob Shepko, President of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, said: "Our team has developed a reputation for working collaboratively with both our university clients and team partners to craft and deliver innovative spaces that embody the unique spirit and vision of each campus.
"It is very gratifying to see our hard work recognised and these projects honoured as best-in-class amongst the many new student housing developments that came online over the past two years."
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beattyis a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
-
We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
-
Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5-mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.
About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions:
-
Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLCprovides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative, and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking, and infrastructure.
-
Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live, and places to work-the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investments.