Balfour Beatty : Campus Solutions scores at Student Housing Innovator Awards in Texas

20 May 2022

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, was recently recognised at the Student Housing Innovator Awards in Texas, securing the 'Best New Development' and 'Best Public/Private Partnership Development' awards.

The Innovator Awards honour excellence in student housing development, design, financing, marketing and operations. More than 100 student housing industry experts judged the 130+ entries in this year's contest.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solution's 'Student Housing Village' project for the University of North Carolina Wilmington picked up the 'Best New Development' award and was commended for its success in reshaping the on-campus residential experience for first-and-second year students and for meeting the growing demand for on-campus housing.

The company's 'Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community' project for Bowie State University took home the 'Best Public/Private Partnership Development' gong, for its vibrant mixed-use development that incorporates entrepreneurship into the daily lives of students. The development was accomplished using a fast-track design, build, finance process to complete the project under budget and on time for the 2021 fall semester.

Bob Shepko, President of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, said: "Our team has developed a reputation for working collaboratively with both our university clients and team partners to craft and deliver innovative spaces that embody the unique spirit and vision of each campus.

"It is very gratifying to see our hard work recognised and these projects honoured as best-in-class amongst the many new student housing developments that came online over the past two years."

