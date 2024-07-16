Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty president and chief executive officer, is named the 2024 CEO of the Year in the large public company category by the San Diego Business Journal. The awards program, which took place on June 27 in downtown San Diego, is a part of the publication’s CEO of the Year Awards which recognizes CEOs’, executives’ and presidents’ contributions to company growth, involvement and community development in the area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716384268/en/

Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty US chief executive officer, named San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Selected as one of six winners in the category and out of 91 CEO finalists by San Diego Business Journal’s annual awards, Eric leads Balfour Beatty’s operations in the U.S. for its Buildings and Civils businesses with over 40 years of experience in the construction industry. Some of Eric Stenman’s career highlights are as follows:

Responsible for more than $5 billion in revenue and approximately over 5,000 employees throughout the U.S.

Since 2001, he has served in roles including Division President, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, Regional CEO and Chief Operations officer. Eric also served at the state and national levels of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), having chaired the National Contract Documents Forum as well as the Building Division for AGC of America and served as President of AGC San Diego.

Eric recognizes the company’s success depends more on the efforts of Balfour Beatty’s employees rather than his own and spearheads and invests in leadership development programs.

He champions the company’s education and understanding of all employees and their diverse backgrounds, including, but not limited to race, ethnicity or gender to ensure Balfour Beatty’s core behavior of “Value Everyone” is seen and felt across the business.

Eric has fueled Balfour Beatty’s growth strategy by tapping into expert capabilities that are unique to each market and geographic location across the U.S.

He invests in new technologies, like AI, to ensure the company has industry-leading tools and resources to deliver maximum value and expertise to clients. Eric also commits to listening and considering teammates’ ideas to improve business processes by embedding an ideation platform for employees to share, evolve and deliver scalable improvements.

Through his steadfast belief in teamwork and focus on safety, health and wellbeing of every teammate on the jobsite and beyond, Eric supports project teams in achieving the company’s lowest safety metrics to-date within the company’s Buildings and Civils businesses.

He supports and participates in Balfour Beatty’s philanthropic contributions to organizations such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, American Cancer Society, Green Apple Day of Service, Ronald McDonald House and the Alabaster Jar Project. He was also named Good Scout of the Year by the San Diego Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America which recognizes leaders who have made significant impact in both business and greater community.

“Our employees work hard to make our company what it is today, and it is an honor to serve them as they deliver vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges to drive on, hotels to stay in, hospitals to seek medical treatment, educational institutions to teach future generations and federal buildings that support our country,” said Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty US president and chief executive officer. “While one person gets to hold the title of CEO and receive this recognition, I do so on behalf of all our teammates across the nation who provide for our communities each and every day.”

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction. The company is held by Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), who is a global leader in international infrastructure with interests in Hong Kong, UK and US. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716384268/en/