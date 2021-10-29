Balfour Beatty Completes Sale of Its US Track Solutions Operations to Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group

Balfour Beatty today announces the sale of its U.S. Track Solutions operations to Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) for $7.25 million.

The Track Solutions operations, which have an annual revenue of $10 million, provide niche services for the rail sector including track inspection, ballast cleaning and subgrade management and equipment and technology for private and public rail clients. This aligns with RSRG’s technology and services focus throughout Canada and the U.S.

Balfour Beatty’s U.S. rail sector strategy remains focused on its core operational rail services, including large capital programs, traction power and operate and maintain services (O&M). The Company ranks as the nation’s No. 8 top mass transit and rail contractors (per by Engineering News-Record annual Sourcebook listing) and is building some of the most complex and innovative rail projects in the U.S.

Leon Blondin, CEO of Balfour Beatty U.S. said, “This transaction supports our continued focus on our core rail business in capital programs and traction power, while also strengthening the Track Solutions team’s expertise and opportunities.”

The sale completed on October 29, 2021.

