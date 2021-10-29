Log in
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
Balfour Beatty Completes Sale of Its US Track Solutions Operations to Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group

10/29/2021
Balfour Beatty today announces the sale of its U.S. Track Solutions operations to Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) for $7.25 million.

The Track Solutions operations, which have an annual revenue of $10 million, provide niche services for the rail sector including track inspection, ballast cleaning and subgrade management and equipment and technology for private and public rail clients. This aligns with RSRG’s technology and services focus throughout Canada and the U.S.

Balfour Beatty’s U.S. rail sector strategy remains focused on its core operational rail services, including large capital programs, traction power and operate and maintain services (O&M). The Company ranks as the nation’s No. 8 top mass transit and rail contractors (per by Engineering News-Record annual Sourcebook listing) and is building some of the most complex and innovative rail projects in the U.S.

Leon Blondin, CEO of Balfour Beatty U.S. said, “This transaction supports our continued focus on our core rail business in capital programs and traction power, while also strengthening the Track Solutions team’s expertise and opportunities.”

The sale completed on October 29, 2021.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil, rail and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 250 M 9 984 M 9 984 M
Net income 2021 149 M 205 M 205 M
Net cash 2021 504 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 1 632 M 2 253 M 2 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 684
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC-4.96%2 253
VINCI12.67%61 494
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.76%34 044
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.24%30 255
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.70%23 792
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD108.51%19 170