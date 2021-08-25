Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Balfour Beatty plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Balfour Beatty : Delivers Additions & Renovations to Atlanta Public School's West Manor Elementary Nine Weeks Early

08/25/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Balfour Beatty has completed construction on Atlanta Public School’s West Manor Elementary School, located in the Lynhurst community of Atlanta, nine weeks ahead of schedule. The $11 million additions and renovations project began in June 2020 to improve functionality and the overall appearance of the school’s interior and exterior structures, further enhancing the learning experience for district students and staff.

In just 10 months, Balfour Beatty successfully completed 52,106 square feet of additions and renovations while maintaining West Manor Elementary School’s robust architectural character. The project included the addition of a brand new gymnasium and performance platform, new administrative space for staff, additional art, music, and language classrooms, new outdoor learning spaces to support the school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program, support and meeting space, the addition of a secure lobby space, new roof replacement, complete replacement of the HVAC and electric systems, installation of a sprinkler system, as well as additional parking, storage, site and circulation improvements, and other various interior upgrades and renovations.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to refresh this learning space for the dedicated students and staff of West Manor Elementary School," said Mike Macon, Balfour Beatty senior vice president in Georgia. "Throughout the lifecycle of the project, our team leveraged our industry experience in K-12 construction while remaining agile and consistently collaborating with Atlanta Public Schools to complete this project nine weeks ahead of schedule and just in time for the new school year."

Balfour Beatty leveraged lean construction methods such as pull planning to expedite the additions and renovations at West Manor Elementary, which was initially scheduled for delivery in September 2021. The team also worked with Atlanta Public Schools and trade partners in utilizing value engineering that reallocated $296,000 of the project scope without comprising the district’s vision and anticipated budget. Value engineering was used to adjust skin systems and structural components, replace HVAC systems, and provide a new roof for the existing building.

“Balfour Beatty continues to be an outstanding partner of Atlanta Public Schools,” said Theondrae Reid, project manager for Atlanta Public Schools. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Balfour Beatty on three consecutive school projects and their proactive approach in providing creative construction solutions has exceed our district’s goals and expectations to create dynamic learning environments for the Lynhurst community and beyond. With the project complete nine weeks early, we can ensure that students, teachers and staff have adequate time to transition to the new school year.”

Located at 570 Lynhurst Drive SW, West Manor Elementary School welcomed students and teachers this month for in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
02:18pBALFOUR BEATTY : Delivers Additions & Renovations to Atlanta Public School's Wes..
BU
08/24OVER TO YOU : Balfour Beatty joint venture successfully delivers Whitechapel Eli..
PU
08/19BALFOUR BEATTY : Communities expands Multifamily Housing portfolio
PU
08/18FTSE 100 Slips 0.2%, Dragged by BHP
DJ
08/18Pound Likely to Rise Vs Euro on UK Economic Outperformance
DJ
08/18U.K. Inflation Expected to Rise Sharply After July's Dip
DJ
08/18FTSE 100 to Open Higher as Traders Digest Latest Inflation Data
DJ
08/18READY, SET, GO : Balfour Beatty joins the United Nation's Race To Zero campaign
PU
08/18BALFOUR BEATTY : 2021 half year results
PU
08/18Balfour Beatty plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 2, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 250 M 9 950 M 9 950 M
Net income 2021 141 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 504 M 692 M 692 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 1 819 M 2 495 M 2 497 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 684
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 282,80 GBX
Average target price 360,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC4.66%2 498
VINCI11.58%61 186
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.75%30 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 894
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%21 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%18 602