Balfour Beatty Hosts Third “Together Allies” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit

In observance of Global Diversity Awareness Month, Balfour Beatty hosts its third “Together Allies” conference dedicated to the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment. The virtual summit takes place throughout October and includes a series of panel discussions on the positive impact DE&I initiatives have on operational improvement and advancement, fostering Balfour Beatty’s people-first culture and furthering the company’s efforts towards more inclusive workplaces nationwide.

This year’s summit theme is “Stronger Together” which conveys the value DE&I brings to Balfour Beatty’s commitment to operational excellence on behalf of its clients and how intentional actions cultivate togetherness between its culturally- and skillset-diverse employee base. The sessions feature guest speaker and employee-driven conversations on fueling the company’s diverse recruitment and retention imperative, creating inclusive environments for career development, leveraging diverse industry partnerships and uniting teams across diverse communities.

To drive these vital and powerful conversations the conference features highly regarded keynote speakers and panelists including COL. Willie L. Cooper, Commander, 375th Mission Support Group at Scott Airforce Base, Illinois, COL. Chad W. Caldwell, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, Stacy Cassio, Pink Mentor Network founder and chief executive officer, Esu Ma’at, Orlando Magic chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, and Whitney Eichinger, Southwest Airlines vice president of culture and engagement.

Balfour Beatty’s employee affinity groups, Connecting Women, Building PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Equality), NOBLE (Network of Black Leaders and Executives), Somos, representing Hispanic/Latin@ teammates, and REGAL (Reinforcing, Educating and Guiding Asian Leaders) will also be well-represented throughout the conference’s sessions as moderators and panelists.

“During Global Diversity Awareness Month and beyond, it’s vital for our company and industry to explore how diversity and inclusion is an underpinning of construction operations,” said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty chief executive officer. “Integrating these initiatives into every operational facet of our business creates a strong and solid foundation that positively impacts how we serve each other, our clients and our communities. It is important for our teams to understand that collaborative acceptance of diversity, equity and inclusion programs prompts intentional actions and encourages a sense of togetherness and unity.”

As an Associated General Contractors (AGC) Culture of CARE pledge member, Balfour Beatty has committed to create more welcoming workplace environments for team members, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, and provide tools and resources to establish a caring culture. In addition to hosting the Together Allies summit virtually, offices and jobsites across the nation will gather teammates together for in-person viewings of the multiple sessions throughout the month.

Balfour Beatty’s Together Allies virtual DE&I summit begins with an opening keynote on Oct. 11 and concludes with a summit capstone on Oct. 28.

