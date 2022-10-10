Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Balfour Beatty plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
311.20 GBX   +1.04%
Balfour Beatty Hosts Third "Together Allies" Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit

10/10/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


In observance of Global Diversity Awareness Month, Balfour Beatty hosts its third “Together Allies” conference dedicated to the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) commitment. The virtual summit takes place throughout October and includes a series of panel discussions on the positive impact DE&I initiatives have on operational improvement and advancement, fostering Balfour Beatty’s people-first culture and furthering the company’s efforts towards more inclusive workplaces nationwide.

This year’s summit theme is “Stronger Together” which conveys the value DE&I brings to Balfour Beatty’s commitment to operational excellence on behalf of its clients and how intentional actions cultivate togetherness between its culturally- and skillset-diverse employee base. The sessions feature guest speaker and employee-driven conversations on fueling the company’s diverse recruitment and retention imperative, creating inclusive environments for career development, leveraging diverse industry partnerships and uniting teams across diverse communities.

To drive these vital and powerful conversations the conference features highly regarded keynote speakers and panelists including COL. Willie L. Cooper, Commander, 375th Mission Support Group at Scott Airforce Base, Illinois, COL. Chad W. Caldwell, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, Stacy Cassio, Pink Mentor Network founder and chief executive officer, Esu Ma’at, Orlando Magic chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, and Whitney Eichinger, Southwest Airlines vice president of culture and engagement.

Balfour Beatty’s employee affinity groups, Connecting Women, Building PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Equality), NOBLE (Network of Black Leaders and Executives), Somos, representing Hispanic/Latin@ teammates, and REGAL (Reinforcing, Educating and Guiding Asian Leaders) will also be well-represented throughout the conference’s sessions as moderators and panelists.

“During Global Diversity Awareness Month and beyond, it’s vital for our company and industry to explore how diversity and inclusion is an underpinning of construction operations,” said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty chief executive officer. “Integrating these initiatives into every operational facet of our business creates a strong and solid foundation that positively impacts how we serve each other, our clients and our communities. It is important for our teams to understand that collaborative acceptance of diversity, equity and inclusion programs prompts intentional actions and encourages a sense of togetherness and unity.”

As an Associated General Contractors (AGC) Culture of CARE pledge member, Balfour Beatty has committed to create more welcoming workplace environments for team members, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, and provide tools and resources to establish a caring culture. In addition to hosting the Together Allies summit virtually, offices and jobsites across the nation will gather teammates together for in-person viewings of the multiple sessions throughout the month.

Balfour Beatty’s Together Allies virtual DE&I summit begins with an opening keynote on Oct. 11 and concludes with a summit capstone on Oct. 28.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 454 M 8 290 M 8 290 M
Net income 2022 185 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2022 659 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 1 840 M 2 046 M 2 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 24 541
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 308,00 GBX
Average target price 363,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC17.56%2 046
VINCI-12.63%44 812
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.55%32 741
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 354
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 383
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 190