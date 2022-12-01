Advanced search
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:44 2022-12-01 am EST
327.50 GBX   +1.14%
Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Celebrates Delivery of The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas
BU
11/30CORRECT: Synthomer makes ex-Balfour Beatty CEO Tyler senior director
AN
11/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Celebrates Delivery of The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
Balfour Beatty, as part of the design-build joint venture with Fluor Corporation, celebrates the delivery of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Southern Gateway reconstruction and improvement project. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Nov. 30 to commemorate the completion of the $666 million project which is now open to traffic along Interstate 35E (I-35E) and U.S. 67 in Dallas, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005697/en/

(Photo: TxDOT)

(Photo: TxDOT)

To complete the project, Balfour Beatty and its partners rebuilt and expanded a total of ten miles of roadway which widened both general purpose and non-tolled managed lanes to I-35E between U.S. 67 and Interstate 30 (I-30) and on U.S. 67 between Interstate 20 (I-20) and I-35E south of downtown Dallas. As part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative, the new improvements to the major highway system enhance safety and provide significant congestion relief for more than 180,000 motorists per day in southern Dallas County.

“Congratulations to the Balfour Beatty project team and joint venture partners in providing a long-term, transformative highway solution for one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation,” said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty U.S. chief executive officer. “The completion of The Southern Gateway is just another example of our team’s expertise in delivering complex construction projects across the country and our ongoing commitment to achieving our clients’, stakeholders’ and local communities’ transportation goals. Balfour Beatty is proud to play a role in improving safety and reducing congestion for essential infrastructure in Texas that numerous drivers rely on each and every day.”

Balfour Beatty has worked with TxDOT for 27 years completing more than $3.8 billion in projects including the delivery of State Highway 130 in Austin, the Horseshoe project in Dallas, and the continued delivery of the Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin and the I-635 East project in Dallas.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
