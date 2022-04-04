Balfour Beatty : Notice of 2022 AGM, Forms of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts

Log in
04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
News listings

04 April 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 and DTR 6.3.5, copies of the following documents, which are being sent to shareholders, have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("2021 ARA");
  • Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of 2022 AGM");
  • Forms of Proxy for the AGM; and
  • Notice of availability.

Copies of the 2021 ARA and the Notice of 2022 AGM are also available on the Company's website at https://www.balfourbeatty.com/investors.

Printed copies of the above documents will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies.

2022 AGM

The Company's 2022 AGM will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 12 May 2022 at The Curve Building, Axis Business Park, Langley, Berkshire, SL3 8AG. Details including how shareholders can vote by proxy and ask questions in advance of the meeting can be found in the Notice of 2022 AGM.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

ENDS

General enquiries:
Contact and telephone number for queries /
Duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:
Tracey Wood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6800

Media enquiries:
Antonia Walton
Tel. +44 (0) 7966 929 633
antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
  • Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.

Balfour Beatty plc's Legal Entity Identifier is CT4UIJ3TUKGYYHMENQ17.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
