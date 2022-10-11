Balfour Beatty : UK executive leadership changes

News listings

11 October 2022

Balfour Beatty has today announced changes to the UK Business Unit responsibilities of its Group Executive Committee.

Stephen Tarrassumes additional executive responsibility for the Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering, Power Transmission & Distribution and Rail businesses, complementing his existing responsibilities for Highways and Major Projects, as Chief Executive Officer, Transport, Energy & Power Major Projects.

The changes align Balfour Beatty's energy and transport major project capabilities under one executive leader in growth markets where its integrated Group-wide multidisciplinary capability is a competitive advantage.

Matt Steelehas taken up the position of Managing Director, Energy Transition & Security.

Michael Dykeassumes additional executive responsibility for Balfour Beatty's HS2 Old Oak Common joint venture project, complementing his existing responsibility for the Balfour Beatty VINCI HS2 Area North civil engineering packages, as Chief Executive Officer, HS2 Major Projects.

Mark Bullock, Chief Executive Officer, UK Construction Services, assumes executive responsibility for Omnicom Balfour Beatty in addition to his executive responsibility for Regional Buildings, Regional Civils, Regional Scotland, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, Balfour Beatty Living Places, Balvac, Balfour Beatty Homes and Asset & Technology Solutions.

Gavin Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Investments, continues his executive responsibility for Balfour Beatty Investments across the UK and US.

Following the Group's repositioning towards critical infrastructure, these changes better align the business to capitalise on the decade of infrastructure growth in its chosen markets.

