  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Balfour Beatty plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-10-11 am EDT
310.00 GBX   -0.39%
Balfour Beatty : UK executive leadership changes

10/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
News listings

11 October 2022

Balfour Beatty has today announced changes to the UK Business Unit responsibilities of its Group Executive Committee.

Stephen Tarrassumes additional executive responsibility for the Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering, Power Transmission & Distribution and Rail businesses, complementing his existing responsibilities for Highways and Major Projects, as Chief Executive Officer, Transport, Energy & Power Major Projects.

The changes align Balfour Beatty's energy and transport major project capabilities under one executive leader in growth markets where its integrated Group-wide multidisciplinary capability is a competitive advantage.

Matt Steelehas taken up the position of Managing Director, Energy Transition & Security.

Michael Dykeassumes additional executive responsibility for Balfour Beatty's HS2 Old Oak Common joint venture project, complementing his existing responsibility for the Balfour Beatty VINCI HS2 Area North civil engineering packages, as Chief Executive Officer, HS2 Major Projects.

Mark Bullock, Chief Executive Officer, UK Construction Services, assumes executive responsibility for Omnicom Balfour Beatty in addition to his executive responsibility for Regional Buildings, Regional Civils, Regional Scotland, Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, Balfour Beatty Living Places, Balvac, Balfour Beatty Homes and Asset & Technology Solutions.

Gavin Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Investments, continues his executive responsibility for Balfour Beatty Investments across the UK and US.

Following the Group's repositioning towards critical infrastructure, these changes better align the business to capitalise on the decade of infrastructure growth in its chosen markets.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Antonia Walton Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)203 810 2345
Antonia.walton@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
  • Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 454 M 8 226 M 8 226 M
Net income 2022 185 M 204 M 204 M
Net cash 2022 659 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 24 541
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 311,20 GBX
Average target price 363,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC18.78%2 050
VINCI-10.62%45 457
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.72%32 536
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 592
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 454
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.43%17 477