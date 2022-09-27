Balfour Beatty : appointed as sole contractor to Scape Civil Engineering frameworks worth up to a combined value of £4 billion

News listings

27 September 2022

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been appointed as the sole contractor to both the SCAPE Civil Engineering framework, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the SCAPE Scotland Civil Engineering framework, covering the entirety of Scotland. The frameworks are worth up to £3.25 billion and £750 million, respectively.

Both frameworks - which enable local authorities and other public sector bodies to commission works through a procurement process that provides a quick route to market - cover a period of four years, with an option for a two year extension.

Balfour Beatty will continue to work with UK local authorities, government agencies and other public sector bodies to deliver projects across multiple sectors including local highways, public realm, defence and marine, with the first schemes expected to be awarded from early 2023.

Utilising early contractor engagement, Balfour Beatty will ensure that the best value design solutions are in place, driving efficiencies and helping to transform local communities and support both regional and national economic growth.

Balfour Beatty was first appointed to the original SCAPE National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework in 2015 and since then has delivered or is delivering over 285 projects for 96 public sector customers, worth a combined value of over £3 billion across the UK.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: "Our unique end-to-end Group capabilities position us perfectly to deliver the wide variety of public sector projects that are expected to come to market in the coming years.

"With a long-standing history of successful delivery through the SCAPE Group frameworks, we now look forward to continuing on this positive trajectory; working with our customers to drive forward innovative, sustainable projects across the length and breadth of the UK."

