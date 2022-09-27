Balfour Beatty : appointed as sole contractor to Scape Civil Engineering frameworks worth up to a combined value of £4 billion

News listings
27 September 2022
Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces that it has been appointed as the sole contractor to both the SCAPE Civil Engineering framework, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the SCAPE Scotland Civil Engineering framework, covering the entirety of Scotland. The frameworks are worth up to £3.25 billion and £750 million, respectively.
Both frameworks - which enable local authorities and other public sector bodies to commission works through a procurement process that provides a quick route to market - cover a period of four years, with an option for a two year extension.
Balfour Beatty will continue to work with UK local authorities, government agencies and other public sector bodies to deliver projects across multiple sectors including local highways, public realm, defence and marine, with the first schemes expected to be awarded from early 2023.
Utilising early contractor engagement, Balfour Beatty will ensure that the best value design solutions are in place, driving efficiencies and helping to transform local communities and support both regional and national economic growth.
Balfour Beatty was first appointed to the original SCAPE National Civil Engineering and Infrastructure framework in 2015 and since then has delivered or is delivering over 285 projects for 96 public sector customers, worth a combined value of over £3 billion across the UK.
Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: "Our unique end-to-end Group capabilities position us perfectly to deliver the wide variety of public sector projects that are expected to come to market in the coming years.
"With a long-standing history of successful delivery through the SCAPE Group frameworks, we now look forward to continuing on this positive trajectory; working with our customers to drive forward innovative, sustainable projects across the length and breadth of the UK."
-
Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
-
We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
-
Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.
-
SCAPE Group is a public sector organisation, dedicated to creating spaces, places and experiences that leave a sustainable legacy for local communities. Since 2006, SCAPE Group has accelerated over 12,000 projects across the UK through its direct award frameworks, property services and innovative design solutions.