Balfour Beatty : appoints Nigel Russell as HS2 Major Projects, Chief Executive Officer
November 15, 2023 at 08:08 am EST
Balfour Beatty has today announced that Nigel Russell, currently Project Director of Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA's HS2 Old Oak Common station project, has been promoted to HS2 Major Projects Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 01 January 2024.
Nigel will be responsible Balfour Beatty's HS2 interests and will lead the delivery of Balfour Beatty VINCI's HS2 Area North contracts, including any future package of works along this route, as well as the HS2 Old Oak Common station project. Nigel will report directly into Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty's Group Chief Executive.
Nigel joined Balfour Beatty in 1981 as a Graduate Engineer on the M25 Yeovney to Poyle project and has since directed several high profile and complex multidisciplinary transport projects in the road and rail sectors including the M1/A1 DBFO contract, the London Underground PPP, Crossrail, the West Coast Mainline upgrade and the M25 Connect Plus DBFO.
Michael Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, HS2 Major Projects, will be leaving Balfour Beatty at the end of this year to take up a new opportunity in Saudi Arabia.
Since re-joining Balfour Beatty in early 2020, Michael has led the Group's interests in HS2, Europe's largest infrastructure project, mobilising and leading a 9,000 strong workforce which has made a major contribution to the reshaping of infrastructure in the UK, setting new standards and driving innovation in health safety, sustainability and diversity and inclusion.
