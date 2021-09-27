Balfour Beatty : awarded £85 million overhead line contract to deliver sustainable energy to the West of Scotland

News listings
27 September 2021
Balfour Beatty has been awarded an £85 million contract to deliver the second phase of overhead line works in the West of Scotland between Port Ann and Crossaig, on behalf of SSEN Transmission.
Phase Two of the scheme will see Balfour Beatty design, construct, and engineer a new 45km 275kV double circuit overhead line between the existing substations at Port Ann and Crossaig. Once operational the new power line will reinforce the network in the region and facilitate the connection of new renewable energy to the grid, playing a key role in the UK's transition to net zero emissions.
The award follows the successful energisation of the first phaseof theproject, which saw Balfour Beatty install 37km of 275kV double circuit line from Inveraray to Port Ann.
The team will use Building Information Modelling (BIM) software and drones to plan and design the line reducing safety risks, while improving both the quality and efficiency of works.
Ian Currie, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's Power Transmission and Distribution business said: "At Balfour Beatty, sustainability is at the heart of what we do - we want to build a better, greener future. Through our long-standing relationship with SSEN Transmission, we will continue to utilise our expert capability to help provide the necessary upgrades to the Argyll area and beyond".
Keith Inglis, Project Director of SSEN Transmission said: "This is great news for Balfour Beatty, SSEN Transmission, and of course those relying upon the Transmission Network in the Argyll peninsula. The award of this next phase to Balfour Beatty builds upon the success in phase 1 but also numerous other projects we have collaborated on in the past 10 years."
Phase Two enabling works have already commenced, with completion of the whole project expected in 2023. At peak construction, the scheme will employ a workforce of approximately 300 people, as well as providing a number of apprenticeship opportunities.
Notes to editors:
Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
Our main geographies are the UK, US and Hong Kong. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
Balfour Beatty's Power Transmission & Distribution teams work with regional, national and international electricity network owners and operators to provide technical engineering solutions across the full spectrum of the electricity grid, including overhead lines, cabling, substations and distribution networks. From scoping and feasibility, to design, construction and on-going maintenance, our in-house experts, flexible resources and industry-leading innovations support clients in the development of some of the UK's most ambitious power transmission and distribution projects.
Significant projects in the company's current portfolio include the c. £47 million Fort Augustus to Fort William 132kV Transmission Reinforcement project and the c. £43.5 million Beauly to Keith 132kV modernisation programme on behalf of Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc, and the £300m contract with National Grid to deliver both the 400kV overhead line and 400kV cable works on the critical Hinkley Point C connection scheme.
SSEN Transmission, operating as Scottish Hydro Electric (SHE) Transmission plc under licence, owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.